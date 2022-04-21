4ocean and U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrate Earth Day With 30,000-Pound Milestone in Global Ocean-Positive Sustainability Partnership

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4ocean, a purpose-driven B Corp with a mission to end the ocean plastic crisis, is celebrating the midway point of a partnership with U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA). With Earth Day 2022 approaching, both entities are proud to announce that 30,000 pounds of trash have been removed from the world's oceans through 4ocean's Certified Cleanup Partnership Program.

The two organizations have been working together towards ocean-positive sustainability since November 2021. This is the first of a multi-year collaboration between 4ocean and U.S. Polo Assn., with a goal for 2022 to remove a total of 60,000 pounds of plastic from the oceans, rivers and coastlines around the world. With the help of 88 crew members and seven ocean vessels, most of the 30,000 pounds of waste were pulled in Indonesia across six specific beaches.

"Partnerships like the one we have with U.S. Polo Assn. help to create positive change for the ocean by pushing our 4ocean cleanup operations forward," said Alex Schulze, founder of 4ocean. "At the midway point of our 2021-2022 partnership, we are stoked to say that U.S. Polo Assn. has proudly pulled 30,000 pounds of trash from the ocean."

Schulze added, "This just goes to show that when like-minded companies work together, we all can contribute to ending the ocean plastic pollution crisis."

This meaningful partnership is a component of U.S. Polo Assn.'s overarching sustainability initiative, USPA Life, which works towards reducing the environmental impact of its business on people and the planet for future generations. USPA Life offers a global and growing selection of apparel, footwear and accessories with sustainable attributes.

"U.S. Polo Assn. has been taking a global holistic approach to our long-term sustainability journey with initiatives like our 4ocean partnership and our USPA Life product line," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing Inc., which manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "As we approach Earth Day 2022, we want our consumers across 194 countries to know that we are working diligently to improve our global footprint in a variety of ways, including through partnerships with prominent organizations like 4ocean that share our mission and vision."

To learn more about the partnership, please visit uspoloassnglobal.com/4ocean.

About 4ocean

4ocean is a purpose-driven business with a mission to help end the ocean plastic crisis by cleaning the ocean and coastlines while stopping the inflow of plastic. With the goal of creating an economy around cleaning the ocean, 4ocean has built a sustainable business model that allows the company to fund cleanups and utilize the latest innovative technology. Ocean cleanups are funded entirely through product purchases, removing one pound of trash for every item sold, for a total of over 20 million pounds to date. 4ocean prioritizes engaging coastal communities, which creates jobs and adds revenue to local economies while changing the demand from catching fish to catching plastic. The solution to ending ocean plastic pollution lies in stopping it on land before it enters the ocean, which is why 4ocean is educating consumers about ways to reduce their single-use plastic consumption.

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 194 countries worldwide. Ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and globalpolo.com.

