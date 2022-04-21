Troilus Drills Record High-Grade in Southwest Zone: 92 G/T and 68 G/T Gold Over 1m, and 3.07 G/T AuEq Over 15m, Zone Extended +200m; Initial Gap Zone Drilling Returns 4.2 G/T AuEq Over 7m

MONTREAL, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”, TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF) reports assay results from the Southwest Zone and Gap Zone at its Troilus Project, located in northcentral Quebec, Canada. The Southwest Zone is located ~2.5 kilometres from the formerly mined open pits. It was initially discovered and drilled in late 2019 and has quickly evolved into the most significant growth target on its property. The results announced today has improved confidence in strong mineral continuity to the northeast with improved drill density and step out holes that have further expanded the Southwest Zone over 200 metres beyond the previously known boundary of mineralization, ~900 metres beyond the pit shell modelled in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (see press release dated August 31, 2020). Furthermore, an initial 5-hole drill program completed in the Gap Zone last year returned high-grade results which confirm a continuity of mineralized units in the ~2 kilometre area between the main zone Z87 and the new Southwest Zone (See Figure 1).



Troilus has aggressively been drilling the Southwest Zone since late last year, as it aimed to better define the extent of the zone so that it could more accurately be represented in the next phase of engineering. Although drilling will continue through 2022, the Company is pleased to report that it has reached the cut-off for drilling to be included in the updated mineral resource and Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”), ensuring it will meet the mid-2022 delivery timeline for these anticipated milestones. All the results reported in this press release, with the exception of the two Gap Zone holes, will be included in the upcoming PFS.

Southwest Zone Drill Results Highlights: Mineral Continuity Confirmed to the NE

Holes SW-590 returned the highest grades ever drilled in the Southwest Zone. This hole is located 900m northeast of the PEA pit shell and demonstrates a northward continuation of mineralized units extending over 200m beyond the previously identified mineral boundary. 92 g/t Au over 1.1m 68 g/t Au over 1m 2.47 g/t Au over 7m



Hole SW-630, drilled high-grade 400m north of PEA pit shell, directly at surface (from 11m to 26m downhole). 3.07 g/t AuEq over 15m, including 8.28 g/t AuEq over 5m 0.92 g/t AuEq over 20m1 g/t AuEq over 14m, including 2.78 g/t AuEq over 4m and 7.37 g/t AuEq over 1mHole SW-591 intersected strong mineralization 820m North of the PEA pit shell.



Hole SW-613 intersected strong mineralization 480m North of the PEA pit shell. 2.74 g/t AuEq over 11m, including 21.32 g/t AuEq over 1m and 3.05 g/t AuEq over 1m



Gap Zone Drill Results Highlights: ~2.5km of Mineralization Potential Confirmed

Hole GZ-004, drilled approximately halfway between the Southwest Zone and Z87 returned high-grade intercepts associated with sheering in the diorite: 4.2 g/t AuEq over 7m, including 22.81 g/t AuEq over 1m and 5.26 g/t AuEq over 1m



Hole GZ-001 intersected mineralization hosted in the Troilus breccia, which is the host rock in the main zone Z87. 0.95 g/t AuEq over 16m, including 8.56 g/t AuEq over 1m and 2.26 g/t AuEq over 1m



The Company is preparing to initiate a ~11,000 metre drill program in the Gap Zone, covering the ~2.5 kilometre area between Z87 and Southwest, to develop a better understand of the lithological sequence and test for additional mineralization.



Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold, commented, “Southwest results continue to impress us. We are seeing strong mineral continuity as we step out our drilling further and further to the northeast and into the Gap Zone, intersecting the highest grades ever encountered in the Southwest Zone, along with some of the best intersections ever intersected in all zones at Troilus, 3.07 g/t AuEq over 15m, directly below surface. The Southwest zone modelled in the PEA was based on a mere 8,500 metres of drilling and already then, it contributed to the first few years of production in that study’s mine plan. We now have nearly 1,000% more metres of drill data, and an ore body that is immediately at surface that has more than doubled in strike length. I’m confident that the importance of all this work and growth will be apparent in the upcoming PFS. Equally exciting and impactful, are the strong results we received from initial drilling in the Gap Zone, intersecting 4.2 g/t AuEq over 7m about halfway between the Southwest and Z87 zones. These results prove to us that the mineralized units found in Z87 and Southwest continue into this zone, demonstrating a potential for them to eventually connect. Now that we have reached the drilling cut-off in the Southwest to ensure we are on track with the delivery of our new resource and PFS by mid-year, we’re eager to begin an expanded drill program in the Gap Zone to further define the lithological sequence and test for mineralization.”





Figure 1: Plan View Map of Southwest, Gap and Z87 Zones Showing Current and Previously Reported Drilling

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9413b9b7-cd01-430d-9b4b-d9e492297783









Figure 2: Longitudinal Section Facing North-West Showing Intervals Above 0.3 g/t AuEq on Currently Reported Drill Holes

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02b2ac3e-c445-4193-900f-f317a08dcf8c

Continued Growth in the Southwest Zone – Strike Length Extended to ~2km, 900m Beyond PEA Pit Shell

The Southwest Zone is located 2.5 kilometres southwest of Z87, the former mine’s main production pit. Initial prospecting and mapping started in 2018 to follow-up on some sparse and shallow drilling completed by the previous mine operator, Inmet Mining Corporation, from 1986 to 2000. Troilus began drilling the Southwest Zone in November 2019 with great success, including approximately 8,500 metres of drill data from this zone into its July 2020 mineral resource estimate, which resulted in 583,000 AuEq ounces (22.6 Mt @ 0.80 g/t AuEq). This newly discovered zone formed an important part of the 22-year mine plan presented in the PEA as the starter pit for the first ~5 years of production. Since the 2020 mineral resource calculation, and up until the drilling cut-off we reached in March for the upcoming mineral resource update, nearly 93,000 metres have been drilled in the Southwest Zone, more than doubling its strike length from 850 metres to ~2km. Although the zone remains open to further expansion, the significantly improved drill density and growth achieved in the last 6 months is expected to have a meaningful impact on the upcoming phase of engineering.

Gap Zone – Initial Drill Results Point to ~2.5kms of Potential Mineral Continuity

The Gap Zone spans a ~2.5 kilometre area between the larger of the two formerly mines pits, Z87, and the Southwest Zone discovered in late 2019. In 2021, Troilus completed a small 5 drill hole program, targeted at stratigraphy and surface geochemistry which aimed to provide a lithological sequence and test for mineralization. The results, including highlights of 4.2 g/t AuEq over 7m and 0.95 g/t AuEq over 16m provided confirmation that the mineralized units found in Z87 and the Southwest Zone continue into the Gap Zone. The Company is preparing to initiate an ~11,000 metre drill program to be completed over the summer months, to improve the geological understanding of this area and test for additional mineralization (see planned drill holes in Figure 1).

Table 1: Southwest Zone Drill Results

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Inside/Outside of PEA Pit Shell Au Grade (g/t) Cu Grade (%) Ag Grade (g/t) AuEq Grade (g/t) SW-589

151 177 26 Outside 0.65 0.00 0.31 0.65 incl… 156 157 1 Outside 1.85 0.00 0.25 1.85 incl… 168 169 1 Outside 9.21 0.00 1.50 9.23 195 197 2 Outside 2.10 0.00 0.25 2.10 347 350 3 Outside 1.12 0.04 1.13 1.18 401 402 1 Outside 1.02 0.16 20.10 1.43 467 474 7 Outside 0.87 0.21 21.49 1.37 incl… 468 472 4 Outside 1.32 0.31 33.50 2.07 483 484 1 Outside 1.36 0.28 50.60 2.26 SW-590

