EV Technology Group Starts Pilot of Subscription Service for Electric Vehicles, with MOKE France Signing Its First Customers

SAINT-TROPEZ, France, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (“EV Technology Group” or the “Company”) (NEO: EVTG) announces today that it has launched a pilot of an electric vehicle subscription service, through its subsidiary Moke France SAS (“Moke France”), signing its first customers, luxury real estate players, Bo-House and Tardieu Immobilier. The subscription model gives clients the opportunity to pay a monthly fee to drive a Moke, without the hassle of owning a car and having to deal with insurance, tax, servicing, etc., and is in line with the latest trends in terms of subscription experience. The initial price will be €650 per month with an anticipated average contract length of 36 months.



“This pilot serves as an important step to making the Moke Electric available to a wide range of users,” said Wouter Witvoet, CEO of EV Technology Group.

“It has been fantastic to see the initial reception in the market, with notable business-to-business customers jumping on the opportunity to get one of the first Moke Electric vehicles which are becoming available this summer.”

“We’re delighted and proud to announce our first partnership with Bo-House and Tardieu Immobilier, two pillars of the luxury real estate industry in the Saint-Tropez region,” said Moke France CEO, Willy Gruyelle. “It was very important to partner with a player with deep local roots, but also a strong understanding of a demanding international clientele. Tardieu and Bo-House have been in the region since 1967, and have developed a strong expertise within the sector while always being able to reinvent themselves.”

“We deal with customers, through both purchase and rental transactions, that have everything they need in life. When they come to Saint-Tropez, they are looking for that special connection to make them feel adapted to the elegance of the Riviera, and Moke is the perfect car for that,” said Antony Tardieu, partner at Tardieu Immobilier and Bo-House.

Fabien de Labarre (Bo-House Partner), Willy Gruyelle (Moke France CEO), Antony Tardieu (Tardieu Immobilier Partner) in Saint-Tropez



The customised Mokes for Tardieu Immobilier and Bo-House will be seen in the streets of Saint-Tropez, and by their international clients, during the 2022 summer season.

“For the subscription service pilot, we’re starting with business clients that we have shared values with, as they are passionate with the Moke brand, but sometimes more hesitant with capital expenditures,” said Moke France CEO, Willy Gruyelle. “The idea came from the market—we innovated to suit the needs of a large base of B2B customers who love the brand and share our desire to bring it into the electric age.”

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the mission of accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, and the vision to champion the joy of motoring in an electric world. As passionate investors and operators of EV technology companies, EV Technology Group’s mission is driven by three core tenets: electric vehicles are the future; EVs will transform the way people live, work, and play; and there is an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of this technology by electrifying iconic driving experiences. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

Media

Rachael D’Amore

rachael@talkshopmedia.com

+1519-564-9850

Investor Relations

Dave Gentry

dave@redchip.com

+14074914498

EV Technology Group

Wouter Witvoet

CEO and Chairman of the Board

wouter@evtgroup.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the pilot subscription service for electric vehicles, partnerships with Bo-House and Tardieu Immobilier and statements about the Company’s strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements, including those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the filing statement of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

THE NEO STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8333f6b0-118d-4297-bfa6-9623e299734e