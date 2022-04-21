VaynerSports Adds Football Agents, NFL Veterans, and Likely First-Rounders in Upcoming NFL Draft

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VaynerSports co-CEO AJ Vaynerchuk announced the hiring of veteran NFL agents Mike McCartney, Kyle Dolan, and Jaymeson Moten, effective immediately.

"To add someone with the depth of experience Mike has across coaching, scouting, and representing athletes is a really big deal," Vaynerchuk said. "Mike, Kyle, and Jayme joining our football division takes us to the next level."

McCartney, one of the most respected and successful football agents over the past two decades, brings a unique experience to the diverse group of agents at VaynerSports, including Vaynerchuk, Brandon Parker, and Brian McLaughlin. McCartney's career started as quarterbacks coach for his father Bill, the head coach at Colorado in the '80s. He then worked as a college and pro scout for the Chicago Bears, before becoming the director of pro personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2002, Mike transitioned to a player agent and has negotiated more than $1.2 billion in contracts during his career.

"We're thrilled to join Gary, AJ, and Greg (Genske)," said McCartney. "I've been a fan of theirs for quite some time and am very excited to help them continue to craft what the next chapter of athlete representation looks like."

The new agents will bring nearly 30 football clients, including Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and several projected top selections in next week's NFL draft in Las Vegas, highlighted by Ikem Ekwonu from NC State. VaynerSports currently represents LA Rams WR Allen Robinson, Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun, and NFL draftee QB Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati.

Also joining the agency is Case Donahue to support marketing efforts for the growing football division.

Originally launched as a football-only agency in 2016, VaynerSports has expanded over the past few years into baseball with co-CEO Genkse, combat and action sports, gaming, and a brand consulting division.

VaynerSports has offices and agents in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, and San Francisco, with the headquarters in Hudson Yards in New York City. McCartney, Dolan, and Moten will be based in Chicago, with Donahue in Minneapolis.

For more information on VaynerSports, please reach out to Hayley Cohen, PR, at hayley@vaynersports.com.

