LiquidityBook Adds Bryon Cole as Director of Buy-Side Sales

New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced the hire of Bryon Cole as Director of Buy-Side Sales. He will be based in the firm’s New York office and report directly to Head of Global Buy-Side Sales James Baxter.

In this role, Mr. Cole will be responsible for driving the continued expansion of LiquidityBook’s buy-side client base as the firm pursues its global growth strategy. He will also play an instrumental role in expanding the functionality of LBX Buy-Side, LiquidityBook’s cloud-based POEMS (portfolio, order and execution management system).

With extensive experience in the capital markets technology space, Mr. Cole has established deep ties to firms across the buy-side community. He most recently served as Director of Sales and Business Development at GLS Fund Services, where he led all sales and business development initiatives for the company’s data and intelligence products. Mr. Cole significantly increased GLS’ book of business, growing its client base many times over. Notably, he also spearheaded efforts to build a proprietary trading application that streamlines the news gathering process to automate morning trading call reports.

Mr. Cole’s extensive resume also includes senior positions at ENSO Financial, TPG-Axon Capital and Pequot Capital Management. He has previous experience trading equities and is particularly knowledgeable in portfolio finance. He holds a B.A. in Economics from the University at Buffalo.

Commenting on Mr. Cole’s hire, Kevin Samuel, CEO at LiquidityBook, said: “Adding Bryon to our ranks illustrates our commitment to delivering solutions purpose-built to meet the needs of buy-side firms around the world and up and down the AUM scale. As we continue to pursue an ambitious growth trajectory, bolstering our team with seasoned professionals who are intimately familiar with the needs of our clients has become more important than ever. Bryon will undoubtedly play a significant role in LiquidityBook’s success as we look to achieve to these key goals.”

Mr. Baxter added: “I am thrilled to welcome Bryon to our growing buy-side sales team. His vast industry knowledge and extensive experience will be invaluable as we look to develop the robust capabilities of our LBX Buy-Side product suite.”

Mr. Cole said: “I am excited at the prospect of working with the forward-thinking team here at LiquidityBook. The firm combines cutting-edge technology with industry-leading functionality and a strong commitment to client service, making it a true industry leader. I look forward to playing a part in its success.”



The addition of Mr. Cole comes during a period of significant growth for LiquidityBook, which has made a number of key senior hires in the past year. In addition, the firm recently announced a significant expansion of its API capabilities, the latest in a long line of client-centric product updates.





About LiquidityBook



LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry’s largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for over 15 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs their platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees. For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.