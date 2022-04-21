Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings of $43.9 Million

Company Reports Strong Deposit and Loan Growth

OLNEY, Md., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $43.9 million ($0.96 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $75.5 million ($1.58 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2021 and $45.4 million ($0.99 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Current quarter core earnings were $45.1 million ($0.99 per diluted common share), compared to $83.5 million ($1.76 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $46.6 million ($1.02 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Core earnings are determined by excluding the after-tax impact of merger and acquisition expense, the loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles and investment securities gains.

The provision for credit losses for the current quarter was $1.6 million compared to a credit of $34.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and a charge of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“As a result of our steady deposit growth throughout 2021 and record commercial loan production in the fourth quarter, we entered 2022 with significant momentum. We capitalized on our position of strength and opportunities in our market, and we continued to deliver solid deposit and loan growth in the first quarter,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are confident in our ability to successfully manage through the challenges associated with the volatile world events,” added Schrider. "We have a long-term view of our company, so we will lean on our 154 years of experience and focus on meeting the needs of our community - one client at a time.”

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Core earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $45.1 million compared to $83.5 million for the prior year quarter. The decline in core earnings was primarily the product of the impact associated with the provision for credit losses as the prior year's results contained a significant credit to the allowance versus the current year's charge to the allowance. Compared to the first quarter of the prior year, exclusive of the impact of the provision for credit losses, the current quarter reflected a decline in both net interest income and non-interest income, which exceeded the reduction in non-interest expense.

  • At March 31, 2022, total assets were $13.0 billion, a 1% increase compared to $12.9 billion at March 31, 2021. During the previous twelve months, liquidity resulting from deposit growth and PPP loan forgiveness was utilized to fund the growth in the loan and investment securities portfolio, which occurred primarily in the previous two quarters.

  • Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased 10% to $10.1 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $9.1 billion at March 31, 2021. Excluding the impact of the PPP loan forgiveness, total commercial loans grew by $983.2 million or 13% during the previous twelve months. During this period, the Company generated new commercial gross loan production of $3.8 billion, of which $2.5 billion was funded, more than offsetting $1.5 billion in non-PPP commercial loan run-off. Funded commercial loan production increased 90% to $545.4 million during the first quarter of the current year compared to $287.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year.

  • Year-over-year deposits grew 2%, driven by 7% growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, reflecting the impact of the PPP program forgiveness and the growth in transaction relationships, while interest-bearing deposits declined 1% as a result of the attrition of time deposits.

  • During the current quarter, an offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due in 2032 was completed. The entire amount of the debt is considered Tier 2 capital under current regulatory guidelines.

  • For the first quarter of 2022, the net interest margin was 3.49%, compared to 3.56% for the same quarter of 2021, and 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the amortization of the fair value marks derived from the previous acquisitions, the current quarter’s net interest margin was 3.49%, compared to 3.46% for first quarter of 2021, and 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • The provision for credit losses was $1.6 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s credit to the provision of $34.7 million. The provision for the current quarter is a reflection of the growth in the loan portfolio, coupled with the management's consideration of the potential impact of recessionary pressures which exceeded the benefit to the provision derived from continuing improvement in forecasted macroeconomic indicators.

  • Non-interest income for the current quarter decreased by 29% or $8.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. Income from mortgage banking activities declined 77% and other non-interest income decreased 45% compared to the first quarter of 2021. These decreases were partially offset by 7% growth in wealth management income, 26% growth in service charges on deposit accounts and a 10% increase in bank card fees.

  • Non-interest expense for the current quarter decreased $6.0 million or 9% compared to the prior year quarter. The prior year's non-interest expense included a $9.1 million loss from the redemption of FHLB borrowings and was the main driver of the quarter over quarter decline. Excluding the loss on the redemption, non-interest expense increased 5% compared to the prior year quarter driven by an increase in compensation cost, predominantly benefit costs.

