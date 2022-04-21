Truxton Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.2 million or $1.45 per diluted share compared to $3.1 million or $1.06 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2021. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose by 37% compared to the first quarter of 2021.



“Truxton has started strong in 2022 with our best quarter of earnings yet,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Our wealth management team’s continued success with new and existing clients overcame the headwinds of market volatility. The private banking team continues to grow the loan portfolio, helping to fund the growth of the Nashville area. Increasing interest rates have mostly benefitted the bank so far but a continued rapid rise could reduce our net interest margin (NIM) if deposit costs increase faster than our asset yields.”

Key Highlights

Non-interest income grew to $4.4 million in the first quarter, an increase of 3% from the fourth quarter of 2021 and 23% in comparison to the first quarter of 2021. Wealth management services constituted 96% of non-interest income in the first quarter of 2022 as it did in fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021.

Loans rose by 2% to $500 million compared to December 31, 2021 and were up 16% compared to March 31, 2021. Excluding loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), loans rose by 2% compared to December 31, 2021, and 24% compared to March 31, 2021.

Total deposits decreased by 4% from December 31, 2021, to $778 million, and increased by 19% in comparison to March 31, 2021. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 2.75%, an increase of 27 basis points from the 2.48% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and an increase of 11 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Cost of funds was 0.42% in the first quarter of 2022, down from 0.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and down from 0.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $0 in non-performing assets on March 31, 2022. Truxton had $0 of net charge-offs in the quarter, $5 thousand in the trailing quarter, and $1 thousand in the first quarter of 2021.

Allowance for loan losses was $4.9 million, $4.8 million, and $4.6 million at quarter end March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.97%, 0.97%, and 1.05%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.48% at March 31, 2022, 8.95% at December 31, 2021, and 9.39% at March 31, 2021. Book value per common share was $25.77, $29.19, and $25.93 at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. The decline in book value from December 31, 2021, was driven by lower bond portfolio valuation due to the rapid rise in interest rates beyond the very front end of the yield curve. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.34 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend.



About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations Andrew May Tamara Schoeplein 615-515-1707 615-515-1714 andrew.may@truxtontrust.com tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com











Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) March 31,

2022* December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 8,837 $ 9,321 $ 11,101 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 42,375 88,743 65,380 Federal funds sold 2,985 1,425 4,923 Cash and cash equivalents 54,197 99,489 81,404 Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,284 2,780 2,431 Securities available for sale 293,588 302,502 228,214 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 504,235 494,293 408,232 PPP Loans 409 506 27,593 Allowance for loan losses (4,881 ) (4,775 ) (4,574 ) Net loans 499,763 490,024 431,251 Bank owned life insurance 10,439 10,389 10,236 Restricted equity securities 3,250 3,242 3,221 Premises and equipment, net 267 316 468 Accrued interest receivable 2,479 2,346 2,500 Deferred tax asset, net 3,107 62 352 Other assets 5,790 6,109 6,333 Total assets $ 875,164 $ 917,259 $ 766,410 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 180,743 $ 215,696 $ 179,883 Interest bearing 597,310 591,779 475,616 Total deposits 778,053 807,475 655,499 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,500 4,500 15,533 Subordinated debt 14,653 14,628 14,554 Deferred tax liability, net - - - Other liabilities 2,789 6,605 6,016 Total liabilities 799,995 833,208 691,602 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Additional paid-in capital 32,400 32,078 31,745 Retained earnings 49,946 49,628 40,761 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,177 ) 2,345 2,302 Total shareholders' equity 75,169 84,051 74,808 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 875,164 $ 917,259 $ 766,410 *The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.







Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022* December 31,

2021* March 31,

2021* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 4,182 $ 4,072 $ 3,430 Service charges on deposit accounts 99 95 59 Securities gains (losses), net (18 ) - - Bank owned life insurance income 50 51 51 Other 43 28 16 Total non-interest income 4,356 4,246 3,556 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 4,838 $ 4,762 $ 4,202 Taxable securities 1,114 928 660 Tax-exempt securities 396 399 379 Interest bearing deposits 31 54 62 Federal funds sold 1 1 0 Other interest income 16 40 20 Total interest income 6,396 6,184 5,323 Interest expense Deposits 586 617 525 Short-term borrowings 1 - - Subordinated debentures 194 194 198 Long-term borrowings 23 101 77 Total interest expense 804 912 800 Net interest income 5,592 5,272 4,523 Provision for loan losses 105 0 92 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,487 5,272 4,431 Total revenue, net 9,843 9,518 7,987 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,511 3,595 3,106 Occupancy 252 253 221 Furniture and equipment 32 33 46 Data processing 366 281 347 Wealth management processing fees 165 133 176 Advertising and public relations 32 116 39 Professional services 166 171 127 FDIC insurance assessments 57 73 42 Other 237 203 228 Total non interest expense 4,818 4,858 4,332 Income before income taxes 5,025 4,660 3,655 Income tax expense 798 623 574 Net income $ 4,227 $ 4,037 $ 3,081 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.46 $ 1.40 $ 1.07 Diluted $ 1.45 $ 1.39 $ 1.06 *The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.







Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial Data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) March 31,

2022* December 31,

2021* March 31,

2021* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share Basic $1.46 $1.40 $1.07 Diluted $1.45 $1.39 $1.06 Book value per common share $25.77 $29.19 $25.93 Tangible book value per common share $25.77 $29.19 $25.93 Basic weighted average common shares 2,793,014 2,807,863 2,794,175 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,807,866 2,822,942 2,806,856 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,917,044 2,879,284 2,885,233 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 8.59% 9.16% 9.76% Average loans $498,755 $477,005 $428,864 Average earning assets (1) $840,952 $853,925 $709,535 Average total assets $866,432 $884,235 $743,462 Average stockholders' equity $83,009 $82,430 $77,851 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $2,007 90+ days past due still accruing $0 $21 $0 Total nonperforming loans $0 $21 $2,007 Total nonperforming assets $0 $21 $2,007 Net charge offs $0 $5 $1 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.23% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.23% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.46% Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.97% 0.97% 1.05% Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 9.48% 8.95% 9.39% Common equity tier 1 14.00% 13.82% 13.99% Total risk-based capital 14.83% 14.66% 14.92% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 48.43% 51.39% 48.43% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.98% 1.81% 1.68% Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 20.64% 19.42% 16.05% Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 20.64% 19.42% 16.05% Net interest margin 2.75% 2.48% 2.64% *The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.



