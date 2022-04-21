Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings of $43.9 Million

OLNEY, Md., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $43.9 million ($0.96 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $75.5 million ($1.58 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2021 and $45.4 million ($0.99 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2021.



Current quarter core earnings were $45.1 million ($0.99 per diluted common share), compared to $83.5 million ($1.76 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $46.6 million ($1.02 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Core earnings are determined by excluding the after-tax impact of merger and acquisition expense, the loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles and investment securities gains.

The provision for credit losses for the current quarter was $1.6 million compared to a credit of $34.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and a charge of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“As a result of our steady deposit growth throughout 2021 and record commercial loan production in the fourth quarter, we entered 2022 with significant momentum. We capitalized on our position of strength and opportunities in our market, and we continued to deliver solid deposit and loan growth in the first quarter,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are confident in our ability to successfully manage through the challenges associated with the volatile world events,” added Schrider. "We have a long-term view of our company, so we will lean on our 154 years of experience and focus on meeting the needs of our community - one client at a time.”

First Quarter Highlights:

Core earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $45.1 million compared to $83.5 million for the prior year quarter. The decline in core earnings was primarily the product of the impact associated with the provision for credit losses as the prior year's results contained a significant credit to the allowance versus the current year's charge to the allowance. Compared to the first quarter of the prior year, exclusive of the impact of the provision for credit losses, the current quarter reflected a decline in both net interest income and non-interest income, which exceeded the reduction in non-interest expense.





At March 31, 2022, total assets were $13.0 billion, a 1% increase compared to $12.9 billion at March 31, 2021. During the previous twelve months, liquidity resulting from deposit growth and PPP loan forgiveness was utilized to fund the growth in the loan and investment securities portfolio, which occurred primarily in the previous two quarters.





Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased 10% to $10.1 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $9.1 billion at March 31, 2021. Excluding the impact of the PPP loan forgiveness, total commercial loans grew by $983.2 million or 13% during the previous twelve months. During this period, the Company generated new commercial gross loan production of $3.8 billion, of which $2.5 billion was funded, more than offsetting $1.5 billion in non-PPP commercial loan run-off. Funded commercial loan production increased 90% to $545.4 million during the first quarter of the current year compared to $287.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year.





Year-over-year deposits grew 2%, driven by 7% growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, reflecting the impact of the PPP program forgiveness and the growth in transaction relationships, while interest-bearing deposits declined 1% as a result of the attrition of time deposits.





During the current quarter, an offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due in 2032 was completed. The entire amount of the debt is considered Tier 2 capital under current regulatory guidelines.





For the first quarter of 2022, the net interest margin was 3.49%, compared to 3.56% for the same quarter of 2021, and 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the amortization of the fair value marks derived from the previous acquisitions, the current quarter’s net interest margin was 3.49%, compared to 3.46% for first quarter of 2021, and 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2021.





The provision for credit losses was $1.6 million for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter’s credit to the provision of $34.7 million. The provision for the current quarter is a reflection of the growth in the loan portfolio, coupled with the management's consideration of the potential impact of recessionary pressures which exceeded the benefit to the provision derived from continuing improvement in forecasted macroeconomic indicators.





Non-interest income for the current quarter decreased by 29% or $8.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. Income from mortgage banking activities declined 77% and other non-interest income decreased 45% compared to the first quarter of 2021. These decreases were partially offset by 7% growth in wealth management income, 26% growth in service charges on deposit accounts and a 10% increase in bank card fees.





Non-interest expense for the current quarter decreased $6.0 million or 9% compared to the prior year quarter. The prior year's non-interest expense included a $9.1 million loss from the redemption of FHLB borrowings and was the main driver of the quarter over quarter decline. Excluding the loss on the redemption, non-interest expense increased 5% compared to the prior year quarter driven by an increase in compensation cost, predominantly benefit costs.





Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 1.42% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 16.04% compared to 1.41% and 16.07%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.45% and core ROTCE was 16.45% compared to core ROA of 1.44% and core ROTCE of 16.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021.





