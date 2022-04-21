New IBFD Principles of International Business Taxation course provides perfect base to start your career in international business tax

English French German

Module-based learning and live sessions

The online course, starting on 16 May 2022, consists of nine modules. The first of these are dedicated to the interpretation and application of tax treaties, allowing you to grasp concepts explored later on in the course, such as cross-border business activities and the attribution of profits of permanent establishments.

The two live sessions, of 1 hour each, are hosted by renowned experts such as Bart Kosters and Francesco de Lilo and will allow you to discuss case study answers with our specialists and interact with other participants.

What skills will you gain?

By undertaking the programme, you will be able to:

Identify potential issues relating to cross-border transactions

Define the provisions of double taxation conventions

Describe the tax treaty consequences in actual cases

Explain the working and the impact of tax treaties for businesses

Discuss international tax issues confidently with all parties involved

Demonstrate adequate knowledge of international tax issues

Clement Jongejan, Head of Product, states, “this course is the perfect introduction to international taxation principles. In just 3 weeks, it gives you all the essential knowledge you need to enjoy a long and successful career.”

Gain CPE points

By dedicating a minimum of 15 hours of study, the course will earn you 16 CPE points.

Sign up for the programme before 13 May and get a 20% discount!

Sign up by visiting https://www.ibfd.org/shop/principles-international-taxation-online-course

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisors.

