China Biological Reagents Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Leading Players - Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, PerkinElmer, Bio-techne, Bio-rad Laboratories, and Qiagen

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Biological Reagents Market (Molecular Biology Reagents, Proteins and Cell Reagents): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China biological reagent market is forecasted to reach US$6.39 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 14.87% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

Growth in the China biological reagent market was supported by factors such as increasing research in the field of life sciences, technological innovations, rising number of genome projects, rising incidence of genetic disorders, continuous innovation in drug research & development and favorable government policies. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by fiscal barriers.

The China biological reagent market by category can be segmented as follows: molecular biology reagents, proteins and cell reagents. In 2021, the dominant share of China biological reagent market was held by molecular biology reagents, followed by proteins and cell reagents.

The China proteins reagent market by type can be segmented as follows: antibody, recombinant protein and others. The largest share of the market was being held by antibody, followed by recombinant protein and others. Factors such as increasing domestic substitution, increasing interest in novel treatment and drug discovery helped in boosting market growth.

The China biological reagents market was positively affected due to increased demand for biological reagents. With the emergence of COVID-19, demands of COVID-related antibodies, proteins and genes product that were used widely in the fundamental research of the virus or development of anti-virus drugs, vaccines and diagnostic kits surged.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-techne Corporation, Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc. and Qiagen N.V.) are alsopresented in detail.

1. Market Overview

1.1 Biological Reagents

1.1.1 Biological Reagents- Introduction

1.2 Applications of Biological Reagents

1.3 Types of Biological Reagents

1.3.1 Molecular Biology Reagents

1.3.2 Protein Reagents

1.3.3 Cell products

1.4 Value Chain Analysis



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on China Biological Reagents Market

2.2 Domestic Substitution

2.3 Supply Side Impact

2.4 Post-COVID Scenario



3. Market Analysis

3.1 China Biological Reagent Market by Value

3.2 China Biological Reagent Market Forecast by Value

3.3 China Biological Reagent Market by Category

3.3.1 China Molecular Biology Reagent Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 China Proteins Reagent Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 China Cells Reagent Market Forecast by Value

3.4 China Proteins Reagent Market by Type

3.7.1 China Antibody Proteins Reagent Market Forecast by Value

3.7.2 China Recombinant Proteins Reagent Market Forecast by Value

3.7.3 China Other Proteins Reagent Market Forecast by Value

3.5 China Biological Reagents Market by End User



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Research in the Field of Life Sciences

4.1.2 Continuous Innovation in Drug Research & Development

4.1.3 Favorable Government Policies

4.1.4 Technological Innovations

4.1.5 Rising Number of Genome Projects

4.1.6 Rising Incidence of Genetic Disorders

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Increasing Domestic Substitution

4.2.2 Increasing Interest in Novel Treatment

4.2.3 Drug Discovery

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Dynamic Demand & Lack Of High End Technology

4.3.2 Fiscal Barriers



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 China Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

5.1.3 China Biological Reagent Business Share- Key MNC Players

5.1.4 China Molecular Biology Reagents Market Share - Key Players

5.1.5 China Molecular Biology Reagents Market Share - Key Domestic Players

5.1.6 China Antibodies Market Share - Key Players

5.1.7 China Recombinant Protein Market Share - Key Players

5.1.8 China Species of Recombinant Protein Products - Key Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategies

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