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 1.42% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 16.04% compared to 1.41% and 16.07%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.45% and core ROTCE was 16.45% compared to core ROA of 1.44% and core ROTCE of 16.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • For the first quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.92% compared to 51.08% for the first quarter of 2021, and 51.75% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2022 was 49.34% compared to 42.65% for the prior year quarter, and 50.17% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The combination of a decline in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expense drove the erosion of the non-GAAP efficiency ratio compared to prior year quarter.

  • On March 30, 2022, the Company's board of directors authorized a stock repurchase plan that permits the repurchase of up to $50.0 million in shares of common stock. No shares of common stock have been repurchased under this plan.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew 1% to $13.0 billion at March 31, 2022, as compared to $12.9 billion at March 31, 2021. During this period, total loans declined by 3% to $10.1 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $10.4 billion at March 31, 2021 driven by the $1.2 billion year-over-year reduction in PPP loans. Excluding the impact of the PPP loan forgiveness, total commercial loans grew by $983.2 million or 13% during the past twelve months. During this period, the Company generated commercial gross loan production of $3.8 billion, of which $2.5 billion was funded, offsetting $1.5 billion in commercial loan run-off. During the first quarter of 2022, funded commercial loan production was $545.4 million, an increase of 90% compared to $287.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year. The growth in the commercial portfolio, excluding PPP loans, occurred in all commercial portfolios led by the $735.9 million or 20% growth in the investor owned commercial portfolio. Year-over-year the consumer loan portfolio declined 15%, due to the run-off of home equity loan and line products, a result of the refinancing activity in the residential mortgage markets.

During the past twelve months, deposits increased 2%, driven by 7% growth in noninterest-bearing deposits reflecting the impact of the PPP program forgiveness and the growth in transaction relationships, while interest-bearing deposits declined 1% as a result of the attrition of rate advantaged time deposits. Savings and money market categories experienced year-over-year growth in excess of 3%.

The tangible common equity ratio decreased to 8.70% of tangible assets at March 31, 2022, compared to 8.90% at March 31, 2021 as a result of the $107.3 million repurchase of common shares during 2021 and the $66.6 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss coupled with the increase in tangible assets during the past year. At March 31, 2022, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.77%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.03%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.03%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.66%.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. At March 31, 2022, the level of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.46% compared to 0.94% at March 31, 2021, and 0.49% at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $46.3 million, compared to $98.7 million at March 31, 2021, and $48.8 million at December 31, 2021. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $1.5 million compared to $0.4 million for the prior year quarter and $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-accrual loans at quarter end declined from the prior quarter due primarily to payoff activity. Loans greater than 90 days or more past due decreased from the prior quarter as a result of the extension of existing performing portfolio loans that were in process of being extended at the end of the prior quarter end.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to net charge-offs of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

At March 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $110.6 million or 1.09% of outstanding loans and 239% of non-performing loans, compared to $109.1 million or 1.10% of outstanding loans and 224% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.10% at March 31, 2022. The increase in the allowance during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter was the result of the growth in the loan portfolio during the quarter, net of the impact of continued improvement in forecasted economic metrics, in addition to the update to various metrics applied in the determination of the allowance for credit losses, which included management's consideration of the potential impact of recessionary pressures.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

The Company recorded net income of $43.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $75.5 million for the prior year quarter.   The primary driver of the decline in earnings was the activity associated with the provision for credit losses as the prior year's results contained a significant credit to the allowance versus the current year's charge to the allowance. Exclusive of the impact of the provision for credit losses, compared to the first quarter of the prior year, the current quarter reflected a decline in both net interest income and non-interest income, which exceeded the reduction in non-interest expense. The decline in net interest income was driven by the net impact of lower PPP and mortgage loan income that exceeded the reduction in interest expense. Non-interest income declined as a result of lower mortgage banking income, the result of rising mortgage interest rates during the previous twelve months. Non-interest expense decreased as a result of the prior year's inclusion of the $9.1 million loss on the redemption of FHLB borrowings that more than offset the increase in compensation expense in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

For the first quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $3.1 million or 3% compared to the first quarter of 2021, due to the combined impact of the $8.2 million reduction in interest income being partially offset by a $5.1 million reduction in interest expense during the preceding twelve months. The decline in interest income was driven by a $7.7 million decline in interest and fees on PPP loans and a $1.8 million decline in interest income on residential mortgage loans during the previous twelve months. The decrease in interest expense was the result of the prior year's liquidation of FHLB borrowings, in addition to the run-off of time deposits and lower interest expense associated with money market deposits. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.49% as compared to 3.56% for the same quarter of the prior year, as the 23 basis point decline in yield on interest-earning assets was only partially offset by the 24 basis point decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin excluding the effects of amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions remained at 3.49% for the current quarter compared to 3.46% for first quarter of 2021.

The provision for credit losses was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a credit of $34.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a charge of $1.6 million. The current quarter's provision reflects the continued improvement in the forecasted macroeconomic indicators which resulted in credits for the provision for credit losses during the current quarter, that were offset by the impact of potential recessionary pressures and the growth in the loan portfolio that occurred during the quarter.

Non-interest income decreased $8.3 million or 29% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to the prior year quarter. This decrease is the result of a $7.9 million or 77% decline in income from mortgage banking activities, which exceeded the 7% growth in wealth management income, 26% growth in service charges on deposit accounts and 10% growth in bank card fees. In addition, other non-interest income declined 45% compared to the prior year primarily as a result of a decrease in credit related fees.

Non-interest expense decreased $6.0 million or 9% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to the prior year quarter. The prior year's non-interest expense included a $9.1 million loss from the redemption of FHLB borrowings and was the major cause of the quarter over quarter decline. Excluding the loss on the redemption, non-interest expense increased 5% compared to the prior year quarter driven by an increase in compensation expense, predominantly benefit costs. Overall, the increase reflects the net impact of the 7% increase in compensation and benefit costs and a 17% increase in professional fees, partially offset by an 8% decrease in occupancy expense and a 34% reduction in FDIC insurance expense.

For the first quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.92% compared to 51.08% for the first quarter of 2021, and 51.75% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 49.34% for the current quarter as compared to 42.65% for the first quarter of 2021, and 50.17% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the first quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 9% decline in non-GAAP revenue, driven chiefly by the decrease in income from mortgage banking activities. ROA for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 1.42% and ROTCE was 16.04% compared to 1.41% and 16.07%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.45% and core ROTCE was 16.45% compared to core ROA of 1.44% and core ROTCE of 16.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, merger and acquisition expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of merger and acquisition expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, and investment securities gains, on a net of tax basis.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-844-200-6205. Please use the following access code: 263081. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until May 5, 2022. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-866-813-9403 under conference call number 793380.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 %
Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2022   2021  
Results of operations:      
Net interest income $101,451  $104,600  (3)%
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  1,635   (34,708) (105)
Non-interest income  20,595   28,866  (29)
Non-interest expense  62,147   68,173  (9)
Income before income tax expense  58,264   100,001  (42)
Net income  43,935   75,464  (42)
       
Net income attributable to common shareholders $43,667  $74,824  (42)
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (1) $59,899  $65,293  (8)
       
Return on average assets  1.42%  2.39%  
Return on average common equity  11.83%  20.72%  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)  16.04%  28.47%  
Net interest margin  3.49%  3.56%  
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)  50.92%  51.08%  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)  49.34%  42.65%  
       
Per share data:      
Basic net income per common share $0.97  $1.59  (39)%
Diluted net income per common share $0.96  $1.58  (39)
Weighted average diluted common shares  45,333,292   47,415,060  (4)
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.32  6 
Book value per common share $32.97  $32.04  3 
Tangible book value per common share (1) $24.23  $23.54  3 
Outstanding common shares  45,162,908   47,187,389  (4)
       
Financial condition at period-end:      
Investment securities $1,586,441  $1,472,727  8%
Loans  10,144,328   10,446,866  (3)
Interest-earning assets  12,205,058   12,132,405  1 
Assets  12,967,416   12,873,366  1 
Deposits  10,852,794   10,677,752  2 
Interest-bearing liabilities  7,313,783   7,423,262  (1)
Stockholders' equity  1,488,910   1,511,694  (2)
       
