Spine Injury Solutions Appoints Robert Brilon as a New Member of the Board of Directors and Roy Bao as its Chief Technology Officer

Costa Mesa, CA, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. [OTCQB: SPIN] (the “Company”), a global technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions with a focus in cryptocurrency mining and data centers today announces the appointment of Robert Brilon to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) and the appointment of Roy Bao as its Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Brilon is also the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.



Following the April 14, 2022 resignations of William F. Donovan, M.D. and Peter L. Dalrymple from the Company’s Board, the Board appointed Robert J. Brilon to serve as a member of the Board.

Since October 2001, Mr. Brilon has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Bitech Mining Corporation whose shareholders acquired a controlling interest in the Company on March 31, 2022 upon closing of a Share Exchange Agreement between the Company and the shareholders of Bitech Mining. Mr. Brilon has extensive financial and operational experience serving as CFO, CEO and other executive roles at several publicly traded companies. Mr. Brilon also serves as CFO for Iveda Solutions, a digital transformation technology company for smart home and smart city applications; President and CFO of New Gen Management Services; Board member of Vext Science; CFO and Executive Vice President of Brain State Technologies, a brainwave optimization software licensing and hardware company. In addition, Mr. Brilon had served as CFO of MD Helicopters, a manufacturer of commercial and light military helicopters. He also served as CEO, President, and CFO of InPlay Technologies, formerly, Duraswitch, a company that licensed patented electronic switch technology and manufactured digital pen technology. Previously, Mr. Brilon had served as CFO of Gietz Master Builders and Corporate Controller of Rental Service Corp, CFO and Vice President of Operations of DataHand Systems, and CFO of Go-Video. Mr. Brilon is a certified public accountant and practiced with several leading accounting firms, including McGladrey Pullen, Ernst and Young and Deloitte and Touche. Mr. Brilon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Iowa.

On April 14, 2022, the Company also appointed Roy Bao as its Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Mr. Bao will develop a plan to implement the Company’s Bitech Intellisys-8 technology in order to deploy it to operators of cryptocurrency miners and data centers, define a new product roadmap, introduce additional revenue sources, recruit and lead a planned engineering taskforce and develop new product lines for the Company with a focus in cryptocurrency mining and data centers. Mr. Bao has deep technical knowledge in the Green Energy sector with a record of managing complex engineering projects and demonstrated leadership in facilitating, structuring, negotiating, and bringing complex technical issues to closure including projects involving production and storage of clean, cost-effective power solutions designed to increase energy efficiency. Mr. Bao has been a tech entrepreneur, developer and manager with companies such as Cisco Systems, Fujitsu Network Communications, Alcatel Network Systems, among others for more than 30 years. Mr. Bao received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude, and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering both from the University of Texas.

“Mr. Robert Brilon brings a wealth of public company executive management experience in various industry sectors. I believe that not only will he continue to contribute his experience and knowledge in the financial arena, but he also brings valuable extensive strategic operational insight as a member of our Board to enhance our growth plans” stated Dr. Benjamin Tran, the Company’s CEO. “We also welcome Mr. Roy Bao who has vast engineering experience and boundless vision to join us to help define our new technology roadmap and achieve new revenue milestones down the road,” added Dr. Tran.

“I am honored to have joined the Board to assist in the future corporate development of this very promising green energy company,” commented Robert Brilon, CFO and Board member of the Company.

“I envision my commitment toward commercializing a disruptive energy technology with numerous useful applications. As we aim to be the next leader of the global green energy solution for the cryptocurrency mining and other industry sectors, I am very happy to be a part of this visionary Bitech team.” stated CTO Roy Bao.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: SPIN) via its acquisition of Bitech Mining Corporation (Bitech) is a global technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions with a focus on cryptocurrency mining and data centers. Aiming to resolve the exorbitant high cost of electricity in cryptocurrency mining, Bitech plans to offer its Evirontek Integrated Platform including its core technology Tesdison, a revolutionary U.S. patented self-charging dual-battery system technology providing high efficiency in power generation. Bitech seeks business partnerships with global crypto miners in bitcoin, ethereum and other popular cryptos and engage with value-added resellers to facilitate and implement a scalable and modular system solution while pursuing a cryptocurrency revenue-sharing and technology licensing model to achieve carbon credits via Tesdison technology implementation at any scale. For more information, please visit www.bitech.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: 1.855.777.0888

Email: info@bitech.tech