VectivBio Appoints Patrick Malloy as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Communications

BASEL, Switzerland, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectivBio Holding AG (“VectivBio”) (Nasdaq: VECT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel transformational treatments for severe rare conditions, today announced the appointment of Patrick Malloy as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Communications. Mr. Malloy’s two decades of investor relations and commercial leadership experience strengthens VectivBio as it continues to evolve into a fully integrated, rare disease leader.



“Pat has a broad range of experience in not only investor relations, but also commercial and strategic leadership in the biotech and rare disease spaces,” said Luca Santarelli, M.D., Founder and CEO of VectivBio. “As we prepare for key upcoming catalysts, Pat’s leadership will be instrumental in raising VectivBio’s profile among members of the financial community as we continue to advance the clinical program of our lead investigational drug candidate, apraglutide, for the treatment of short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure.”

Patrick Malloy stated, “VectivBio is making tremendous progress in developing innovative therapies to improve the lives of people living with severe and debilitating rare diseases. I am excited to join the outstanding team at VectivBio in its journey to deliver potentially life-changing medicines to those in great need.”

Mr. Malloy joins VectivBio after more than four years at Arena Pharmaceuticals, recently acquired by Pfizer, where he served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Prior joining Arena, Mr. Malloy spent over 16 years at Actelion Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Johnson and Johnson in June 2017) where he held several commercial and corporate strategic leadership roles across the organization. Mr. Malloy will be based in the United States and provides VectivBio more immediate access to key investors.

About VectivBio AG

VectivBio (Nasdaq: VECT) is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming and improving the lives of patients with severe rare conditions. Our lead product candidate, apraglutide, is a next-generation GLP-2 analog currently in a global Phase 3 clinical trial for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF). It is being developed for a range of rare gastrointestinal diseases where GLP-2 plays a central role in disease pathophysiology, including Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (aGVHD).

With the CoMET platform, VectivBio aims to address severe and often fatal Inherited Metabolic Diseases (IMDs) in pediatric populations. IMDs represent a group of genetic disorders in which dysregulated Co-enzyme A (CoA) metabolism is a factor. Candidates from the CoMET platform are initially being evaluated in methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) and propionic acidemia (PA). Additional targets include urea cycle disorders, fatty acid oxidation disorders, and amino acidopathies.

Learn more at www.vectivbio.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words and phrases such as “anticipated,” “forward,” “will,” “would,” “may,” “remain,” “potential,” “prepare,” “expected,” “believe,” “plan,” “near future,” “belief,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company’s plans regarding the use of funds from the debt facility with Kreos Capital and its partnership agreement with Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, and the prospects of apraglutide and its Comet platform, as well as potential upcoming data readouts from its clinical trials. All of such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond VectivBio’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impacts of the Russian/Ukrainian war and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including interruptions or other adverse effects on clinical trials and delays in regulatory review; delay in or failure to obtain regulatory approval of VectivBio’s product candidates and successful compliance with FDA and other governmental regulations applicable to product approvals; the risks inherent in drug development and in conducting clinical trials; and those risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of VectivBio’s Annual Report for the year ending December 31, 2021 on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, VectivBio undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact:

Patrick Malloy

VectivBio SVP, Investor Relations and Strategic Communications

Patrick.Malloy@vecitvbio.com