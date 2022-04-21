DraftKings Publishes 2021 ESG Report

BOSTON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG), the digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media, today announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report, providing insights into DraftKings’ commitment to environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) initiatives. DraftKings identified the following key issues that impact its business and its shareholders:



Responsible Gaming

People & Community Inclusion, Equity & Belonging Employee Engagement, Wellness & Development Community Involvement and DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S.

Environmental Stewardship

Cybersecurity & Data Privacy

Enterprise Risk Management & Compliance



“2021 was a tremendous year for DraftKings as a business and the accomplishments we achieved were underpinned by our ongoing commitment to environmental, social and governance initiatives,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “Our long-term success is sustained by our attentiveness to all our stakeholders, including our employees, customers, shareholders, and the communities we are a part of across the globe. We recognize that our ESG journey is a constant evolution and remain focused on making advances in these areas on an ongoing basis.”

Highlights of the 2021 Sustainability Report include:

DraftKings’ work in environmental sustainability, which centered on funding the planting of 1 million trees, in coordination with the Arbor Day Foundation. In the U.S. alone, the tree plantings are estimated to contribute to more than 667,000 metric tons of carbon avoided and sequestered, 2,800 tons of air pollution avoided and removed, and 699 million gallons of runoff avoided.

DraftKings continued to support initiatives that align with our DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. mission to create inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine, and innovate. DraftKings provided free, high-tech skills training to 200+ veterans and military spouses through its Tech for Heroes program and raised funds for natural disaster relief efforts and breast cancer research. In 2021, DraftKings donated nearly $4 million to local, national and international charities.

DraftKings furthered its investment in evidence-based research to break new ground in responsible gaming, including the funding of the International Center for Responsible Gaming’s inaugural research on sports betting in the U.S., the Kindbridge Research Institute’s seminal research initiative, the 50x4 Vets Project, which studies military veterans impacted by problem gaming, and, most recently, a one-of-a-kind program to provide support to U.S. state problem gambling councils and affiliates of the National Council on Problem Gambling.



In order to compile the 2021 Sustainability Report, DraftKings sought insights from our shareholders, employees, and special advisors to the Board and CEO, and considered assessments from ESG rating agencies and guidance from ESG frameworks, such as the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board Standards and Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

To read the full 2021 Sustainability Report, please visit DraftKings’ Investor Relations site.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator.

