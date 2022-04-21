Truxton Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.2 million or $1.45 per diluted share compared to $3.1 million or $1.06 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2021. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose by 37% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

“Truxton has started strong in 2022 with our best quarter of earnings yet,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Our wealth management team’s continued success with new and existing clients overcame the headwinds of market volatility. The private banking team continues to grow the loan portfolio, helping to fund the growth of the Nashville area. Increasing interest rates have mostly benefitted the bank so far but a continued rapid rise could reduce our net interest margin (NIM) if deposit costs increase faster than our asset yields.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income grew to $4.4 million in the first quarter, an increase of 3% from the fourth quarter of 2021 and 23% in comparison to the first quarter of 2021. Wealth management services constituted 96% of non-interest income in the first quarter of 2022 as it did in fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021.
  • Loans rose by 2% to $500 million compared to December 31, 2021 and were up 16% compared to March 31, 2021. Excluding loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), loans rose by 2% compared to December 31, 2021, and 24% compared to March 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits decreased by 4% from December 31, 2021, to $778 million, and increased by 19% in comparison to March 31, 2021. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.
  • Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 2.75%, an increase of 27 basis points from the 2.48% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and an increase of 11 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Cost of funds was 0.42% in the first quarter of 2022, down from 0.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and down from 0.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.  
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $0 in non-performing assets on March 31, 2022. Truxton had $0 of net charge-offs in the quarter, $5 thousand in the trailing quarter, and $1 thousand in the first quarter of 2021.  
  • Allowance for loan losses was $4.9 million, $4.8 million, and $4.6 million at quarter end March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.97%, 0.97%, and 1.05%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.48% at March 31, 2022, 8.95% at December 31, 2021, and 9.39% at March 31, 2021. Book value per common share was $25.77, $29.19, and $25.93 at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. The decline in book value from December 31, 2021, was driven by lower bond portfolio valuation due to the rapid rise in interest rates beyond the very front end of the yield curve. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.34 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 March 31,
2022*		December 31,
2021		March 31,
2021*
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$8,837 $9,321 $11,101 
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 42,375  88,743  65,380 
Federal funds sold 2,985  1,425  4,923 
Cash and cash equivalents 54,197  99,489  81,404 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,284  2,780  2,431 
Securities available for sale 293,588  302,502  228,214 
    
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 504,235  494,293  408,232 
PPP Loans 409  506  27,593 
Allowance for loan losses (4,881) (4,775) (4,574)
Net loans 499,763  490,024  431,251 
    
Bank owned life insurance 10,439  10,389  10,236 
Restricted equity securities 3,250  3,242  3,221 
Premises and equipment, net 267  316  468 
Accrued interest receivable 2,479  2,346  2,500 
Deferred tax asset, net 3,107  62  352 
Other assets 5,790  6,109  6,333 
    
Total assets$875,164 $917,259 $766,410 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$180,743 $215,696 $179,883 
Interest bearing 597,310  591,779  475,616 
Total deposits 778,053  807,475  655,499 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,500  4,500  15,533 
Subordinated debt 14,653  14,628  14,554 
Deferred tax liability, net -  -  - 
Other liabilities 2,789  6,605  6,016 
Total liabilities 799,995  833,208  691,602 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Additional paid-in capital 32,400  32,078  31,745 
Retained earnings 49,946  49,628  40,761 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,177) 2,345  2,302 
    
Total shareholders' equity 75,169  84,051  74,808 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$875,164 $917,259 $766,410 
    
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
    



Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended 
 March 31,
2022*		 December 31,
2021*		 March 31,
2021*		 
Non-interest income      
Wealth management services$4,182  $4,072 $3,430 
Service charges on deposit accounts 99   95  59 
Securities gains (losses), net (18)  -  - 
Bank owned life insurance income 50   51  51 
Other 43   28  16 
Total non-interest income 4,356   4,246  3,556 
       
Interest income      
Loans, including fees$4,838  $4,762 $4,202 
Taxable securities 1,114   928  660 
Tax-exempt securities 396   399  379 
Interest bearing deposits 31   54  62 
Federal funds sold 1   1  0 
 Other interest income 16   40  20 
Total interest income 6,396   6,184  5,323 
       
Interest expense      
Deposits 586   617  525 
Short-term borrowings 1   -  - 
Subordinated debentures 194   194  198 
Long-term borrowings 23   101  77 
Total interest expense 804   912  800 
       
Net interest income 5,592   5,272  4,523 
       
Provision for loan losses 105   0  92 
       
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,487   5,272  4,431 
       
Total revenue, net 9,843   9,518  7,987 
       
Non interest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits 3,511   3,595  3,106 
Occupancy 252   253  221 
Furniture and equipment 32   33  46 
Data processing 366   281  347 
Wealth management processing fees 165   133  176 
Advertising and public relations 32   116  39 
Professional services 166   171  127 
FDIC insurance assessments 57   73  42 
Other 237   203  228 
Total non interest expense 4,818   4,858  4,332 
       
Income before income taxes 5,025   4,660  3,655 
       
Income tax expense 798   623  574 
       
Net income$4,227  $4,037 $3,081 
       
Earnings per share:      
Basic$1.46  $1.40 $1.07 
Diluted$1.45  $1.39 $1.06 
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. 



Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 March 31,
2022*		December 31,
2021*		March 31,
2021*
    
Per Common Share Data   
Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share   
Basic$1.46$1.40$1.07
Diluted$1.45$1.39$1.06
Book value per common share$25.77$29.19$25.93
Tangible book value per common share$25.77$29.19$25.93
Basic weighted average common shares2,793,0142,807,8632,794,175
Diluted weighted average common shares2,807,8662,822,9422,806,856
Common shares outstanding at period end2,917,0442,879,2842,885,233
    
    
Selected Balance Sheet Data   
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio8.59%9.16%9.76%
Average loans$498,755$477,005$428,864
Average earning assets (1)$840,952$853,925$709,535
Average total assets$866,432$884,235$743,462
Average stockholders' equity$83,009$82,430$77,851
    
    
Selected Asset Quality Measures   
Nonaccrual loans$0$0$2,007
90+ days past due still accruing$0$21$0
Total nonperforming loans$0$21$2,007
Total nonperforming assets$0$21$2,007
Net charge offs$0$5$1
Nonperforming loans to assets0.00%0.00%0.23%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.00%0.00%0.23%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.00%0.00%0.46%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans0.97%0.97%1.05%
Net charge offs to average loans0.00%0.00%0.00%
    
    
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)   
Tier 1 leverage9.48%8.95%9.39%
Common equity tier 114.00%13.82%13.99%
Total risk-based capital14.83%14.66%14.92%
    
Selected Performance Ratios    
Efficiency ratio48.43%51.39%48.43%
Return on average assets (ROA)1.98%1.81%1.68%
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE)20.64%19.42%16.05%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)20.64%19.42%16.05%
Net interest margin2.75%2.48%2.64%
    
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. 
    
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
          
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
    
  Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022*  		Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021*   		Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021*   
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense
          
Earning Assets         
   Loans$498,755 3.73$4,586$477,005 3.75$4,513$428,864 3.65$3,861
   Loan fees$0 0.20$252$0 0.21$249$0 0.32$342
      Loans with fees$498,755 3.93$4,837$477,005 3.96$4,762$428,864 3.97$4,203
   Mortgage loans held for sale$61 3.72$1$0 0.00$0$96 2.90$1
   Federal funds sold$1,735 0.17$1$2,902 0.09$1$2,173 0.05$0
   Deposits with banks$34,026 0.37$31$86,039 0.25$54$66,900 0.37$62
   Investment securities - taxable$239,635 1.86$1,114$219,861 1.69$928$149,117 1.77$660
   Investment securities - tax-exempt$66,739 3.21$396$68,118 3.17$399$62,385 3.29$379
      Total Earning Assets$840,952 3.13$6,380$853,925 2.93$6,144$709,535 3.10$5,305
Non interest earning assets         
   Allowance for loan losses(4,776)  (4,778)  (4,541)  
   Cash and due from banks$8,046   $9,528   $10,346   
   Premises and equipment$256   $302   $460   
   Accrued interest receivable$2,065   $2,078   $2,209   
   Other real estate$0   $0   $0   
   Other assets$20,519   $19,973   $19,614   
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities(630)  3,207   5,839   
      Total Assets$866,432   $884,235   $743,462   
Interest bearing liabilities         
   Interest bearing demand$37,019 0.32$29$36,480 0.06$6$36,530 0.39$35
   Savings and Money Market$68,248 0.33$523$665,881 0.35$583$530,414 0.35$464
   Time deposits - Retail$10,734 0.48$13$10,917 0.48$13$8,291 0.73$15
   Time Deposits - Wholesale$39,793 0.22$21$16,466 0.37$15$24,299 0.19$11
      Total interest bearing deposits$725,793 0.33$586$729,744 0.34$617$599,534 0.36$525
   Federal home Loan Bank advances$6,278 1.48$23$10,683 5.27$101$15,981 1.93$77
   Subordinated debt$14,863 5.22$194$14,757 5.15$194$14,798 5.34$198
   Other borrowings$882 1.23$1$825 0.00$0$1,456 0.61$0
      Total borrowed funds$22,023 3.96$218$26,265 5.05$295$31,918 3.44$275
      Total interest bearing liabilities$747,817 0.43$804$756,009 0.50$912$631,452 0.51$800
Net interest rate spread 2.70$5,576 2.43$5,232 2.59$4,505
   Non-interest bearing deposits$31,724   $39,884   $28,242   
   Other liabilities$3,882   $5,912   $5,916   
   Stockholder's equity$83,009   $82,430   $77,851   
      Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity$866,432   $884,235   $743,462   
Cost of funds 0.42  0.47  0.49 
Net interest margin 2.75  2.48  2.64 
          
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.      
          
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

