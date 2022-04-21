Versus Systems Powers Fan Engagement at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo for Fourth Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) announced today that the Company has successfully completed another activation with repeat client the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, deploying its XEO Interactive Services at the event. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the Company has partnered with the San Antonio Rodeo.



The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is one of the largest single events in the city of San Antonio, with approximately 1.3 million visitors entering the fairgrounds annually during the event. This year’s two-week festival included 20 performances, with 15,000 to 17,000 attendees each night. Versus activated its XEO platform’s interactive arcade to enhance the in-venue and at-home experience of hundreds of thousands of Rodeo fans for the entire duration of the festival. The XEO arcade, augmented with Versus’ prizing and reward technology, included the Filter Fan Cam, Ford Tug of War, and Circle K Guess the Score. More than 365,000 fans saw the activations and resulted in almost 10,000 rewards being distributed.

“We are always excited to work with the San Antonio Rodeo and are proud to be back for the fourth consecutive year, providing a fun and innovative way for Rodeo fans to engage with the festival, whether they are at home or at the fairgrounds,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. “We are thrilled to enable fans to win real-world prizes through their increased engagement with the Rodeo’s events. We look forward to the San Antonio Rodeo each year and to continuing our partnership by bringing interactivity, engagement, and real-world prizes to Rodeo fans.”

Chris Derby, The Chief Marketing Officer of The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, added: “It was great to work with Versus again this year. Fan engagement through the XEO platform reached a new record and the interactive arcade games have become a staple at the fairgrounds rodeo that fans anticipate and seek out. Incorporating Versus technology into the event adds an extra layer of fan engagement and allows us to reward our loyal fans, which has become a great tradition for the Rodeo.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

About The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has grown to be one of the largest, most prestigious single events in the city of San Antonio, with approximately 1.3 million visitors entering the fairgrounds each year. The success of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is attributed to over 6,000 volunteers who give countless hours to the organization. With community, donor, sponsor and volunteer support, the organization has committed more than $232 million since inception. Through scholarships, grants, endowments, junior livestock auctions, calf scramble program and show premiums the event impacts over 19,000 youth in Texas annually.

Investor Contact:

Cody Slach and Sophie Pearson

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IR@versussystems.com

or

press@versussystems.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.