45 52 7 Outside 2.47 0.00 0.30 2.48 incl… 49 50 1 Outside 10.95 0.00 0.60 10.96 incl… 51 52 1 Outside 3.57 0.00 0.25 3.58 149 150 1 Outside 1.37 0.00 0.25 1.37 191 192 1 Outside 1.13 0.03 7.40 1.25 370 371 1 Outside 68.00 0.15 3.80 68.23 399 400 1 Outside 1.64 0.12 1.90 1.82 420.9 422 1.1 Outside 92.00 0.22 3.00 92.31 452 452.9 0.9 Outside 0.92 0.02 6.80 1.02 SW-591

23 24 1 Outside 1.01 0.00 0.25 1.01 236 237 1 Outside 1.12 0.00 0.25 1.12 449 450 1 Outside 0.90 0.04 9.00 1.04 456 470 14 Outside 0.93 0.05 1.62 1.00 incl… 466 470 4 Outside 2.70 0.04 1.83 2.78 incl… 468 469 1 Outside 7.28 0.05 3.00 7.37 490 494 4 Outside 0.80 0.03 4.75 0.88 556.5 558 1.5 Outside 1.88 0.12 73.00 2.80 SW-613

195 196 1 Outside 1.18 0.02 0.80 1.21 410 411 1 Outside 1.29 0.00 0.25 1.29 494 505 11 Outside 2.73 0.00 0.27 2.74 incl… 500 501 1 Outside 21.30 0.01 0.50 21.32 incl… 501 502 1 Outside 3.04 0.00 0.25 3.05 673 674 1 Outside 1.64 0.01 0.25 1.65 730 731 1 Outside 1.60 0.08 0.25 1.70 736 738 2 Outside 1.75 0.11 1.55 1.90 791 792 1 Outside 1.38 0.07 1.00 1.48 SW-627

156 157 1 Outside 1.24 0.07 2.10 1.35 186 211 25 Outside 0.60 0.07 1.15 0.69 incl… 201 208 7 Outside 1.06 0.10 1.59 1.21 incl… 206 207 1 Outside 2.10 0.01 0.25 2.12 246 249 3 Outside 2.30 0.02 13.80 2.48 incl… 246 247 1 Outside 6.28 0.03 38.40 6.73 SW-628

231 232 1 Outside 1.02 0.12 1.00 1.17 237 238 1 Outside 0.60 0.40 3.90 1.15 273 278 5 Outside 1.86 0.01 4.67 1.92 incl… 277 278 1 Outside 7.97 0.00 2.60 8.00 384 385 1 Outside 0.38 0.05 57.30 1.05 SW-629

113 118 5 Outside 1.58 0.02 0.35 1.61 incl... 114 115 1 Outside 5.71 0.02 0.50 5.74 141 155 14 Outside 0.75 0.02 0.45 0.78 Incl… 144 152 8 Outside 1.03 0.02 0.41 1.06 Incl… 147 148 1 Outside 2.12 0.04 1.00 2.18 183 184 1 Outside 1.73 0.00 0.25 1.73 187 188 1 Outside 1.06 0.00 0.25 1.07 SW-630

11 26 15 Outside 3.06 0.01 0.39 3.07 incl… 13 18 5 Outside 8.25 0.02 0.68 8.28 42 43 1 Outside 2.07 0.00 0.25 2.07 61 62 1 Outside 2.85 0.01 0.50 2.87 151 152 1 Outside 1.24 0.01 0.25 1.26 155 156 1 Outside 1.24 0.01 0.25 1.25 188 190 2 Outside 1.72 0.07 1.48 1.82 211 231 20 Outside 0.80 0.02 9.37 0.93 incl… 214 221 7 Outside 1.48 0.03 23.70 1.76 240 243 3 Outside 1.18 0.01 0.25 1.19 incl… 241 242 1 Outside 2.88 0.01 0.25 2.90 259 262 3 Outside 1.65 0.01 0.65 1.67 Incl… 261 262 1 Outside 3.94 0.01 1.10 3.96 309 310 1 Outside 1.08 0.02 0.25 1.10 SW-212-GT

