Commercial Vehicle Group Appoints Jeffrey Tritapoe as Senior Vice President of Operations

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced this week that Jeffrey (Jeff) Tritapoe has been appointed Senior Vice President of Operations. In this newly created role, Jeff will be instrumental in unifying the company's procurement processes and logistics while ensuring global operational standardization.

"Jeff will be an invaluable leader for our global operations team as we focus on increasing our productivity, improving our quality, and adapting our competitive edge to the post-Covid world," said CVG President and CEO Harold Bevis. "His proven ability to help businesses succeed through operational excellence will help CVG reach even greater heights, directly benefiting our business and our customers around the world."

Tritapoe brings with him more than 30-years of operational leadership experience within the industrial manufacturing space, leading global companies to record profit rates by reducing waste and increasing productivity. Most recently, he served as the Senior Vice President of Global Operations for Polydeck Corporation, and prior to that held senior leadership positions at Omnimax International and Xerium Technologies.

"CVG has grown tremendously over the last few years, proving that it can adapt seamlessly into new markets while maintaining a foothold in the industries it's so well known for," Tritapoe said. "This company has really just begun showing what it's capable of within the global manufacturing space, and I'm eager to be coming on board during such an exciting time."

Tritapoe holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Tennessee and a master's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Tennessee Space Institute, as well as multiple manufacturing and leadership certifications.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems across a range of global industries by innovating, constantly adding value, and treating our customer's bottom line as if it were our own. Information about our company and products is available at www.cvgrp.com.