Capital ratios:      
Tier 1 leverage (3)  9.66%  9.14%  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  12.03%  12.11%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  12.03%  12.11%  
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  16.77%  15.52%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)  8.70%  8.90%  
Average equity to average assets  11.98%  11.54%  
       
Credit quality ratios:      
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.09%  1.25%  
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.46%  0.94%  
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.37%  0.78%  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  238.72%  132.08%  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5)  0.01%  0.01%  

(1)  Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2)  The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3)  Estimated ratio at March 31, 2022.
(4)  The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5)  Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2022   2021 
Core earnings (non-GAAP):    
Net income (GAAP) $43,935  $75,464 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax):    
Merger and acquisition expense     34 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,121   1,264 
Loss on FHLB redemption     6,792 
Investment securities gains  (6)  (43)
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $45,050  $83,511 
     
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):    
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)  45,333,292   47,415,060 
     
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $0.96  $1.58 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $0.99  $1.76 
     
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):    
Average assets (GAAP) $12,576,089  $12,801,539 
     
Return on average assets (GAAP)  1.42%  2.39%
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)  1.45%  2.65%
     
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):    
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $1,506,516  $1,477,150 
Average goodwill  (370,223)  (370,223)
Average other intangible assets, net  (25,368)  (31,896)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,110,925  $1,075,031 
     
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  16.04%  28.47%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  16.45%  31.50%
         


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2022   2021 
Pre-tax pre-provision net income:    
Net income (GAAP) $43,935  $75,464 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:    
Income tax expense  14,329   24,537 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  1,635   (34,708)
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $59,899  $65,293 
     
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):    
Non-interest expense $62,147  $68,173 
     
Net interest income plus non-interest income $122,046  $133,466 
     
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  50.92%  51.08%
     
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):    
Non-interest expense $62,147  $68,173 
Less non-GAAP adjustments:    
Amortization of intangible assets  1,508   1,697 
Loss on FHLB redemption     9,117 
Merger and acquisition expense     45 
Non-interest expense - as adjusted $60,639  $57,314 
     
Net interest income plus non-interest income $122,046  $133,466 
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:    
Tax-equivalent income  866   980 
Less non-GAAP adjustment:    
Investment securities gains  8   58 
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $122,904  $134,388 
     
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  49.34%  42.65%
     
Tangible common equity ratio:    
Total stockholders' equity $1,488,910  $1,511,694 
Goodwill  (370,223)  (370,223)
Other intangible assets, net  (24,412)  (30,824)
Tangible common equity $1,094,275  $1,110,647 
     
Total assets $12,967,416  $12,873,366 
Goodwill  (370,223)  (370,223)
Other intangible assets, net  (24,412)  (30,824)
Tangible assets $12,572,781  $12,472,319 
     
Tangible common equity ratio  8.70%  8.90%
     
Outstanding common shares  45,162,908   47,187,389 
Tangible book value per common share $24.23  $23.54 
         


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $96,074  $65,630  $100,739 
Federal funds sold  370   312   285 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  456,382   354,078   127,597 
Cash and cash equivalents  552,826   420,020   228,621 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)  17,537   39,409   84,930 
Investments held-to-maturity (fair value of $275,834)  285,339       
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)  1,259,945   1,465,896   1,427,880 
Other equity securities  41,157   41,166   44,847 
Total loans  10,144,328   9,967,091   10,446,866 
Less: allowance for credit losses  (110,588)  (109,145)  (130,361)
Net loans  10,033,740   9,857,946   10,316,505 
Premises and equipment, net  61,434   59,685   55,361 
Other real estate owned  1,034   1,034   1,354 
Accrued interest receivable  33,528   34,349   44,559 
Goodwill  370,223   370,223   370,223 
Other intangible assets, net  24,412   25,920   30,824 
Other assets  286,241   275,078   268,262 
Total assets $12,967,416  $12,590,726  $12,873,366 
       
Liabilities      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $4,039,797  $3,779,630  $3,770,852 
Interest-bearing deposits  6,812,997   6,845,101   6,906,900 
Total deposits  10,852,794   10,624,731   10,677,752 
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  130,784   141,086   189,318 
Advances from FHLB        100,000 
Subordinated debt  370,002   172,712   227,044 
Total borrowings  500,786   313,798   516,362 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  124,926   132,518   167,558 
Total liabilities  11,478,506   11,071,047   11,361,672 
       
