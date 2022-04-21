Innovid to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 6th, 2022

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV), a leading independent connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery and measurement platform, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 6, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Innovid’s financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 8:30 a.m. ET following the release of the financial results. Speakers will include Zvika Netter, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tanya Andreev-Kaspin, Chief Financial Officer and Tal Chalozin, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer.



What: Innovid First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call When: Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Innovid’s website at http://investors.innovid.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s website. Dial-in: To access the call via telephone in North America, please dial 877-407-0833. For international callers, please dial +1-201-389-0862. Audio Replay: An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 6, 2022 following the end of the conference call. To listen to the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 or +1-201-612-7415, access ID: 13729088.

About Innovid



Innovid powers connected TV (NYSE: CTV) advertising streaming, personalization, and measurement for the world’s largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables data-driven personalization, real-time decisioning, scaled ad serving, and accredited measurement, