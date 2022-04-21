Breckenridge Distillery Takes Home Two Double Gold and One Gold Medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, the world’s highest distillery and most awarded craft distillery in the U.S., celebrates two Double Gold and one Gold medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the largest spirits competition in the world. With approximately 5,000 spirits submitted for evaluation, a total of 70 judges from around the world awarded Double Gold medals to both Breckenridge Gin and Breckenridge PX Sherry Cask Finish and Gold to Breckenridge Port Cask Finish.



“My goal when I started the distillery was to make whiskey I liked to drink,” says Bryan Nolt, founder, and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “Nearly 14 years later, we’re making a wide range of spirits that appeal to a wide range of palates and are being awarded internationally with honors like Double Gold and Gold. It’s a huge honor to be recognized on a global stage by some of the most coveted industry experts.”

The Breckenridge San Francisco World Spirits Competition winners, Breckenridge Gin, Breckenridge PX Sherry Cask Finish and Breckenridge Port Cask Finish, are distributed globally and retail for $30, $60 and $60, respectively.

About Breckenridge Distillery

The Breckenridge Distillery is based in Breckenridge, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. Founded in 2008, the Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is most widely known for its blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. Their Breckenridge Bourbon is one of the most highly awarded craft bourbons in the US.

The Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 5x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge Gin was named 2021 World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as you learn the inner workings of whiskey production. How it all came to be, however, stems from a mix of just the right ingredients, a hint of luck and a deep love for quality whiskey.

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Follow Breckenridge on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com