Stockholders' equity      
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 45,162,908, 45,118,930 and 47,187,389 at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively  45,163   45,119   47,187 
Additional paid in capital  752,671   751,072   849,606 
Retained earnings  760,347   732,027   617,553 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (69,271)  (8,539)  (2,652)
Total stockholders' equity  1,488,910   1,519,679   1,511,694 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $12,967,416  $12,590,726  $12,873,366 
             


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2022   2021 
Interest income:    
Interest and fees on loans $99,494  $107,428 
Interest on loans held for sale  198   537 
Interest on deposits with banks  113   46 
Interest and dividends on investment securities:    
Taxable  4,107   3,899 
Tax-advantaged  2,124   2,351 
Interest on federal funds sold      
Total interest income  106,036   114,261 
Interest Expense:    
Interest on deposits  2,293   4,830 
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  54   53 
Interest on advances from FHLB     2,276 
Interest on subordinated debt  2,238   2,502 
Total interest expense  4,585   9,661 
Net interest income  101,451   104,600 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  1,635   (34,708)
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses  99,816   139,308 
Non-interest income:    
Investment securities gains  8   58 
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,326   1,852 
Mortgage banking activities  2,298   10,169 
Wealth management income  9,337   8,730 
Insurance agency commissions  2,115   2,153 
Income from bank owned life insurance  795   680 
Bank card fees  1,668   1,518 
Other income  2,048   3,706 
Total non-interest income  20,595   28,866 
Non-interest expense:    
Salaries and employee benefits  39,373   36,652 
Occupancy expense of premises  5,034   5,487 
Equipment expenses  3,536   3,222 
Marketing  1,193   1,212 
Outside data services  2,419   2,283 
FDIC insurance  984   1,492 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,508   1,697 
Merger and acquisition expense     45 
Professional fees and services  2,017   1,731 
Other expenses  6,083   14,352 
Total non-interest expense  62,147   68,173 
Income before income tax expense  58,264   100,001 
Income tax expense  14,329   24,537 
Net income $43,935  $75,464 
     
Net income per share amounts:    
Basic net income per common share $0.97  $1.59 
Diluted net income per common share $0.96  $1.58 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.32 
         


