MeMed to Host Webinar on Best Practice Clinical Use of MeMed BV® for Differentiating Viral from Bacterial Infections on April 28, 2022

HAIFA, Israel, April 21, 2022 – MeMed (or “the Company”), a leader in the emerging field of advanced host-response technologies, today announces that it will host a webinar entitled “Differentiating Viral from Bacterial Infections with MeMed BV: Clinical Best Practices, Case Studies and Insights” aimed at solving challenging clinical cases and associated antibiotic treatment decisions in the emergency department.



The webinar will take place on April 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm EDT/ 7:00 pm CET/ 8:00 pm IL and will feature a discussion on real-world use of MeMed BV® and the associated patient care and antibiotic treatment benefit for emergency medicine practice decisions. MeMed BV® is a first-of-its kind test that decodes the immune response to accurately distinguish between bacterial or viral infections within minutes.

The webinar will feature Dr. Adi Klein, the Chief of Pediatrics at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera, Israel and one one of Israel’s leading paediatric emergency physicians. Dr Klein was a principal investigator for the MeMed BV clinical studies and has been utilizing MeMed BV in clinical practice since 2014.

In the webinar, Dr. Klein will discuss her first-hand experience in clinical implementation, patient selection and interpreting MeMed BV results. She will present several real world patient case studies and close the session will with a short Q&A.

The session is aimed at supporting best practice integration into emergency or urgent care clinical workflow.

To register please click here.

About MeMed

Our mission is to translate the immune system's complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. To learn more about MeMed and our solutions, please visit http://www.me-med.com