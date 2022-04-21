Anitian Announces New Accelerate Partner Program to Empower Enterprises to Get Their Applications to the Cloud and Market Quickly and Securely

PORTLAND, Ore., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anitian, the leading provider of pre-engineered cloud security and compliance automation solutions, today announced their new Anitian Accelerate Partner Program. The Accelerate Program is designed to enable global channel partners to accelerate the adoption and integration of standardized, pre-built, and automated cloud application infrastructure platforms to help enterprise customers modernize their cloud security environments while meeting the highest levels of zero trust security and compliance. The three-tiered program supports resellers & MSSPs, technology partners, and 3rd Party Assessor partners.



Fueled by record growth and a recent $55M Series B, Anitian is expanding its global channel program, working with leading reseller, managed services, and integration partners with deep domain expertise in cloud security and compliance. The new Accelerate Partner Program supports these partners with the essential technology and skills needed to accelerate their businesses and gives them a unique opportunity to help their customers get their applications to the cloud and market quickly and securely — so they can unlock revenue in weeks, not months or years.

“The Accelerate Partner Program is designed to make our partners highly effective and more profitable by capitalizing on one of the fastest growing segments of the cloud and IT security market,” said Anitian CEO, Rakesh Narasimhan. "As the demand for our pre-built and automated SecureCloud platforms continues to expand, we look to the industry’s leading channel partners to support our rapid growth in the FedRAMP, cloud security, and DevSecOps markets. We depend on our partners to deliver the expertise, speed, and scale enterprise teams need to rise above the time, cost, risk, and complexity of cloud application security infrastructure and compliance.”

Whether pursuing FedRAMP readiness for the lucrative $9B federal market or building workloads and applications in multi-cloud environments, the journey from application to cloud to production is simply too difficult, costly, and risky. And trying to maintain a secure and compliant cloud posture in run-time – which is critical to preventing breaches and misconfigurations – can be a daunting task. By leveraging Anitian’s pre-engineered and automated SecureCloud platforms with unified cloud security posture management, partners can help customers achieve the fastest time to security, compliance, market, and revenue on the AWS and Azure clouds.



Anitian, which is committed to being a strategic, channel-first partner, offers the following partner program benefits:



Award-winning cloud security & compliance platforms: Anitian, an AWS Advanced ISV Technology Partner and a Microsoft Silver Application Development Partner, delivers award-winning cloud security and compliance automation solutions that dramatically accelerate time to market and revenue by up to 80% and reduce costs by as much as 50%.

Unrivaled technology & innovation: Anitian's highly differentiated solutions and technology — spanning both security and compliance in the cloud — allow for unique and broad opportunities and help address customer pain points across a wide range of areas including FedRAMP/CMMC/SOC 2/PCI compliance, enterprise cloud security, DevSecOps, and CSPM.

Profitability: Partners who leverage Anitian's first and only pre-built compliance automation and cloud security platforms on AWS and Azure will gain easier access to organizations of all sizes that are increasingly focused on vendors and solutions that accelerate their time to cloud, market, and revenue.

Recurring revenue streams: Anitian creates continuous and recurring revenue streams and retention rates for its Channel Partners with its subscription-based model. The Accelerate Program's multi-tiered compensation and enablement model ensures partners can grow revenue and market share with the most unrivaled SaaS technology.

The new Anitian Accelerate Partner Program is now open for enrollment. For more information or to join, contact Partners@Anitian.com or visit www.Anitian.com/Partner-Program.

About Anitian

Anitian doesn’t make your cloud applications. We make your cloud applications secure and compliant so you can enter new markets and unlock revenue in weeks, not months or years. Our SecureCloud platforms for Compliance Automation and Enterprise Cloud Security unify DevOps and security to deliver the fastest path to security and compliance in the cloud. Anitian’s pre-engineered and automated cloud application infrastructure platforms deploy in a single day to empower enterprises to go from application to cloud to production 80% faster and at 50% of the cost. The standardized cloud platforms are pre-built from the ground up for Zero Trust and deliver a full suite of security controls – pre-configured to rigorous security standards such as FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, PCI, CMMC, SOC 2, and more. Anitian uses the full power and scale of the cloud to automate the complex burden of cloud infrastructure security and compliance to help you start secure, start compliant, and stay ahead. Find out more at www.Anitian.com or follow them on LinkedIn or Twitter.