For the first quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.92% compared to 51.08% for the first quarter of 2021, and 51.75% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2022 was 49.34% compared to 42.65% for the prior year quarter, and 50.17% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The combination of a decline in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expense drove the erosion of the non-GAAP efficiency ratio compared to prior year quarter.





On March 30, 2022, the Company's board of directors authorized a stock repurchase plan that permits the repurchase of up to $50.0 million in shares of common stock. No shares of common stock have been repurchased under this plan.



Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets grew 1% to $13.0 billion at March 31, 2022, as compared to $12.9 billion at March 31, 2021. During this period, total loans declined by 3% to $10.1 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $10.4 billion at March 31, 2021 driven by the $1.2 billion year-over-year reduction in PPP loans. Excluding the impact of the PPP loan forgiveness, total commercial loans grew by $983.2 million or 13% during the past twelve months. During this period, the Company generated commercial gross loan production of $3.8 billion, of which $2.5 billion was funded, offsetting $1.5 billion in commercial loan run-off. During the first quarter of 2022, funded commercial loan production was $545.4 million, an increase of 90% compared to $287.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year. The growth in the commercial portfolio, excluding PPP loans, occurred in all commercial portfolios led by the $735.9 million or 20% growth in the investor owned commercial portfolio. Year-over-year the consumer loan portfolio declined 15%, due to the run-off of home equity loan and line products, a result of the refinancing activity in the residential mortgage markets.

During the past twelve months, deposits increased 2%, driven by 7% growth in noninterest-bearing deposits reflecting the impact of the PPP program forgiveness and the growth in transaction relationships, while interest-bearing deposits declined 1% as a result of the attrition of rate advantaged time deposits. Savings and money market categories experienced year-over-year growth in excess of 3%.

The tangible common equity ratio decreased to 8.70% of tangible assets at March 31, 2022, compared to 8.90% at March 31, 2021 as a result of the $107.3 million repurchase of common shares during 2021 and the $66.6 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss coupled with the increase in tangible assets during the past year. At March 31, 2022, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.77%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.03%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.03%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.66%.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. At March 31, 2022, the level of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.46% compared to 0.94% at March 31, 2021, and 0.49% at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $46.3 million, compared to $98.7 million at March 31, 2021, and $48.8 million at December 31, 2021. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $1.5 million compared to $0.4 million for the prior year quarter and $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-accrual loans at quarter end declined from the prior quarter due primarily to payoff activity. Loans greater than 90 days or more past due decreased from the prior quarter as a result of the extension of existing performing portfolio loans that were in process of being extended at the end of the prior quarter end.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to net charge-offs of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

At March 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $110.6 million or 1.09% of outstanding loans and 239% of non-performing loans, compared to $109.1 million or 1.10% of outstanding loans and 224% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.10% at March 31, 2022. The increase in the allowance during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter was the result of the growth in the loan portfolio during the quarter, net of the impact of continued improvement in forecasted economic metrics, in addition to the update to various metrics applied in the determination of the allowance for credit losses, which included management's consideration of the potential impact of recessionary pressures.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

The Company recorded net income of $43.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net income of $75.5 million for the prior year quarter. The primary driver of the decline in earnings was the activity associated with the provision for credit losses as the prior year's results contained a significant credit to the allowance versus the current year's charge to the allowance. Exclusive of the impact of the provision for credit losses, compared to the first quarter of the prior year, the current quarter reflected a decline in both net interest income and non-interest income, which exceeded the reduction in non-interest expense. The decline in net interest income was driven by the net impact of lower PPP and mortgage loan income that exceeded the reduction in interest expense. Non-interest income declined as a result of lower mortgage banking income, the result of rising mortgage interest rates during the previous twelve months. Non-interest expense decreased as a result of the prior year's inclusion of the $9.1 million loss on the redemption of FHLB borrowings that more than offset the increase in compensation expense in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

