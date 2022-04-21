Media and Games Invest SE to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 21st

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media and Games Invest SE (MDGIF and M8G), an advertising software platform with own first party games content, today announced that Paul Echt, CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 21st, 2022.



DATE: April 21st, 2022

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3NOdb4q

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 22 and April 26

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Net revenues amounting 252.2 mEUR in FY 2021 (FY’20: 140.2 mEUR), which is an increase of 80% compared to FY’20, whereof 38% have been contributed by Organic Revenue Growth.

EBITDA amounting to 71.1 mEUR in FY 2021 (FY’20: 29.1 mEUR), which is an increase of 144%.

+800 Employees whereof 55% are Tech Employees

69% of revenues generated in the US

Recently included into the trading on OTCQX

About Media and Games Invest

Media and Games Invest SE (“MGI”) is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI’s main operational presence is in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 –2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.



The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

