Insights on the Nordics Data Centre Market to 2026: Recent Boom in Data Centre A&M Activity Reflects the High Potential for Future Growth

Data Centre Nordics 2022 to 2026 report provides analysis of the key third-party Data Centre and Public Cloud developments across the five countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. It provides the key trends in each market with Data Centre Provider profiles with forecasts for Data Centre space, Data Centre power, Data Centre pricing, Data Centre revenues, power costs and Public Cloud revenues for each of the five countries from 2022 to 2026.



About the Nordic Data Centre Market



There are over 100 DC Providers offerings services in over 200 Data Centre facilities across the Nordic region including the five countries with Data Centre space of just over 400,000 m2 and just under 700 MW of Power.

The Nordic region has received new investment from international investors attracted by the potential for growth in low-cost power & renewable energy locations.



The Nordic Region is dominated by the Swedish and Norwegian markets - which each have around 120,000 m2 of third-party Data Centre raised floor space - but with the power of over 187 MW and 222 MW of power respectively.

Norway and Sweden benefit from an abundance of low-cost renewable power with a wide range of Data Centres, ranging from HPC (High Performance Computing) facilities to wholesale campus facilities and colocation services.



The Nordics Region is attracting a series of inward investors. In Iceland atNorth and Verne Global, the two largest Icelandic Data Centre Providers have been acquired by Partners Group and D9 Infrastructure respectively with both companies announcing expansion plans. In Norway, wholesale Data Centre Provider Green Mountain has been acquired by Israeli property company Azrieli for USD $850 million and DigiPlex has been purchased by private equity fund IPI Partners, who have rebranded DigiPlex as STACK Infrastructure in March 2022.



The recent announcement of a new Data Centre facility development at the Falun campus of EcoDataCenter in central Sweden shows the unique characteristics of renewable Data Centres - based on a net zero carbon footprint using renewable power and connectivity to a municipal heating network.



With the emphasis on low-cost renewable energy and the ability to significantly lower the Data Centre carbon footprint by deploying applications in the Nordics, the analyst finds that there is an opportunity for the Nordic Region to continue to expand its market reach and challenge the established Tier 1 European markets based on the most favourable energy costs in Europe.



The boom in Data Centre A&M activity in the Nordics Region reflects the high potential for future growth, as the Data Centre Providers switch from their domestic market to other markets, with atNorth developing their first non-Icelandic facility in Sweden - with plans for another facility with 50 MW of power in another undisclosed location underlying the next phase for the Nordic Data Centre - international expansion.

Key Topics Include:

The Danish Data Centre Landscape

Methodology

Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date

Data Centre Development in Denmark

Summary Box - Denmark Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Denmark

Key Danish Data Centre Provider Profiles

Danish Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Danish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)

Danish Data Centre Power Costs - in Euro per kWH

The Key Danish Data Centre Clusters

Danish Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

Danish Data Centre Revenues Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Danish Public Cloud Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the Danish Data Centre Market

Danish Data Centre Outlook

The Finnish Data Centre Landscape

The Icelandic Data Centre Landscape

The Norwegian Data Centre Landscape

The Swedish Data Centre Landscape

Companies Mentioned

atNorth

Azrieli

D9 Infrastructure

DigiPlex

EcoDataCenter

Green Mountain

IPI Partners

Verne Global



