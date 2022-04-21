Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in South Carolina

FREMONT, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in South Carolina have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as rising electricity prices and power outages continue to motivate homeowners to seek resilient clean energy solutions.



Residential battery installations in South Carolina are increasing steadily year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will grow nearly seven-fold by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“Homeowners in South Carolina can gain energy independence and resilience when they add the IQ Battery from Enphase to their home energy system,” said Aaron Davis, owner and president of Firefly Solar , an Enphase Silver level installer. “We’re proud to work with Enphase to bring sophisticated home energy technology and an exceptional experience to our customers across the state.”

South Carolina homeowners can now also choose to install Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8™ Microinverters. IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Battery with IQ8 microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience.

“With a reputation for excellence, we put our trust in the industry-leading complete home energy solution from Enphase,” says Woody Fields, founder and owner of Sustainable Energy & Lighting Solutions , also known as SELSCO, an Enphase Silver level installer. “The IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters unlock the future of energy today, allowing homeowners to have an off-grid or sunlight backup system with controls through the Enphase App. The Enphase Energy system allows you to store, control, and monitor your own supply of clean energy."

“For consumers interested in going solar, Enphase makes it simple to choose a system that fits homeowners lifestyle and energy needs,” said Chris Redman, owner of USA Energy Savers LLC . “The Enphase Energy System, featuring state-of-the art microinverters and batteries, is a customizable, reliable, and high-performance solution that unlocks more control over home energy than ever before.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“We’re proud to partner with some of the best solar and battery installers in South Carolina to deliver world-class products and services to our mutual customers,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “With the most dependable microinverter and battery technology, Enphase Energy Systems not only unlock financial benefits, but also provide reliable, safe, and clean backup power that homeowners can count on.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website .