For the first quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $3.1 million or 3% compared to the first quarter of 2021, due to the combined impact of the $8.2 million reduction in interest income being partially offset by a $5.1 million reduction in interest expense during the preceding twelve months. The decline in interest income was driven by a $7.7 million decline in interest and fees on PPP loans and a $1.8 million decline in interest income on residential mortgage loans during the previous twelve months. The decrease in interest expense was the result of the prior year's liquidation of FHLB borrowings, in addition to the run-off of time deposits and lower interest expense associated with money market deposits. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.49% as compared to 3.56% for the same quarter of the prior year, as the 23 basis point decline in yield on interest-earning assets was only partially offset by the 24 basis point decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin excluding the effects of amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions remained at 3.49% for the current quarter compared to 3.46% for first quarter of 2021.

The provision for credit losses was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a credit of $34.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a charge of $1.6 million. The current quarter's provision reflects the continued improvement in the forecasted macroeconomic indicators which resulted in credits for the provision for credit losses during the current quarter, that were offset by the impact of potential recessionary pressures and the growth in the loan portfolio that occurred during the quarter.

Non-interest income decreased $8.3 million or 29% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to the prior year quarter. This decrease is the result of a $7.9 million or 77% decline in income from mortgage banking activities, which exceeded the 7% growth in wealth management income, 26% growth in service charges on deposit accounts and 10% growth in bank card fees. In addition, other non-interest income declined 45% compared to the prior year primarily as a result of a decrease in credit related fees.

Non-interest expense decreased $6.0 million or 9% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to the prior year quarter. The prior year's non-interest expense included a $9.1 million loss from the redemption of FHLB borrowings and was the major cause of the quarter over quarter decline. Excluding the loss on the redemption, non-interest expense increased 5% compared to the prior year quarter driven by an increase in compensation expense, predominantly benefit costs. Overall, the increase reflects the net impact of the 7% increase in compensation and benefit costs and a 17% increase in professional fees, partially offset by an 8% decrease in occupancy expense and a 34% reduction in FDIC insurance expense.

For the first quarter of 2022, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 50.92% compared to 51.08% for the first quarter of 2021, and 51.75% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 49.34% for the current quarter as compared to 42.65% for the first quarter of 2021, and 50.17% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the first quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 9% decline in non-GAAP revenue, driven chiefly by the decrease in income from mortgage banking activities. ROA for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 1.42% and ROTCE was 16.04% compared to 1.41% and 16.07%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.45% and core ROTCE was 16.45% compared to core ROA of 1.44% and core ROTCE of 16.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, merger and acquisition expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.

Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of merger and acquisition expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, and investment securities gains, on a net of tax basis.



These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effect of the pandemic on our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations, the effectiveness of vaccination programs, and the effect of remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments; general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

March 31, %

Change

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Results of operations: Net interest income $ 101,451 $ 104,600 (3 )% Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 1,635 (34,708 ) (105 ) Non-interest income 20,595 28,866 (29 ) Non-interest expense 62,147 68,173 (9 ) Income before income tax expense 58,264 100,001 (42 ) Net income 43,935 75,464 (42 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 43,667 $ 74,824 (42 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income (1) $ 59,899 $ 65,293 (8 ) Return on average assets 1.42 % 2.39 % Return on average common equity 11.83 % 20.72 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 16.04 % 28.47 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.56 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2) 50.92 % 51.08 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2) 49.34 % 42.65 % Per share data: Basic net income per common share $ 0.97 $ 1.59 (39 )% Diluted net income per common share $ 0.96 $ 1.58 (39 ) Weighted average diluted common shares 45,333,292 47,415,060 (4 ) Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.32 6 Book value per common share $ 32.97 $ 32.04 3 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 24.23 $ 23.54 3 Outstanding common shares 45,162,908 47,187,389 (4 ) Financial condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,586,441 $ 1,472,727 8 % Loans 10,144,328 10,446,866 (3 ) Interest-earning assets 12,205,058 12,132,405 1 Assets 12,967,416 12,873,366 1 Deposits 10,852,794 10,677,752 2 Interest-bearing liabilities 7,313,783 7,423,262 (1 ) Stockholders' equity 1,488,910 1,511,694 (2 ) Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (3) 9.66 % 9.14 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.03 % 12.11 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.03 % 12.11 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 16.77 % 15.52 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.70 % 8.90 % Average equity to average assets 11.98 % 11.54 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.09 % 1.25 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.46 % 0.94 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.37 % 0.78 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 238.72 % 132.08 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5) 0.01 % 0.01 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.

