Organ Care Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Modality, Organ Type, and End User, and Geography

However, the high cost of organ transplantation and cultural barriers hampers the market growth.



Organ care products are medical devices designed to store donated organs for longer periods while still providing the organ with the necessary nutrients.This device uses to keep organs safe for a set amount of time.



Organs must be kept in the best possible condition and be completely manageable before being transplanted. This technology preserves transplant/donor organs at a suitable temperature. "Heart in a box" is another name for this technique. This technology assists in monitoring organs such as kidneys, liver, heart, and lungs to ensure that they are functioning at their best. Organ care products contain one or more pump units, thermo units, and trolleys.



There has been a constant increase in organ failure incidence across the globe, owing to various chronic health conditions such as cardiovascular disorders (CVD), genetic conditions, and diabetes.As per Health Resources and Service Administration report 2020, 106,247 people, including men, women, and children, are on the national transplant waiting list.



Every 9 minutes, another person is added to the transplant list in the US.Thus, the rising incidence of organ failure has created the demand for organ transplant procedures, which, in turn, will drive the organ care products market.



Over the period, there has been a significant increase in organ donation, owing to rising awareness among people and rapidly developing health facilities globally. As per the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation, ~129,681 organ transplantations were performed globally in 2020.



On the other hand, timing, storage, and transportation have an important role in transplant procedures, especially in the case of circulatory death.Timely removal of organs, transportation, and implantation are expected to increase the success rates; this requires efficient organ care products to keep the organ safe until implantation.



For this purpose, several market players such as TransMedics and OrganOx Limited have designed various systems with advanced technology to keep the organs safe, eliminating the use of organ transport cooler boxes. Thus, the increasing incidence of organ failure and growing number of people on the waiting list will drive the demand for organ care products.



Based on organ type, the organ care products market is segmented into kidney, liver, heart, lungs, and others.The kidney segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the lungs segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.More than 80 million people in the US are at substantial risk of kidney failure, as per the National Kidney Foundation.



The people with kidney disease and transplant recipients are at high risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19. In 2020, coronavirus infection that exploits kidney patients became the number one cause of mortality in the U.S. The increasing incidence of kidney failure leads to a massive number of patients on waiting list. In 2020, nearly 91,099 patients required kidney transplants in the US, as per the data by Health Resources & Services Administration. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, about 661,000 Americans have kidney failure and 193,000 have undergone kidney transplantation. 22.8 kidney transplants procedures were carried out per million population in 2020 in Germany. Therefore, various organ care products were developed by market players in order to provide better care to the customers suffering from kidney failure and require transplantation. For instance, XVIVO’s Kidney Assist, a dedicated device for pressure controlled, oxygenated, ex vivo perfusion of donor kidneys. The Kidney Assist Transport is a portable device that allows hypothermic perfusion of donor kidneys with oxygenated solution for up to 24 hours. Thus, this will augment the segment growth in terms of share. However, a variety of diseases and conditions leading to lungs failure, such as COPD and others will drive the transplant demand for this segment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people with advanced stage COPD are highly exposed to the risk of lung failure requiring transplant. According to the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation, the total number of lung transplantation operation in the world is increasing year on year. The major factors, such as adoption of bad habits such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and others, unhealthy lifestyle and lack of physical activities can also lead to organ failure in long term. TransMedics developed an organ care system and stated that the system could effectively improve the organ’s function even after the organ was removed from the donor body.



Various actions were also taken by government to raise awareness among people about organ donation and make it mandatory in order to reduce the shortage of organs.For instance, in 2017, France joined the list of countries that made organ donation mandatory after the death of a person.



The new ‘presumed consent’ law assumed that the deceased person agrees to have their organs donated, even if the individual’s immediate family is against it.



A few of the key primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the organ care products market are the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Health Resources and Service Administration report, Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation, and Global Burden of Disease (GBD).

