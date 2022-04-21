Dot Com Billionaires' 888 Draw: Guaranteed Winning Draw in Addition to Lifetime Weekly Draws

MIAMI, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team behind DCB World — a limited-edition original art NFT created by the most licensed artist in history Romero Britto — had been "busy building" after commitment for new utilities and new plans in their roadmap. This global NFT project adds an additional substantial utility to its Lifetime Weekly Draws of total prize pool of 21,000 ETH, now bringing the much awaited Guaranteed Winning. Every 888 tickets minted will guarantee 3 winners for 11 ETH each.

Britto's DCB NFT has a mass appeal from collectors to metaverse enthusiasts and gaming buffs. It is an original art by this renowned artist, in addition to a gaming dimension that DCB World innovated for the NFT community. The NFT serves as a ticket that holds a unique number allowing its owner to enter a lifetime weekly draw for prize money. This makes it the first non fungible ticket that never expires. Taking personalization to another level, the DCB X Britto NFT holds a unique 6-digit number chosen by the holden when minting; can be a birth date, anniversary, or simply the combination of one's lucky numbers.

The project will be giving holders different utilities, such as the access to exclusive play to earn games.

The team is working towards giving away free DCB tokens to the early adopters when launched soon. In addition, this unique ticket promises access to exclusive events in real life and in the metaverse.

Britto has exhibited in galleries and museums in over 100 countries. His work is among the collections of royalty and celebrities, and he has collaborated with Prince Charles, Sir Elton John, Michael Jordan, Leonardo Di Caprio, and DJ Khaled, to name a few.

Owners of this NFT will also have the option to order a physical version of their virtual art.

Britto is an activist for charitable organizations worldwide and an artist who believes "art is too important not to share." His work has contributed to donating over $120,000,000 to charitable causes. Fusing pop art and graffiti with Cubist abstraction, his vibrant colors and bold patterns evoke feelings of pure joy, hope, and aspiration. He creates a visual language of love and happiness that inspires millions worldwide.

DCB World is committed to selling exclusive artwork and giving back to the community. A portion of the proceeds will benefit INARA, an organization providing medical assistance to children affected by conflict. Watch for regular updates on Discord, Telegram, Instagram , and Twitter — NFT project with high utility.

DCB World redefines NFTs.

Creator: Romero Britto

Developer: DCB World

DCB World Media Office: media@dcb.world

OBCIDO PR and Marketing: OBCIDO Inc, katharine@obcido.com.

Phone: +1.917.608.0404