(3) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2022.

(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.

(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.







Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)

OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Core earnings (non-GAAP): Net income (GAAP) $ 43,935 $ 75,464 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax): Merger and acquisition expense — 34 Amortization of intangible assets 1,121 1,264 Loss on FHLB redemption — 6,792 Investment securities gains (6 ) (43 ) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 45,050 $ 83,511 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP): Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 45,333,292 47,415,060 Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $ 0.96 $ 1.58 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.99 $ 1.76 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP): Average assets (GAAP) $ 12,576,089 $ 12,801,539 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.42 % 2.39 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.45 % 2.65 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,506,516 $ 1,477,150 Average goodwill (370,223 ) (370,223 ) Average other intangible assets, net (25,368 ) (31,896 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,110,925 $ 1,075,031 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.04 % 28.47 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.45 % 31.50 %





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Pre-tax pre-provision net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 43,935 $ 75,464 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments: Income tax expense 14,329 24,537 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 1,635 (34,708 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $ 59,899 $ 65,293 Efficiency ratio (GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 62,147 $ 68,173 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 122,046 $ 133,466 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 50.92 % 51.08 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 62,147 $ 68,173 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 1,508 1,697 Loss on FHLB redemption — 9,117 Merger and acquisition expense — 45 Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 60,639 $ 57,314 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 122,046 $ 133,466 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 866 980 Less non-GAAP adjustment: Investment securities gains 8 58 Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 122,904 $ 134,388 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 49.34 % 42.65 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,488,910 $ 1,511,694 Goodwill (370,223 ) (370,223 ) Other intangible assets, net (24,412 ) (30,824 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,094,275 $ 1,110,647 Total assets $ 12,967,416 $ 12,873,366 Goodwill (370,223 ) (370,223 ) Other intangible assets, net (24,412 ) (30,824 ) Tangible assets $ 12,572,781 $ 12,472,319 Tangible common equity ratio 8.70 % 8.90 % Outstanding common shares 45,162,908 47,187,389 Tangible book value per common share $ 24.23 $ 23.54





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 96,074 $ 65,630 $ 100,739 Federal funds sold 370 312 285 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 456,382 354,078 127,597 Cash and cash equivalents 552,826 420,020 228,621 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 17,537 39,409 84,930 Investments held-to-maturity (fair value of $275,834) 285,339 — — Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,259,945 1,465,896 1,427,880 Other equity securities 41,157 41,166 44,847 Total loans 10,144,328 9,967,091 10,446,866 Less: allowance for credit losses (110,588 ) (109,145 ) (130,361 ) Net loans 10,033,740 9,857,946 10,316,505 Premises and equipment, net 61,434 59,685 55,361 Other real estate owned 1,034 1,034 1,354 Accrued interest receivable 33,528 34,349 44,559 Goodwill 370,223 370,223 370,223 Other intangible assets, net 24,412 25,920 30,824 Other assets 286,241 275,078 268,262 Total assets $ 12,967,416 $ 12,590,726 $ 12,873,366 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,039,797 $ 3,779,630 $ 3,770,852 Interest-bearing deposits 6,812,997 6,845,101 6,906,900 Total deposits 10,852,794 10,624,731 10,677,752 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 130,784 141,086 189,318 Advances from FHLB — — 100,000 Subordinated debt 370,002 172,712 227,044 Total borrowings 500,786 313,798 516,362 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 124,926 132,518 167,558 Total liabilities 11,478,506 11,071,047 11,361,672 Stockholders' equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 45,162,908, 45,118,930 and 47,187,389 at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively 45,163 45,119 47,187 Additional paid in capital 752,671 751,072 849,606 Retained earnings 760,347 732,027 617,553 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69,271 ) (8,539 ) (2,652 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,488,910 1,519,679 1,511,694 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,967,416 $ 12,590,726 $ 12,873,366





