Asperitas and Villa-Tech Partner to Offer Network Digital Twin

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asperitas and Villa-Tech have partnered to create a network digital twin for large and midsize enterprises. The fully managed service, which is available now, reduces a company’s risk and increases its pace of change by creating a virtualized clone of an on-premises network and providing a platform to simulate and implement changes.



The pace of change in on-premises network environments traditionally has been slow, which frustrates network and application teams that need change and innovation to occur more quickly. In addition, the increased use of cloud services has created a pain point for network managers, whose on-premises systems and processes have had trouble keeping up. On top of that, network teams remain sensitive about making regular changes due to the risk of a mistake in the production network environment.

Asperitas and Villa-Tech set out to create an offering that would allow network teams to test their data center networks in a safe environment. The companies have had a partnership since 2017, and have set up, deployed and managed networks for numerous Fortune 1000 companies.

The new Network Digital Twin includes the following:

Production Network Replica - Asperitas and Villa-Tech will build a replica of an organization's on-premises network infrastructure and virtualize each component, allowing organizations to test their network in a real-world setting.





Scaled to Use Case/Testing Requirements – Asperitas and Villa-Tech will create a mirror image of a company's production-wide deployment based on a customer's specific requirements. Customers can also have multiple digital twins.





Offsite or Onsite – Asperitas and Villa-Tech expect that most customers will elect to have the digital twin hosted offsite in a colocation facility, but for customers that have requirements to build the environment and manage it onsite, Asperitas and Villa-Tech will do that instead.





Site-to-Site VPN – Included in the offering is connectivity between the customer and Asperitas / Villa-Tech, which ensures that the customer has development-level access while allowing Asperitas / Villa-Tech to manage the solution from end-to-end.





Network/Security Automation – Using the digital twin environment, Asperitas and Villa-Tech will develop and build simulated security and network workflows to help deliver and implement the changes tested in the virtualized environment.





Connectivity to Cloud & 3rd Party Services – The digital twin allows for connectivity to all of a customer's cloud providers and 3rd party services, including SaaS providers and vendors.





Internet Connectivity & Security Testing – Connectivity to the internet can also be configured to validate security configurations or perform security testing in a safe, disconnected environment.





24/7 Management – Asperitas and Villa-Tech will handle the "care and feeding" of the virtualized digital twin, so customers can focus on building solutions that impact their business.



“We’ve worked with Asperitas on complex multi−disciplined solutions for many of the world’s largest, industry-leading enterprises,” said Miguel Villarreal, Principal at Villa-Tech. “Together, we bring a multitude of industry specialists that cover the full spectrum of technologies. This is how we connect and enable the digital enterprise.”

“Enterprises rarely have enough resources to set up, test and manage their network,” said Scott Wheeler, Managing Partner and Practice Lead at Asperitas. “With our network digital twin, deployments can happen in days as opposed to months, potential risks are identified early, and availability and resiliency are ensured.”

About Asperitas

Founded in 2016, Asperitas Consulting helps organizations capitalize on the value of the cloud through its unique, holistic approach to cloud adoption. For mid-market and large enterprises, the approach maximizes cloud benefits, while Asperitas’ multi-disciplined expertise streamlines the adoption process. The Asperitas Consulting team has worked on complex solutions for many of the world’s largest, industry-leading enterprises. Our team of highly sought−after industry specialists cover the full spectrum of technologies, which is critical in successfully implementing a cloud-enabled enterprise. Asperitas is a Microsoft Azure and AWS partner. For more information visit www.asperitas.consulting .

About Villa-Tech

Founded in 2014, Villa-Tech assists companies in the areas of SDN, AI, data architecture, analytics, engineering solutions, software development and cloud architectures. They focus on creating technology solutions that accelerate your business. Villa-Tech leverages its extensive experience to imagine, develop, manage and deliver technology solutions that advance your business. For more information, visit www.villa-tech.com.

