Industrial Gloves Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Material, and End-Use Industry

Gloves protect workers from injury, keep hands warm, and even protect against vibration-related syndromes.Industrial gloves are designed to provide greater barrier protection while being remarkably comfortable to wear for extended periods.



Industrial gloves include material that can handle chemicals, heat or high impacts.Industrial gloves are made using different raw materials such as natural rubber, vinyl, polyethylene, and nitrile.



Industrial gloves are used in manufacturing, chemicals, electronics, paint & coatings, food & beverages, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial use and processes, requiring additional protection for workers and their products.The major factors driving the industrial gloves market growth is due to increase in glove usage from different industries and the high demand for disposable gloves from the healthcare industry.



The COVID-19 pandemic further increased the global market’s demand for disposable gloves from the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the growth in the construction and electronics industries in various countries globally is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the industrial gloves market during the forecast period. However, the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials are expected to hamper the industrial gloves market growth during the forecast period. Various factors, such as labor cost, weather, and demand and supply, cause fluctuations in raw material prices, thereby adversely impacting the market growth.



The global industrial gloves market, based on material, is segmented into natural rubber, vinyl, polyethylene, nitrile, and others.The nitrile segment held the largest share in the global industrial gloves market in 2020.



Nitrile gloves provide a form-fitting design that lets the glove stay in its place.These gloves provide excellent puncture and tear resistance, which helps protect the user from sharp tools and objects in the industrial workplace.



They also provide exceptional flexibility due to the elastic materials in the product. These nitrile gloves are highly used in the healthcare sector.



In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global industrial gloves market. Major factor driving industries gloves market growth in the Asia Pacific region is the high demand for gloves from manufacturing, food & beverages, construction, healthcare, electronics, among other industries.



Strong electronics and construction industries in countries such as China and India create strong demand for industrial gloves.In the electronics industry, gloves are used due to sensitivity, antistatic, and cleanliness requirements.



In the electronics industry, working conditions have a unique set of needs because workers have to protect themselves from various hazards, but they also must protect the delicate products and components they are working with.The growing construction industry creates massive demand for different industrial security equipment, including gloves.



Further, Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions for manufacturing industrial gloves due to the abundant availability of natural rubber.Countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and China are top rubber producers.



Moreover, Malaysia’s rubber glove industry enjoys consistent support from the government, thus further contributing to the industrial gloves market growth in the region.



3M; Ansell Limited; Carolina Glove & Safety Company; Cementex Products, Inc.; Cintas Corporation; Honeywell International Inc.; International Plastics Inc.; Southern Glove, Inc.; Superior Glove; and Workwear Outfitters, LLC are some of the major players operating in the global industrial gloves market. Players operating in the global industrial gloves market are constantly focusing on strategies such as investments in R&Dactivities and new product launches. These market players are highly focused on developing high high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill the customer’s requirements.





The overall size of global industrial gloves market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, and to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the industrial gloves market.

