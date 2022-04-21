Outlook on the Meal Kit Delivery Services Global Market to 2030: Online Segment Accounted for the Largest Revenue Share of More Than 63.2% in 2021

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Heat & Eat, Cook & Eat), by Service (Single, Multiple), by Platform (Online, Offline), Meal Type (Vegan, Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global meal kit delivery services market size is expected to reach USD 64.3 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing preference for homemade meals among millennials is expected to be a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Meal kit delivery services are popular among busy parents, millennials, those juggling multiple jobs, working couples, or people with special diet needs who prefer pre-planned ingredients or meals so that they can quickly prepare meals.



The cook and eat segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of 60.7% in 2021. Growing demand for healthy food ingredients and the trend of cooking at home at the global level is expected to expand the scope of cook and eat meal delivery services over the next few years. Further, for people suffering from depression, anxiety, or want to maintain brain health, cooking is a great exercise. Thus, the popularity of cook and eat meal kit delivery services can be seen among the masses.



The single service segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.8% in 2021. The service is extremely popular among single-person households and those with long office hours. Millennials and Generation Z form the largest consumer group of these meal kit delivery services. The vegan meal type segment is expected to showcase exponential growth by growing at a CAGR of 19.0% as the vegan population is significantly increasing across the globe due to the growing prevalence of lactose intolerance and various food allergies.



The online segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 63.2% in 2021. Increasing demand for meal kits has prompted a large number of local small businesses to provide these delivery services. Companies that are having an established online platform are capable of providing client service through greater flexibility by being available round the clock which allows them to serve customers settled across a geographical area. The market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of a large number of global and regional players. Key players face intense competition, especially from the top players in the market, as they have a large consumer base, strong brand recognition, and vast distribution networks.



In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.8% during 2022 to 2030 as major economies like Japan, and China have been adapting to the western culture of meal-kits and witnessing this behavior, many companies are tapping into meal kits delivery services

The heat and eat segment is expected to register a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2030 owing to the growing popularity among the working population due to their hectic lifestyles and busy schedules with no or less time for cooking

The multiple meal kit delivery services segment is expected to register a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2030 as this kit service is offered to families where both parents are working and have hectic and busy lifestyles

The non-vegetarian meal kit delivery service segment held the largest revenue share of 63.7% in 2021. This can be attributed to the popularity of non-vegetarian meal kits across the globe and the nutritional value associated with this type

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Offering Outlook

2.3. Service Outlook

2.4. Platform Outlook

2.5. Meal Type Outlook

2.6. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Meal Kit Delivery Services Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.7. Roadmap of Meal Kit Delivery Services Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Meal Kit Delivery Services Market: Offering Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Offering Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Heat & Eat

5.3. Cook & Eat

Chapter 6. Meal Kit Delivery Services Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Service Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Single

6.3. Multiple

Chapter 7. Meal Kit Delivery Services Market: Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Platform Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.2. Online

7.3. Offline

Chapter 8. Meal Kit Delivery Services Market: Meal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Meal Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

8.2. Vegan

8.3. Vegetarian

8.4. Non-vegetarian

Chapter 9. Meal kit delivery services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Central & South America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 10. Competitive Analysis

10.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

10.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

10.3. Vendor Landscape

10.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Blue Apron, LLC

Freshly Inc.

HelloFresh

Sun Basket

Relish Labs LLC (Home Chef)

Gobble

Marley Spoon Inc.

Purple Carrot

Fresh n' Lean

Hungryroot