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

   2022   2021 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Profitability for the quarter:          
Tax-equivalent interest income $106,902  $110,933  $112,060  $115,753  $115,241 
Interest expense  4,585   4,803   4,525   6,777   9,661 
Tax-equivalent net interest income  102,317   106,130   107,535   108,976   105,580 
Tax-equivalent adjustment  866   862   931   930   980 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  1,635   1,585   (8,229)  (4,204)  (34,708)
Non-interest income  20,595   22,536   24,394   26,259   28,866 
Non-interest expense  62,147   66,141   63,181   62,975   68,173 
Income before income tax expense  58,264   60,078   76,046   75,534   100,001 
Income tax expense  14,329   14,674   19,070   18,271   24,537 
Net income $43,935  $45,404  $56,976  $57,263  $75,464 
GAAP financial performance:          
Return on average assets  1.42%  1.41%  1.75%  1.79%  2.39%
Return on average common equity  11.83%  11.87%  14.54%  15.07%  20.72%
Return on average tangible common equity  16.04%  16.07%  19.56%  20.44%  28.47%
Net interest margin  3.49%  3.51%  3.52%  3.63%  3.56%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1)  50.92%  51.75%  48.23%  46.89%  51.08%
Non-GAAP financial performance:          
Pre-tax pre-provision net income $59,899  $61,663  $67,817  $71,330  $65,293 
Core after-tax earnings $45,050  $46,575  $58,151  $58,446  $83,511 
Core return on average assets  1.45%  1.44%  1.79%  1.83%  2.65%
Core return on average common equity  12.13%  12.17%  14.84%  15.38%  22.93%
Core return on average tangible common equity  16.45%  16.49%  19.96%  20.87%  31.50%
Core earnings per diluted common share $0.99  $1.02  $1.23  $1.23  $1.76 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1)  49.34%  50.17%  46.67%  45.36%  42.65%
Per share data:         
Net income attributable to common shareholders $43,667  $45,114  $56,622  $56,782  $74,824 
Basic net income per common share $0.97  $0.99  $1.21  $1.20  $1.59 
Diluted net income per common share $0.96  $0.99  $1.20  $1.19  $1.58 
Weighted average diluted common shares  45,333,292   45,655,924   47,086,824   47,523,198   47,415,060 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.32  $0.32  $0.32  $0.32 
Non-interest income:          
Securities gains $8  $34  $49  $71  $58 
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,326   2,305   2,108   1,976   1,852 
Mortgage banking activities  2,298   3,622   4,942   5,776   10,169 
Wealth management income  9,337   9,598   9,392   9,121   8,730 
Insurance agency commissions  2,115   1,332   2,285   1,247   2,153 
Income from bank owned life insurance  795   819   818   705   680 
Bank card fees  1,668   1,818   1,775   1,785   1,518 
Other income  2,048   3,008   3,025   5,578   3,706 
Total non-interest income $20,595  $22,536  $24,394  $26,259  $28,866 
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits $39,373  $41,535  $38,653  $38,990  $36,652 
Occupancy expense of premises  5,034   5,693   5,728   5,497   5,487 
Equipment expenses  3,536   3,427   3,214   3,020   3,222 
Marketing  1,193   1,090   1,376   1,052   1,212 
Outside data services  2,419   2,123   2,317   2,260   2,283 
FDIC insurance  984   991   361   1,450   1,492 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,508   1,609   1,635   1,659   1,697 
Merger and acquisition expense              45 
Professional fees and services  2,017   2,381   3,031   3,165   1,731 
Other expenses  6,083   7,292   6,866   5,882   14,352 
Total non-interest expense $62,147  $66,141  $63,181  $62,975  $68,173 

(1)  The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

   2022   2021 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:        
Commercial investor real estate loans $4,388,275  $4,141,346  $3,743,698  $3,712,374  $3,652,418 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,692,253   1,690,881   1,661,092   1,687,843   1,644,848 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,089,331   1,088,094   1,177,949   1,126,960   1,051,013 
Commercial business loans  1,349,602   1,481,834   1,594,528   1,974,366   2,411,109 
Residential mortgage loans  1,000,697   937,570   911,997   960,527   1,022,546 
Residential construction loans  204,259   197,652   181,319   172,869   171,028 
Consumer loans  419,911   429,714   450,765   457,576   493,904 
Total loans  10,144,328   9,967,091   9,721,348   10,092,515   10,446,866 
Allowance for credit losses  (110,588)  (109,145)  (107,920)  (123,961)  (130,361)
Loans held for sale  17,537   39,409   44,678   71,082   84,930 
Investment securities  1,586,441   1,507,062   1,470,652   1,482,123   1,472,727 
Interest-earning assets  12,205,058   11,867,952   12,245,374   12,167,067   12,132,405 
Total assets  12,967,416   12,590,726   13,017,464   12,925,577   12,873,366 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  4,039,797   3,779,630   3,987,411   4,000,636   3,770,852 
Total deposits  10,852,794   10,624,731   10,987,400   10,866,466   10,677,752 
Customer repurchase agreements  130,784   141,086   147,504   140,708   129,318 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,313,783   7,158,899   7,320,132   7,233,536   7,423,262 
Total stockholders' equity  1,488,910   1,519,679   1,546,060   1,562,280   1,511,694 
Quarterly average balance sheets:        
Commercial investor real estate loans $4,220,246  $3,769,529  $3,678,886  $3,675,119  $3,634,174 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,683,557   1,669,737   1,671,442   1,663,543   1,638,885 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,102,660   1,140,059   1,161,183   1,089,287   1,049,597 
Commercial business loans  1,372,755   1,482,901   1,820,598   2,225,885   2,291,097 
Residential mortgage loans  964,056   925,093   934,365   994,899   1,066,714 
Residential construction loans  197,366   186,129   170,511   176,135   179,925 
Consumer loans  424,859   436,030   452,289   468,686   496,578 
Total loans  9,965,499   9,609,478   9,889,274   10,293,554   10,356,970 
Loans held for sale  17,594   29,426   50,075   66,958   82,263 
Investment securities  1,617,615   1,535,265   1,403,496   1,482,905   1,407,455 
Interest-earning assets  11,859,803   12,012,576   12,121,048   12,037,701   12,029,424 
Total assets  12,576,089   12,791,526   12,886,460   12,798,355   12,801,539 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,758,732   3,879,572   3,869,293   3,763,135   3,394,110 
Total deposits  10,542,029   10,809,665   10,832,115   10,663,346   10,343,190 
Customer repurchase agreements  131,487   144,988   145,483   136,286   148,195 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,163,641   7,247,756   7,315,021   7,356,656   7,742,987 
Total stockholders' equity  1,506,516   1,517,793   1,554,765   1,523,875   1,477,150 
Financial measures:          
Average equity to average assets  11.98%  11.87%  12.07%  11.91%  11.54%
Investment securities to earning assets  13.00%  12.70%  12.01%  12.18%  12.14%
Loans to earning assets  83.12%  83.98%  79.39%  82.95%  86.11%
Loans to assets  78.23%  79.16%  74.68%  78.08%  81.15%
Loans to deposits  93.47%  93.81%  88.48%  92.88%  97.84%
Assets under management $5,793,787  $6,078,204  $5,733,311  $5,676,141  $5,401,158 
Capital measures:          
Tier 1 leverage (1)  9.66%  9.26%  9.33%  9.49%  9.14%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  12.03%  11.91%  12.53%  12.49%  12.11%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  12.03%  11.91%  12.53%  12.49%  12.11%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  16.77%  14.59%  15.30%  15.85%  15.52%
Book value per common share $32.97  $33.68  $33.52  $33.02  $32.04 
Outstanding common shares  45,162,908   45,118,930   46,119,074   47,312,982   47,187,389 

