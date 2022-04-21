Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Global Market Outlook Report 2022: Breakdown by Geography, End-Use Markets and Film Material Usage

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report is the fifth global assessment of the status of the graphic arts market. It provides a current market overview and highlights trends and opportunities for converters and material suppliers. The emphasis of this study is on pressure-sensitive laminates used for graphic films applications.



The report covers:

Market sizing and forecast

Assessment of the shifts in the increased use of monomeric and low cost polymeric calendared films

Expanded assessment of release liners used

Sustainability, around face material and liner

The report covers the structure of the industry with particular reference to material suppliers and pressure-sensitive laminators.

The global market and regional markets are segmented by material type and by application segment.

Suppliers and converters at all levels of the value chain can benefit from this up-to-date, focused analysis of the trends and developments taking place.

The report uses the value chain as a powerful tool to analyze the global market and the four main regional market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Market Structure and Value Chain

3.1 Market Structure



4. Global Demand for Pressure-sensitive Graphic Film Materials

4.1 Total Market Size

4.2 Geographic Breakdown

4.2.1 Regional Market Growth

4.3 Breakdown by End-use Market Segments

Indoor advertising and branding

Outdoor advertising and branding

Vehicle graphics

Architectural graphics

Road traffic and safety markings

4.4 Breakdown by Film Material Usage

Cast Vinyl

Engineered Film

Monomeric Calendered Film

Polymeric Calendered Film

Other Film

5. Pressure-sensitive Arts Regional Markets

5.1 Asian Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market

5.2 North American Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market

5.3 European Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market

5.4 South American Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market



6. Printing & Converting Technology

6.1 Offset printing

6.2 Screen Printing

6.3 Computer Cutting

6.4 Digital Printing

6.4.1 Wide-format Inkjet Technology

6.4.2 Aqueous Inkjet

6.4.3 Solvent-based Inkjet

6.4.4 UV Inkjet

6.4.5 Flatbed Inkjet

6.4.6 Thermal Transfer Printing

6.4.7 Electrostatic Printing



7. Material Trends

7.1 Film

7.1.1 Cast Vinyl Film

7.1.2 Calendered Vinyl Film

7.1.3 Engineered Films

7.1.4 Other Films

7.2 Adhesives

7.3 Release Liner

7.3.1 Release Liner for Graphic Arts

7.3.2 Release Liner for Graphic Arts - Regional Markets

7.4 Sustainability Trends



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Film Manufacturers

8.2 Adhesive Laminators





