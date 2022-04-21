Competitive Social Ventures Annouces Second Fairway Social Location

Atlanta, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Competitive Social Ventures (“CSV”) announced it will be opening a second Fairway Social at Trilith, a one-of-a-kind, mixed-use development located in Fayetteville, GA. Fairway Social is a sports entertainment concept that is an amazing destination for family and friends – of all ages and skills levels – to come together for fun and shared experiences.

The first Fairway Social location is 11,000 square feet and opened in May 2021 in a mixed-used development center called The Maxwell, located in Alpharetta, GA. This location is complete with a full-service restaurant & bar, and a total of 11 simulator bays that are powered by the industry leading and champion proven technology of Full Swing ™ for all virtual sport games. This location also encompasses a Back 9 Putting Green, Rooftop Terrace, private event spaces, golf & ACL Cornhole leagues, UFC watch parties, and so much more! With the success of Fairway Social Alpharetta as being a place for guests to gather for celebrations and shared experiences, Competitive Social Ventures is thrilled to announce the expansion of the Fairway Social brand.

The second Fairway Social entertainment destination is approximately 7,200 square feet, located at the Trilith Town Centre in Fayetteville, GA. It is a 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use project that is adjacent to Trilith Studios.

“I could not be more excited for this opportunity as it will attract customers in the community to create lasting memories through our unbeatable atmosphere, innovative play, amazing food & beverage options, and top-notch service,” stated Neal Freeman, CEO of Competitive Social Ventures and Visionary behind Fairway Social. “Our location offers indoor & outdoor seating, and entertainment spaces that open to a central green space/gathering place/stage, making it the entertainment hub for the Trilith community.”

Envisioned as a gathering place for creatives, artists, storytellers and makers, this European-inspired community will include 750 single-family homes, 600 multi-family lofts, 300 hotel rooms and 270,000 square feet of remarkable restaurants, retail, office, and commercial space. Fairway Social at Trilith is estimated to open in Late Q3 2022/Early Q4 2022. This was the last remaining retail space, yet it is the best space, as it is located in the center of the Trilith community. Fairway Social at Trilith will have a total of six simulator bays that are also powered by Full Swing ™, offering industry leading and champion proven technology for all virtual sport games, along with a full-service restaurant with chef-inspired meals & a bar with delicious drinks! Additional to the simulator bays and outdoor space, Fairway Social at Trilith will also offer more ways to play. Fairway Social at Trilith will be a one-of-a-kind destination equipped with live-music, darts, cornhole. ping-pong, and so much more.

“As our Trilith Town Centre continues to become a sought-out dining and shopping destination, Fairway Social will draw guests from far and wide for fun and camaraderie in an interactive environment,” said Rob Parker, President of the Town at Trilith. “The new attraction of Fairway Social at Trilith will bring additional participants into our thriving Central Plaza area, with water features, sculptures, outdoor seating and remarkable gathering areas for guests from far and wide.”

About Fairway Social

Fairway Social began as an idea: to create an amazing destination where family and friends, of all ages and skill levels, come together for fun and shared experiences. Through thoughtful design, Fairway Social includes a multitude of things to do. Share a chef-inspired meal in our full-service restaurant; play competitive games on world-class simulators; enjoy our outdoor entertainment areas to play more games, to listen to live music and more. Whatever your interest, Fairway Social has something for you. Our mission, “Be Safe. Be Fun. Be Social,” provides the ideal opportunity for fun for all.

About Competitive Social Ventures

Competitive Social Ventures, LLC (“CSV”) is an Alpharetta, Georgia-based real estate holding company created in 2020 for competitive socializing entertainment concepts. Fairway Social opened in Q2 2021, and Roaring Social opened in Q3 2021. Fairway Social Trilith is expected to open Late Q3 2022/Early Q4 2022. There are also two inaugural Pickle & Social locations are currently being developed and expected to open in 2023. CSV’s venues are unique, innovative, high-quality, full-service entertainment destinations with strong expiration differentiation for competitors. Learn more about CSV here .

About Town at Trilith

The Town at Trilith is a 235-acre master-planned residential and mixed-use project located in south metro Atlanta, Georgia, adjacent to Trilith Studios. Envisioned as a gathering place for creatives, artists, storytellers and makers, this European-inspired community will include 750 single-family homes, 600 multi-family lofts, 300 hotel rooms and 270,000 square feet of remarkable restaurants, retail, office, and commercial space. The residential neighborhoods at Trilith comprise the largest geothermal community in the United States, with 51% of the development dedicated to green space that is currently home to more than 1,000 trees. Upon completion, residents will have access to 15 miles of nature trails, 54 acres of forest, 19 superbly landscaped parks and one of the most sophisticated and welcoming dog parks in the world. The Trilith development team is led by President Rob Parker and project partners including town planner and residential designer Lew Oliver Inc., commercial real estate firm Pace Lynch Corporation, residential real estate firm Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties’ New Homes Division, Piedmont Healthcare, multi-family developer Capstone, Nequette Architecture & Design, landscape design firm HGOR and a Builders Guild comprised of premier homebuilder in the Atlanta area. For more information about Trilith, please visit www.trilith.com .

