Sounding Board Expands Executive Team

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sounding Board, Inc., the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap, announces the appointment of David Liu as Vice President, Legal, Corporate Development and Partnerships for the fast-growing company. Liu, who has also been appointed to the Sounding Board Executive Team, will lead partnerships and corporate development as well as serve as the company’s General Counsel.



“I’m thrilled to have David join our team at such a critical time of growth and development,” said Christine Tao, Co-Founder and CEO of Sounding Board, Inc. “As the leader development platform for enterprises, we are building an ecosystem of partners, channels and integrations to broaden our reach and expand the impact we can have on their leaders. David’s leadership will accelerate these partnerships to further the company's goal to develop the world's most impactful leaders.”

Most recently, Liu was General Counsel for the K-12 digital learning platform Clever, where he led the legal effort for its $500M acquisition by Kahoot! In previous positions at Coursera and Google, he developed legal structures for new business opportunities and partnerships. His extensive background in building and managing teams for rapidly scaling companies positions Sounding Board to aggressively expand third-party integrations and expand to new markets and business channels.

As enterprises increasingly realize the need to deploy leadership coaching at scale, Sounding Board has experienced record demand for its Leader Development Platform , which allows companies to seamlessly manage their internal and external leadership coaching programs on one unified software platform. Organizations want a flexible platform to deploy high-quality leadership coaching. They need purpose-built, personalized technology and coaching that can scale — not a one-size-fits-all approach. In fact, recent research indicates the majority of organizations, 67%, use a mix of internal and external coaches for leadership development.

“Sounding Board has built a strong business by offering its unique leader development platform to organizations around the world. But we've only begun to scratch the surface when it comes to our potential business development opportunities,” said Liu. “I'm looking forward to expanding Sounding Board's reach through targeted partnerships that enhance our platform, increase our go-to-market channels, and improve the experience for our future leaders.”

Liu is perfectly suited to lead Sounding Board’s efforts to develop partnerships with HRIS and information providers that enrich the user experience for participants and facilitate continued learning between coaching sessions, driving real, quantifiable impact through high-quality leadership coaching. He will also expand the company’s reach through channel partnerships, working with other training organizations and coaching providers whose products can be enhanced by Sounding Board's coaching services and SaaS solution.

Liu, who is admitted to the bar in California and Georgia, received his undergraduate degree in Political Science with Phi Beta Kappa honors from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill. He earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About Sounding Board, Inc.

Sounding Board is the first leader development platform designed to bridge the leadership gap. We empower talent leaders. Aligned with behavioral science-backed leadership development, our platform delivers unparalleled flexibility and measurable impact in leadership coaching engagements. With group coaching and virtual 1:1 engagements, talent leaders can use our industry-leading leader development platform and managed network of certified coaches to reduce administrative burden while developing leaders at scale.

Sounding Board’s network of world-class coaches covers more than 60 countries and 15+ languages. Using enterprise leadership coaching solutions designed to drive organizational impact, Sounding Board has helped hypergrowth organizations like Chime, Zoom, Dropbox, and enterprises like VMware, Mozilla and Bloomberg advance their leaders’ performance at scale. In 2021, Co-Founders Christine Tao and Lori Mazan were named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2021. Sounding Board was named one of 2021's Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and is a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER for Career and Workforce Readiness Solution, a Stevie International Business Award Winner, GSV EdTech 150 winner and a Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award winner.

For more information, visit www.soundingboardinc.com .