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 99,494 $ 107,428 Interest on loans held for sale 198 537 Interest on deposits with banks 113 46 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 4,107 3,899 Tax-advantaged 2,124 2,351 Interest on federal funds sold — — Total interest income 106,036 114,261 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 2,293 4,830 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 54 53 Interest on advances from FHLB — 2,276 Interest on subordinated debt 2,238 2,502 Total interest expense 4,585 9,661 Net interest income 101,451 104,600 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 1,635 (34,708 ) Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 99,816 139,308 Non-interest income: Investment securities gains 8 58 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,326 1,852 Mortgage banking activities 2,298 10,169 Wealth management income 9,337 8,730 Insurance agency commissions 2,115 2,153 Income from bank owned life insurance 795 680 Bank card fees 1,668 1,518 Other income 2,048 3,706 Total non-interest income 20,595 28,866 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 39,373 36,652 Occupancy expense of premises 5,034 5,487 Equipment expenses 3,536 3,222 Marketing 1,193 1,212 Outside data services 2,419 2,283 FDIC insurance 984 1,492 Amortization of intangible assets 1,508 1,697 Merger and acquisition expense — 45 Professional fees and services 2,017 1,731 Other expenses 6,083 14,352 Total non-interest expense 62,147 68,173 Income before income tax expense 58,264 100,001 Income tax expense 14,329 24,537 Net income $ 43,935 $ 75,464 Net income per share amounts: Basic net income per common share $ 0.97 $ 1.59 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.96 $ 1.58 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.32





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 106,902 $ 110,933 $ 112,060 $ 115,753 $ 115,241 Interest expense 4,585 4,803 4,525 6,777 9,661 Tax-equivalent net interest income 102,317 106,130 107,535 108,976 105,580 Tax-equivalent adjustment 866 862 931 930 980 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 1,635 1,585 (8,229 ) (4,204 ) (34,708 ) Non-interest income 20,595 22,536 24,394 26,259 28,866 Non-interest expense 62,147 66,141 63,181 62,975 68,173 Income before income tax expense 58,264 60,078 76,046 75,534 100,001 Income tax expense 14,329 14,674 19,070 18,271 24,537 Net income $ 43,935 $ 45,404 $ 56,976 $ 57,263 $ 75,464 GAAP financial performance: Return on average assets 1.42 % 1.41 % 1.75 % 1.79 % 2.39 % Return on average common equity 11.83 % 11.87 % 14.54 % 15.07 % 20.72 % Return on average tangible common equity 16.04 % 16.07 % 19.56 % 20.44 % 28.47 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.63 % 3.56 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1) 50.92 % 51.75 % 48.23 % 46.89 % 51.08 % Non-GAAP financial performance: Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 59,899 $ 61,663 $ 67,817 $ 71,330 $ 65,293 Core after-tax earnings $ 45,050 $ 46,575 $ 58,151 $ 58,446 $ 83,511 Core return on average assets 1.45 % 1.44 % 1.79 % 1.83 % 2.65 % Core return on average common equity 12.13 % 12.17 % 14.84 % 15.38 % 22.93 % Core return on average tangible common equity 16.45 % 16.49 % 19.96 % 20.87 % 31.50 % Core earnings per diluted common share $ 0.99 $ 1.02 $ 1.23 $ 1.23 $ 1.76 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1) 49.34 % 50.17 % 46.67 % 45.36 % 42.65 % Per share data: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 43,667 $ 45,114 $ 56,622 $ 56,782 $ 74,824 Basic net income per common share $ 0.97 $ 0.99 $ 1.21 $ 1.20 $ 1.59 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.96 $ 0.99 $ 1.20 $ 1.19 $ 1.58 Weighted average diluted common shares 45,333,292 45,655,924 47,086,824 47,523,198 47,415,060 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Non-interest income: Securities gains $ 8 $ 34 $ 49 $ 71 $ 58 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,326 2,305 2,108 1,976 1,852 Mortgage banking activities 2,298 3,622 4,942 5,776 10,169 Wealth management income 9,337 9,598 9,392 9,121 8,730 Insurance agency commissions 2,115 1,332 2,285 1,247 2,153 Income from bank owned life insurance 795 819 818 705 680 Bank card fees 1,668 1,818 1,775 1,785 1,518 Other income 2,048 3,008 3,025 5,578 3,706 Total non-interest income $ 20,595 $ 22,536 $ 24,394 $ 26,259 $ 28,866 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 39,373 $ 41,535 $ 38,653 $ 38,990 $ 36,652 Occupancy expense of premises 5,034 5,693 5,728 5,497 5,487 Equipment expenses 3,536 3,427 3,214 3,020 3,222 Marketing 1,193 1,090 1,376 1,052 1,212 Outside data services 2,419 2,123 2,317 2,260 2,283 FDIC insurance 984 991 361 1,450 1,492 Amortization of intangible assets 1,508 1,609 1,635 1,659 1,697 Merger and acquisition expense — — — — 45 Professional fees and services 2,017 2,381 3,031 3,165 1,731 Other expenses 6,083 7,292 6,866 5,882 14,352 Total non-interest expense $ 62,147 $ 66,141 $ 63,181 $ 62,975 $ 68,173