(1) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2022.


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

  2022 2021
(Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Non-performing assets:          
Loans 90 days past due:          
Commercial real estate:          
Commercial investor real estate $  $  $14,830  $  $ 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate               
Commercial AD&C        7,344       
Commercial business              31 
Residential real estate:          
Residential mortgage  296   557   679   680   398 
Residential construction               
Consumer               
Total loans 90 days past due  296   557   22,853   680   429 
Non-accrual loans:          
Commercial real estate:          
Commercial investor real estate  11,743   12,489   15,386   42,072   42,776 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  8,083   9,306   9,854   8,183   8,316 
Commercial AD&C  1,081   650   1,022   14,489   14,975 
Commercial business  8,357   8,420   9,454   9,435   13,147 
Residential real estate:          
Residential mortgage  8,148   8,441   9,511   9,440   9,593 
Residential construction  51   55   62   62    
Consumer  6,406   6,725   7,826   7,718   7,193 
Total non-accrual loans  43,869   46,086   53,115   91,399   96,000 
Total restructured loans - accruing  2,161   2,167   2,199   2,228   2,271 
Total non-performing loans  46,326   48,810   78,167   94,307   98,700 
Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO)  1,034   1,034   1,105   1,234   1,354 
Total non-performing assets $47,360  $49,844  $79,272  $95,541  $100,054 


  For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:          
Balance at beginning of period $46,086  $53,115  $91,399  $96,000  $112,361 
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO           (257)   
Non-accrual balances charged-off  (265)  (754)  (7,171)  (2,166)  (699)
Net payments or draws  (2,787)  (5,786)  (36,526)  (3,693)  (16,028)
Loans placed on non-accrual  1,503   511   5,699   1,515   421 
Non-accrual loans brought current  (668)  (1,000)  (286)     (55)
Balance at end of period $43,869  $46,086  $53,115  $91,399  $96,000 
           
