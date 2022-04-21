District Cooling Market to value USD 153 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The district cooling market is anticipated to surpass USD 153 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . Strict government policies toward green building development coupled with the increasing prominence of clean energy resources will surge the industry dynamics. The rising demand for space cooling in line with rapid changes in climatic conditions will further favor the market outlook.

The electric chiller district cooling market will witness growth on account of its ability to provide cold storage at reduced electricity hours and offer an environmental-friendly & efficient cooling supply. In addition, promising government incentive programs coupled with national renewable integration targets will augment the industry landscape. Furthermore, the growing prominence of a reliable and high secure cooling network will stimulate product demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2672

The Middle East district cooling market is poised to grow at a rate of over 4% through 2028. Rising focus on curbing carbon emissions along with government funding & incentives toward the adoption of district cooling systems will drive the business outlook. Furthermore, increasing energy demand coupled with ongoing construction activities and rising temperature across the Middle East will complement the demand for these systems in the region.





Increasing investments in the designing and development of sustainable & energy-efficient structures will drive the industrial district cooling market growth . In addition, ongoing expansion & development across the chemical, food & beverages, and processing industries will surge product adoption. Moreover, the development of new industrial spaces, followed by the flourishing manufacturing sector across developing economies will boost the adoption of DC systems across industrial establishments.

During the pandemic, global economies experienced a marginal downfall in the overall industry scenario. The pandemic resulted in supply chain disruptions and a lack of workforce availability. However, the industry is likely to grow on account of increasing focus on the adoption of renewable energy resources along with increasing construction activities. In addition, the shifting inclination of consumers and regulatory bodies toward sustainable & efficient technologies and energy security will fuel the industry statistics.

Some prime findings of the district cooling industry report include:

The increasing urbanization rate along with the growing inclination toward the adoption of renewable energy sources will foster the industry dynamics.





The district cooling market will experience significant growth owing to strict regulations to curb carbon emissions.





Ongoing expansion and development coupled with rising construction activities across residential & commercial establishments will propel the business landscape.





Prominent players operating in the district cooling market include Danfoss, Fortum, Tabreed, Empower, Engie, and Ramboll Group.





The exclusion of regulatory barriers coupled with the development of innovative financial models will foster the deployment of district heating systems.





Continuous R&D activities in line with growing investments in the technological enhancements of product design will boost the District Cooling System (DCS) demand.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2672

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 District cooling industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2028

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Production technique trends

2.1.3 Application trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 District Cooling Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Innovations & technology landscape

3.3 Regulatory landscape

3.4 Development of future district heating & cooling solutions

3.5 Price trend analysis

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 North America

3.6.1.1.1 Strict regulations toward emissions

3.6.1.2 Europe

3.6.1.2.1 Government norms toward zero emission buildings

3.6.1.2.2 Growing focus toward the adoption of sustainable energy

3.6.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.6.1.3.1 Rapid urbanization and industrialization

3.6.1.3.2 Regulations toward sustainable energy

3.6.1.4 Middle East

3.6.1.4.1 Rising infrastructural spending

3.6.1.4.2 Extreme climatic conditions

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 High capital cost

3.7 Customer requirement

3.8 Customer group requirement

3.9 Entry barriers

3.10 Case study analysis – Integrated DHC system in Stockholm

3.11 Opportunity analysis

3.12 Growth potential analysis

3.13 Porter’s Analysis

3.14 Competitive landscape, 2022

3.15 Competitive benchmarking

3.16 PESTEL Analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.