PETAVERSE - The Metaverse with $70,000.00 in Play to Earn Prizes is Live!

London, UK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welcome to the revolutionary metaverse game that is a play to earn game! Massive prizes are incoming! It will be played using NFT avatars. An NFT stands for a non-fungible token. This is an interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded. Types of NFT data units may be associated with digital files such as photos, videos, and audio.

These unique NFT's will be used to play the game and you can mint legendary NFT's with a game-changing power up, giving you advantages in the game! Your avatar will be a member of one the seven warring factions. Don't be fooled by their cute and cuddly nature, these creatures are vying for control and domination of the Petaverse! You will be able to buy land in the Petaverse and also be able to upgrade abilities and gain skills, giving yourself the best chance at winning huge cash prizes!

Our aim is to create the biggest P2E prize fund the BSC space has ever seen with 2% of every transaction being used to fill the "BULL RELIC" prize fund with BNB. The level the prize fund can reach is uncapped and will continue to fill indefinitely until the grand tournament begins.

Human mercenaries are being lured to the PETAVERSE by the lucrative material known as BNB. Elated humans have discovered that BNB, a rare material on Earth, is available in abundance in the PETAVERSE. Upon the discovery of this plenty, humans have now started to join one of the seven warring factions in the form of an NFT avatar.

In an attempt to broker peace amongst the seven warring factions, The Arch Sages have decided to split the Ancient Bull Relic of Power into seven hundred equal shards. Each of these shards will be air-dropped to seven hundred individual PETAVERSE NFT holders to facilitate the beginning of the grand tournament.

To earn a place in the finals, a competitor will need to defeat other players in battle to claim their opponent’s shard. This, however, comes at a price. Every time a competitor enters the arena, they automatically stake one shard each. The winner claims the loser’s shard and the loser is left with a yearning for revenge and an even greater lust for the Ancient Bull Relic of Power.

The first four players to collect seven shards in total will gain entry to the semi-finals to battle it out and determine who makes it through to the Grand Final. The Grand-Final, an event to be live-streamed on Twitch, the final two players will duke it out for the honor of being coronated as the “LORD OF THE PETAVERSE” and take home the contents of the “Bull Relic Prize Fund”

Join now and play the game to become a PETAVERSE LEGEND!