Analysis of allowance for credit losses:          
Balance at beginning of period $109,145  $107,920  $123,961  $130,361  $165,367 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  1,635   1,585   (8,229)  (4,204)  (34,708)
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:          
Commercial real estate:          
Commercial investor real estate  (19)  (109)  5,797   (144)  (27)
Commercial owner-occupied real estate        136       
Commercial AD&C        2,007       
Commercial business  111   564   (53)  2,359   634 
Residential real estate:          
Residential mortgage  120   (80)  (49)  (11)  (270)
Residential construction     (2)  (2)  (1)   
Consumer  (20)  (13)  (24)  (7)  (39)
Net charge-offs  192   360   7,812   2,196   298 
Balance at the end of period $110,588  $109,145  $107,920  $123,961  $130,361 
           
Asset quality ratios:          
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.46%  0.49%  0.80%  0.93%  0.94%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.37%  0.40%  0.61%  0.74%  0.78%
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.09%  1.10%  1.11%  1.23%  1.25%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  238.72%  223.61%  138.06%  131.44%  132.08%
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans  0.01%  0.01%  0.31%  0.09%  0.01%
                     


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2022 2021
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		  Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $4,220,246  $41,634  4.00% $3,634,174  $38,354  4.28%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,683,557   18,432  4.44   1,638,885   18,680  4.62 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,102,660   10,593  3.90   1,049,597   10,396  4.02 
Commercial business loans  1,372,755   16,354  4.83   2,291,097   24,794  4.39 
Total commercial loans  8,379,218   87,013  4.21   8,613,753   92,224  4.34 
Residential mortgage loans  964,056   7,774  3.23   1,066,714   9,544  3.58 
Residential construction loans  197,366   1,557  3.20   179,925   1,606  3.62 
Consumer loans  424,859   3,589  3.43   496,578   4,545  3.71 
Total residential and consumer loans  1,586,281   12,920  3.28   1,743,217   15,695  3.62 
Total loans (2)  9,965,499   99,933  4.06   10,356,970   107,919  4.22 
Loans held for sale  17,594   198  4.50   82,263   537  2.61 
Taxable securities  1,165,041   4,107  1.41   915,625   3,899  1.70 
Tax-advantaged securities  452,574   2,551  2.26   491,830   2,840  2.31 
Total investment securities (3)  1,617,615   6,658  1.65   1,407,455   6,739  1.92 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  258,273   113  0.18   182,095   46  0.10 
Federal funds sold  822     0.21   641     0.09 
Total interest-earning assets  11,859,803   106,902  3.65   12,029,424   115,241  3.88 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses  (109,933)      (163,229)    
Cash and due from banks  66,466       106,259     
Premises and equipment, net  61,036       56,369     
Other assets  698,717       772,716     
Total assets $12,576,089      $12,801,539     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,501,658  $158  0.04% $1,365,652  $236  0.07%
Regular savings deposits  546,893   19  0.01   444,296   56  0.05 
Money market savings deposits  3,426,817   625  0.07   3,410,589   1,463  0.17 
Time deposits  1,307,929   1,491  0.46   1,728,543   3,075  0.72 
Total interest-bearing deposits  6,783,297   2,293  0.14   6,949,080   4,830  0.28 
Federal funds purchased  45,444   15  0.13   41,656   10  0.10 
Repurchase agreements  131,487   39  0.12   148,195   43  0.12 
Advances from FHLB          376,984   2,276  2.45 
Subordinated debt  203,413   2,238  4.40   227,072   2,502  4.41 
Total borrowings  380,344   2,292  2.44   793,907   4,831  2.47 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,163,641   4,585  0.26   7,742,987   9,661  0.50 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,758,732       3,394,110     
Other liabilities  147,200       187,292     
Stockholders' equity  1,506,516       1,477,150     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $12,576,089      $12,801,539     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $102,317  3.39%   $105,580  3.38%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    866       980   
Net interest income   $101,451      $104,600   
             
Interest income/earning assets     3.65%     3.88%
Interest expense/earning assets     0.16      0.32 
Net interest margin     3.49%     3.56%

(1)  Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.64% and 25.50% for 2022 and 2021, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $0.9 million and $1.0 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(2)  Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3)  Available for sale investments are presented at amortized cost.

 