78 79 1 Outside 1.00 0.00 0.25 1.01 106.4 107.3 0.9 Outside 1.59 0.01 0.70 1.61 338 341 3 Outside 0.60 0.25 11.80 1.04 376 382 6 Outside 0.60 0.26 6.87 1.01 incl… 376 377 1 Outside 1.24 0.62 17.40 2.21 385 387 2 Outside 1.27 0.03 0.58 1.32 SW-270

56 76 20 Outside 0.75 0.01 0.25 0.76 incl… 59 63 4 Outside 1.23 0.00 0.25 1.24 incl… 73 74 1 Outside 4.82 0.02 0.25 4.84 95 100 5 Outside 1.47 0.01 3.49 1.52 incl… 95 96 1 Outside 5.56 0.02 5.40 5.64 125 127 2 Outside 7.42 0.02 0.73 7.45 incl… 126 127 1 Outside 12.60 0.03 1.20 12.66 157 158 1 Outside 1.46 0.00 0.80 1.47 263 264 1 Outside 1.22 0.50 3.30 1.89 292 293 1 Outside 1.47 0.20 2.60 1.74 358 359 1 Outside 2.63 0.01 0.60 2.64 SW-271

31 32 1 Outside 2.01 0.01 0.25 2.02 104 112 8 Outside 1.31 0.00 0.25 1.31 incl… 106 107 1 Outside 2.50 0.00 0.25 2.51 193 200 7 Outside 1.07 0.00 0.25 1.07 incl… 193 195 2 Outside 2.78 0.00 0.25 2.78 396 397 1 Outside 1.15 0.07 1.10 1.25 SW-283

193 196 3 Outside 3.20 0.04 0.58 3.25 incl… 195 196 1 Outside 7.99 0.03 0.80 8.04 248 261 13 Outside 0.96 0.01 2.94 1.00 incl… 256 257 1 Outside 3.48 0.00 0.25 3.48 266 279 13 Outside 1.02 0.00 0.41 1.03 incl… 266 268 2 Outside 2.16 0.00 0.58 2.17 303 309 6 Outside 0.80 0.00 0.48 0.81 incl… 307 308 1 Outside 2.49 0.00 1.60 2.51 430 431 1 Outside 1.32 0.01 1.10 1.35

Table 2: Gap Zone Drill Results

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

Grade

(g/t) Cu

Grade

(%) Ag

Grade

(g/t) AuEq

Grade

(g/t) GZ-001 326 327 1 1.24 0.01 0.25 1.26 341 354 13 0.66 0.08 1.48 0.78 incl… 342 343 1 5.03 0.17 1.40 5.26 366 382 16 0.81 0.09 2.38 0.95 incl… 367 368 1 8.24 0.18 8.50 8.56 incl… 372 373 1 1.68 0.37 9.30 2.26 424 425 1 1.06 0.00 0.25 1.07 GZ-004 93 100 7 4.20 0.01 <0.5 4.20 incl… 95 96 1 22.80 0.00 0.50 22.81 incl… 99 100 1 5.25 0.00 <0.5 5.26

*Note drill intervals reported in this news release are down-hole core lengths as true thicknesses cannot be determined with available information.

Quality Assurance and Control

During the Southwest Zone drill program, one metre assay samples were taken from NQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent for assaying at ALS Laboratory, a certified commercial laboratory, and the other half was retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which included insertion of one certified mineralized standard and one blank sample in each batch of 25 samples. Every sample was processed with standard crushing to 85% passing 75 microns on 500 g splits. Samples were assayed by one-AT (30 g) fire assay with an AA finish and if results were higher than 3.5 g/t Au, assays were redone with a gravimetric finish. For QA/QC samples, a 50 g fire assay was done. In addition to gold, ALS laboratory carried out multi-element analysis for ME-ICP61 analysis of 33 elements four acid ICP-AES.

Qualified Person



The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Frank, P.Geo., Senior Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Frank is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus is located in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where is holds a strategic land position of 1,420 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The Company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust PEA in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold and copper producing asset in Canada. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