(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance sheets at quarter end: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,388,275 $ 4,141,346 $ 3,743,698 $ 3,712,374 $ 3,652,418 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,692,253 1,690,881 1,661,092 1,687,843 1,644,848 Commercial AD&C loans 1,089,331 1,088,094 1,177,949 1,126,960 1,051,013 Commercial business loans 1,349,602 1,481,834 1,594,528 1,974,366 2,411,109 Residential mortgage loans 1,000,697 937,570 911,997 960,527 1,022,546 Residential construction loans 204,259 197,652 181,319 172,869 171,028 Consumer loans 419,911 429,714 450,765 457,576 493,904 Total loans 10,144,328 9,967,091 9,721,348 10,092,515 10,446,866 Allowance for credit losses (110,588 ) (109,145 ) (107,920 ) (123,961 ) (130,361 ) Loans held for sale 17,537 39,409 44,678 71,082 84,930 Investment securities 1,586,441 1,507,062 1,470,652 1,482,123 1,472,727 Interest-earning assets 12,205,058 11,867,952 12,245,374 12,167,067 12,132,405 Total assets 12,967,416 12,590,726 13,017,464 12,925,577 12,873,366 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 4,039,797 3,779,630 3,987,411 4,000,636 3,770,852 Total deposits 10,852,794 10,624,731 10,987,400 10,866,466 10,677,752 Customer repurchase agreements 130,784 141,086 147,504 140,708 129,318 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,313,783 7,158,899 7,320,132 7,233,536 7,423,262 Total stockholders' equity 1,488,910 1,519,679 1,546,060 1,562,280 1,511,694 Quarterly average balance sheets: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,220,246 $ 3,769,529 $ 3,678,886 $ 3,675,119 $ 3,634,174 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,683,557 1,669,737 1,671,442 1,663,543 1,638,885 Commercial AD&C loans 1,102,660 1,140,059 1,161,183 1,089,287 1,049,597 Commercial business loans 1,372,755 1,482,901 1,820,598 2,225,885 2,291,097 Residential mortgage loans 964,056 925,093 934,365 994,899 1,066,714 Residential construction loans 197,366 186,129 170,511 176,135 179,925 Consumer loans 424,859 436,030 452,289 468,686 496,578 Total loans 9,965,499 9,609,478 9,889,274 10,293,554 10,356,970 Loans held for sale 17,594 29,426 50,075 66,958 82,263 Investment securities 1,617,615 1,535,265 1,403,496 1,482,905 1,407,455 Interest-earning assets 11,859,803 12,012,576 12,121,048 12,037,701 12,029,424 Total assets 12,576,089 12,791,526 12,886,460 12,798,355 12,801,539 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,758,732 3,879,572 3,869,293 3,763,135 3,394,110 Total deposits 10,542,029 10,809,665 10,832,115 10,663,346 10,343,190 Customer repurchase agreements 131,487 144,988 145,483 136,286 148,195 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,163,641 7,247,756 7,315,021 7,356,656 7,742,987 Total stockholders' equity 1,506,516 1,517,793 1,554,765 1,523,875 1,477,150 Financial measures: Average equity to average assets 11.98 % 11.87 % 12.07 % 11.91 % 11.54 % Investment securities to earning assets 13.00 % 12.70 % 12.01 % 12.18 % 12.14 % Loans to earning assets 83.12 % 83.98 % 79.39 % 82.95 % 86.11 % Loans to assets 78.23 % 79.16 % 74.68 % 78.08 % 81.15 % Loans to deposits 93.47 % 93.81 % 88.48 % 92.88 % 97.84 % Assets under management $ 5,793,787 $ 6,078,204 $ 5,733,311 $ 5,676,141 $ 5,401,158 Capital measures: Tier 1 leverage (1) 9.66 % 9.26 % 9.33 % 9.49 % 9.14 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 12.03 % 11.91 % 12.53 % 12.49 % 12.11 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 12.03 % 11.91 % 12.53 % 12.49 % 12.11 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 16.77 % 14.59 % 15.30 % 15.85 % 15.52 % Book value per common share $ 32.97 $ 33.68 $ 33.52 $ 33.02 $ 32.04 Outstanding common shares 45,162,908 45,118,930 46,119,074 47,312,982 47,187,389

