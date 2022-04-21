C2C Gold Announces Janet Sheriff Appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE:CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the “Company” or “C2C”) announced today that, effective immediately, Lori Walton has resigned for personal reasons from her position as Chief Executive Officer. Janet Sheriff, C2C’s Executive Chair, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer noting the Board of Directors has established an Executive Search Committee to select a new Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Walton will continue to serve as a Director of the Company and as a consultant to provide essential continuity as the Company advances its gold exploration projects in Newfoundland, Canada.



“I look forward to continuing to work with C2C Gold Corp. as both a Director and consultant,” stated Lori Walton. “It was a pleasure to work with my colleagues, supply and service providers, and government officials to complete our first exploration season in Newfoundland. We are currently working to integrate and build on our 2021 field season results and plan to kick off the 2022 field season imminently.”

Ms. Sheriff comments “C2C accomplished a significant first phase exploration program in 2021, all of which is due to Lori’s commitment to deliver an aggressive program across a large land base. C2C is now preparing to commence its 2022 season with several drill ready targets and we will continue, with our technical team, to unlock the potential value of our projects in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. I want to thank Ms. Walton for her commitment to C2C and look forward to continuing to work with her going forward.”

Ms. Janet Sheriff brings 25 years of senior management industry experience to her role as Executive Chair, and Interim Chief Executive Officer, of C2C Gold Corp. Ms. Sheriff previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Golden Predator Mining Corp and President of Tigris Uranium (now enCore Energy Corp.). Ms. Janet Sheriff is the founder of Newfoundland.Gold, a strategic marketing alliance promoting the progressive jurisdiction of Newfoundland & Labrador and the region’s leaders in exploration & mining. She also serves as Co-Founder and President of Group 11 Technologies, a private company focused on the development of non-invasive and environmentally-friendly precious metals extraction. With a strong commitment to social responsibility and community engagement she has successfully negotiated and implemented socio-economic and exploration agreements with indigenous governments plus implemented numerous innovative programs to ensure community involvement in corporate projects. Ms. Janet Sheriff holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from Queens University (1986), and is a recipient of the Queen’s Jubilee Commemorative Medal awarded for outstanding achievements by Canadians.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company controls 1,261 km2, one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, including the Badger, Millertown, Barrens Lake, South Tally, and Lake Douglas projects with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada’s Yukon.

