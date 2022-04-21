Aktia’s funds won recognition in the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2022

Finnish Swedish English

Aktia Asset Management has been rewarded in the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2022 both for its equity funds investing in Nordic companies and for its bond fund investing in euro-denominated corporate bonds. The awards are granted based on risk-adjusted returns over three-, five-, and ten-year periods.

The Aktia Corporate Bond+ fund was rewarded as the best fund in the category Best Fund Over Past 10 years of the series Bond EUR Corporates in the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2022 comparison. The Aktia Nordic fund was rewarded as the best fund in the category Best Fund Over Past 5 years of the series Equity Nordic, and the Aktia Nordic Micro Cap fund in the category Best Fund Over Past 5 years of the series Equity Nordic Small and Mid-Cap. The Aktia Bond Allocation fund was rewarded as the best fund in the category Best Fund Over Past 5 years of the series Bond Global EUR.

“By managing our funds actively, we aim to provide good risk-adjusted returns for our customers over the long term. Aktia's portfolio management organization is one of the strongest investment organization in Finland, with highly experienced portfolio managers. The highly respected Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are yet another proof that we are on the right track,” says Andreas Bergman, Head of Portfolio Management at Aktia.

Aktia Asset Management has already for many years invested in active and strong portfolio management. The many awards prove that Aktia is a highly proficient asset manager, in both equity and fixed income.

“This success is a strong proof of our portfolio management’s ability to generate returns. This is evident above all in the performance of the investments of our clients. Investing in our portfolio management organization and providing high-quality products and solutions for our clients is of key importance to us,” Bergman continues.

Refinitiv Lipper is a leading global and independent provider of fund analyses and comparisons. The prestigious Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are granted annually to the best funds as well as asset and fund management companies around the world.

Katja Korsinkin, Communications Manager, tel. +358 50 411 3036, katja.korsinkin@aktia.fi

Andreas Bergman, Head of Portfolio Management, tel. +358 10 247 6535 andreas.bergman@aktia.fi

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2021 amounted to EUR 15.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.