(1) Estimated ratio at March 31, 2022.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-performing assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate $ — $ — $ 14,830 $ — $ — Commercial owner-occupied real estate — — — — — Commercial AD&C — — 7,344 — — Commercial business — — — — 31 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 296 557 679 680 398 Residential construction — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total loans 90 days past due 296 557 22,853 680 429 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 11,743 12,489 15,386 42,072 42,776 Commercial owner-occupied real estate 8,083 9,306 9,854 8,183 8,316 Commercial AD&C 1,081 650 1,022 14,489 14,975 Commercial business 8,357 8,420 9,454 9,435 13,147 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 8,148 8,441 9,511 9,440 9,593 Residential construction 51 55 62 62 — Consumer 6,406 6,725 7,826 7,718 7,193 Total non-accrual loans 43,869 46,086 53,115 91,399 96,000 Total restructured loans - accruing 2,161 2,167 2,199 2,228 2,271 Total non-performing loans 46,326 48,810 78,167 94,307 98,700 Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO) 1,034 1,034 1,105 1,234 1,354 Total non-performing assets $ 47,360 $ 49,844 $ 79,272 $ 95,541 $ 100,054





For the Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Analysis of non-accrual loan activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 46,086 $ 53,115 $ 91,399 $ 96,000 $ 112,361 Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO — — — (257 ) — Non-accrual balances charged-off (265 ) (754 ) (7,171 ) (2,166 ) (699 ) Net payments or draws (2,787 ) (5,786 ) (36,526 ) (3,693 ) (16,028 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 1,503 511 5,699 1,515 421 Non-accrual loans brought current (668 ) (1,000 ) (286 ) — (55 ) Balance at end of period $ 43,869 $ 46,086 $ 53,115 $ 91,399 $ 96,000 Analysis of allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 109,145 $ 107,920 $ 123,961 $ 130,361 $ 165,367 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 1,635 1,585 (8,229 ) (4,204 ) (34,708 ) Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate (19 ) (109 ) 5,797 (144 ) (27 ) Commercial owner-occupied real estate — — 136 — — Commercial AD&C — — 2,007 — — Commercial business 111 564 (53 ) 2,359 634 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 120 (80 ) (49 ) (11 ) (270 ) Residential construction — (2 ) (2 ) (1 ) — Consumer (20 ) (13 ) (24 ) (7 ) (39 ) Net charge-offs 192 360 7,812 2,196 298 Balance at the end of period $ 110,588 $ 109,145 $ 107,920 $ 123,961 $ 130,361 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.46 % 0.49 % 0.80 % 0.93 % 0.94 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.61 % 0.74 % 0.78 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.23 % 1.25 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 238.72 % 223.61 % 138.06 % 131.44 % 132.08 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.31 % 0.09 % 0.01 %





