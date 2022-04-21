United States $240+ Billion Digital Health Markets to 2026 - Upsurge in the Number of Healthcare Apps & Escalating Penetration of Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Digital Health Market (by Technology & Component): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. digital health market is predicted to reach US$240.65 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 28.40%, over the period 2022-2026.

The factors such as increasing geriatric population, growing usage of mobile devices, surging prevalence of arthritis, hike in healthcare expenditure, expanding urbanization and mounting penetration of internet users would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by high capital cost and installations, lack of interoperability and data breach and security concerns.

A few notable trends include an upsurge in the number of healthcare apps, surging occurrence of chronic diseases, escalating penetration of electronic health record (EHR) systems and increasing importance of wearable devices.

The U.S. digital health market has been segmented on the basis of technology and component. In terms of technology, the U.S. digital health market can be bifurcated into mHealth, digital health systems, health analytics and telehealthcare. Whereas, the market can be split into services, hardware and software, on the basis of component.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Apple Inc., McKesson Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Global Evolution of Digital Health

1.3 Classification of Digital Health

1.4 Essential Components of Digital Health

1.5 Benefits of Digital Health Technologies

1.6 Technologies Involved in Digital Healthcare

1.7 Digital Health Tools



2. COVID-19 Impact

2.1 Demand Surge for Digital Health Solutions

2.2 Surging Adoption of Telemedicine

2.3 Rising Depression Rate



3. The U.S. Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S. Digital Health Market by Value

3.2 The U.S. Digital Health Market Forecast by Value

3.3 The U.S. Digital Health Market by Technology

3.3.1 The U.S. mHealth Digital Health Market by Value

3.3.2 The U.S. mHealth Digital Health Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 The U.S. mHealth Digital Health Market by Services

3.3.4 The U.S. mHealth Digital Health Services Market by Value

3.3.5 The U.S. mHealth Digital Health Services Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 The U.S. Digital Health Systems Market by Value

3.3.7 The U.S. Digital Health Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.3.8 The U.S. Health Analytics Market by Value

3.3.9 The U.S. Health Analytics Market Forecast by Value

3.3.10 The U.S. Tele Healthcare Market by Value

3.3.11 The U.S. Tele Healthcare Market Forecast by Value

3.4 The U.S. Digital Health Market by Component

3.4.1 The U.S. Digital Health Services Market by Value

3.4.2 The U.S. Digital Health Services Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 The U.S. Digital Health Hardware Market by Value

3.4.4 The U.S. Digital Health Hardware Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 The U.S. Digital Health Software Market by Value

3.4.6 The U.S. Digital Health Software Market Forecast by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.1.2 Growing Usage of Mobile Devices

4.1.3 Surging Prevalence of Arthritis

4.1.4 Hike in Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.5 Expanding Urbanization

4.1.6 Surging Occurrence of Chronic Diseases

4.1.7 Mounting Penetration of Internet Users

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Upsurge in the Number of Healthcare Apps

4.2.2 Escalating Penetration of Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems

4.2.3 Increasing Importance of Wearable Devices

4.2.4 Rising Integration with Artificial Intelligence

4.2.5 Surging Adoption of SaaS Applications

4.2.6 Supportive Government Initiatives

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 High Capital Cost and Installations

4.3.2 Lack of Interoperability

4.3.3 Data Breach and Security Concerns



5. Company Profiles

Apple Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Alphabet Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

