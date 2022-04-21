Valworx Launches New Website

CORNELIUS, N.C., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valworx today announced the launch of their new website featuring edge-to-edge graphics, mega-menu drop-downs and larger graphics for easier navigation and reading. It is ADA compliant and mobile-friendly.

"Our previous website was launched over 10 years ago, so we were definitely due for a refresh," said Caroline Crowe, Strategic Accounts Manager for Valworx. "Over the years we received many unsolicited compliments on our old website, and it was very important we keep a familiar look and feel for our existing customers while making it easier to navigate for new ones."

Customers will still be able to add products to their shopping cart with only three clicks, and the site still displays real-time stock status and quantity pricing, but technical and customer services resources are easier to find.

"Future plans include upgrading our Member Account area and adding more educational content," Crowe added. "We're never finished - we view this as a continual work in progress."

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full, one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.