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,220,246 $ 41,634 4.00 % $ 3,634,174 $ 38,354 4.28 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,683,557 18,432 4.44 1,638,885 18,680 4.62 Commercial AD&C loans 1,102,660 10,593 3.90 1,049,597 10,396 4.02 Commercial business loans 1,372,755 16,354 4.83 2,291,097 24,794 4.39 Total commercial loans 8,379,218 87,013 4.21 8,613,753 92,224 4.34 Residential mortgage loans 964,056 7,774 3.23 1,066,714 9,544 3.58 Residential construction loans 197,366 1,557 3.20 179,925 1,606 3.62 Consumer loans 424,859 3,589 3.43 496,578 4,545 3.71 Total residential and consumer loans 1,586,281 12,920 3.28 1,743,217 15,695 3.62 Total loans (2) 9,965,499 99,933 4.06 10,356,970 107,919 4.22 Loans held for sale 17,594 198 4.50 82,263 537 2.61 Taxable securities 1,165,041 4,107 1.41 915,625 3,899 1.70 Tax-advantaged securities 452,574 2,551 2.26 491,830 2,840 2.31 Total investment securities (3) 1,617,615 6,658 1.65 1,407,455 6,739 1.92 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 258,273 113 0.18 182,095 46 0.10 Federal funds sold 822 — 0.21 641 — 0.09 Total interest-earning assets 11,859,803 106,902 3.65 12,029,424 115,241 3.88 Less: allowance for credit losses (109,933 ) (163,229 ) Cash and due from banks 66,466 106,259 Premises and equipment, net 61,036 56,369 Other assets 698,717 772,716 Total assets $ 12,576,089 $ 12,801,539 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,501,658 $ 158 0.04 % $ 1,365,652 $ 236 0.07 % Regular savings deposits 546,893 19 0.01 444,296 56 0.05 Money market savings deposits 3,426,817 625 0.07 3,410,589 1,463 0.17 Time deposits 1,307,929 1,491 0.46 1,728,543 3,075 0.72 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,783,297 2,293 0.14 6,949,080 4,830 0.28 Federal funds purchased 45,444 15 0.13 41,656 10 0.10 Repurchase agreements 131,487 39 0.12 148,195 43 0.12 Advances from FHLB — — — 376,984 2,276 2.45 Subordinated debt 203,413 2,238 4.40 227,072 2,502 4.41 Total borrowings 380,344 2,292 2.44 793,907 4,831 2.47 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,163,641 4,585 0.26 7,742,987 9,661 0.50 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,758,732 3,394,110 Other liabilities 147,200 187,292 Stockholders' equity 1,506,516 1,477,150 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,576,089 $ 12,801,539 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 102,317 3.39 % $ 105,580 3.38 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 866 980 Net interest income $ 101,451 $ 104,600 Interest income/earning assets 3.65 % 3.88 % Interest expense/earning assets 0.16 0.32 Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.56 %

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.64% and 25.50% for 2022 and 2021, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $0.9 million and $1.0 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.

(3) Available for sale investments are presented at amortized cost.





