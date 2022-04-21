CoreCivic Announces 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced today that it will release its 2022 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.



A live broadcast of CoreCivic's conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. central time (11:00 a.m. eastern time) on Thursday, May 5, 2022, and will be accessible through the Company's website at www.corecivic.com under the “Events & Presentations” section of the "Investors" page. The live broadcast can also be accessed by dialing 888-882-4478 in the U.S. and Canada, including the confirmation passcode 8967211. An online replay of the call will be archived on our website promptly following the conference call. In addition, there will be a telephonic replay available beginning at 1:15 p.m. central time (2:15 p.m. eastern time) on May 5, 2022, through 1:15 p.m. central time (2:15 p.m. eastern time) on May 13, 2022. To access the telephonic replay, dial 888-203-1112 in the U.S. and Canada. International callers may dial +1 719-457-0820 and enter passcode 8967211.

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by government agencies in the United States. We have been a flexible and dependable partner for government for nearly 40 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at www.corecivic.com.