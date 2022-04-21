The functional foods market was valued at US$ 233,620.18 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 418,439.42 million by 2028

New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Functional Foods Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270003/?utm_source=GNW





Functional foods in the diet improve the physiological state of the individuals.Functional foods are enriched with functional nutrients and the product’s basic nutritional content to give various health-related benefits.



Amino acids, vitamins, minerals, proteins, fatty acids, and prebiotics are examples of nutrition.Because of growing consumer awareness, functional products have grown in popularity.



In this day and age, when a pandemic like COVID-19 has swept the world, and everyone is concerned about increasing their immunity, functional foods are becoming quite popular, which is boosting the functional foods market growth.



Based on product type, the functional foods market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, sweet and savory snacks, breakfast cereals, and others.The dairy and frozen desserts segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



Dairy products include food made from milk such as butter, cheese, ice cream, yogurt, and condensed and dried milk.Consumers are increasingly consuming dairy products as it is important for building healthy bones and maintaining a healthy weight.



Yogurt is being increasingly used as a functional food due to its high nutritional value and enormous health benefits. Different fruits such as peaches, cherries, apricots, papaya, , and blueberries are being used to make yogurt to provide different flavors and make it healthier and more nutritious.



Based on region, the functional foods market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global functional foods market, and it is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.



The changing lifestyle preference in Asia Pacific is having a significant impact on the functional foods market growth in Asia Pacific.People are increasingly consuming products that provide functional benefits.



With the rise in health awareness among consumers, the demand for functional foods products continues to grow.



Moreover, according to the Asia Pacific Observatory on Health Systems and Policies, most countries in Asia Pacific will experience rapidly aging societies over the next few decades.The high proportion of deaths across Asia Pacific is caused by chronic noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), particularly in Southeast Asia and Western Pacific.



Major NCDs include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers, and chronic respiratory diseases.The increased prevalence of chronic diseases has led to a rise in focus on personal health and wellbeing.



Consumers are increasingly demanding food products that will provide certain health and nutritional benefits.This will support the change in consumers’ lifestyles.



The Functional Food Center of the United States (FFC) stated that functional foods have scientifically proven benefits for improving general health and minimizing the impacts of chronic diseases. These foods also contain vital nutrients that can help prevent chronic diseases. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the demand for functional foods growth across the region.



The leading players in the functional foods market include Unilever; Clif Bar & Company; laird superfood; Abbott; Danone S.A.; General Mills, Inc.; Hildur; Nestlé; Kellogg company; and Good Source Foods, LLC.



The overall size of the global functional foods market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the functional foods market.

