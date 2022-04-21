GZ6G Technologies Outlines Acquisition Strategy

Potential Addition of Managed Service Providers Should Help Drive Future Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC), an enterprise smart solutions provider for cities, stadiums, universities, and other large venues, today outlined its acquisition strategy to drive future revenue growth and provide technology support that allows the business to expand nationally.

The Company is working to identify and complete acquisitions of managed service providers (MSPs) and other smart digital technology companies in cities nationwide to enhance and expand its GZ Smart Networks division capabilities. Acquisition candidates must have existing revenue, IT support teams and technology solutions in place for at least three years. The Company is looking for MSPs that generate from $1 million to $10 million in revenues.

The Company’s strategic acquisition initiatives call for candidates with niche end-markets, high recurring revenue models, and low customer churn.

“We are a forward-thinking company and seek to collaborate with other like-minded businesses that want to expand in the fast-growing technology solutions space,” said Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “By working alongside MSPs and other smart-technology enabled companies, we can build our brand and influence, as we strive to become a leading provider of in-venue security and innovative technology for stadium and event venues across the nation. Acquiring companies that provide emerging technologies and have a similar growth mindset to GZ6G should help us solidify our suite of solutions and drive long-term growth.”

The GZ Smart Networks division works with businesses to provide fast and secure network services, deploy software, automate processes, increase capabilities, and unlock the potential of customers’ network experience. Among others, GZ Networks features services such as IT and wireless consulting, wireless survey and system installation, 24/7 cybersecurity monitoring and risk detection, data backup and recovery, and compliance and reporting.

One of the Company’s most powerful technologies is VenuTrax, a proprietary venue cloud data analytics and artificial intelligence platform that integrates a variety of smart functions in venue devices and gate sensors, such as Wi-Fi or IPTV network technologies.

A popular module inside the VenuTrax platform provides venues’ marketing teams with real time or simulation AI predictability data that monitors and responds to venue audiences. The venue marketing team can then use the real time data to engage and interact with visitors during the event, enhancing user engagement. The number one goal with VenuTrax is to improve the visitor experience, wherever they are in the venue, using real time data driven insight to communicate, engage and even monetize with fans and visitors through venue initial technologies like Wi-Fi, IPTV systems. The VenuTrax analytics in-venue platform is built to adapt and scale as new software applications and data drive devices emerge into the market.

VenuTrax was created to solve many of the difficulties business venue owners face with managing statistical venue data in day-to-day operations. GZ6G’s acquisition strategy aims to partner with or acquire businesses that will further strengthen the VenuTrax platform, including those with data analytics products, smart technology-enabled offerings such as digital signage, IPTV, guest Wi-Fi services, and data and content management systems.

“The Company is planning acquisitions initially for the GZ Smart Networks division, which is the core foundation of our business. Regardless of the timing of consummating a transaction, we expect to open new hub offices to support enterprise national customers and provide ongoing advisory and IT support services. Managing and protecting the customer business IT infrastructure first is the essential part to next generation technologies,” Smith added.

The Company expects to make future acquisitions for its other divisions, GZ Labs, GZ Media and GZ Data to grow revenue and support product offerings as it scales the business model. Target acquisitions include wireless IT managed service companies, SaaS IoT (Internet of Things) software applications/devices, digital marketing and sponsor agencies, and data centers.

About GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies provides smart digital technologies through its proprietary platform to offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology applications to large venues, including stadiums and universities, and municipalities nationwide. Through a family of four business units, the Company advises on critical decisions about how best to store, process and protect data, upgrade facilities and building operations with emerging wireless and IoT applications, helping to create new revenue streams and profit centers. For more information, visit: www.gz6g.com; Twitter: @greenzebra

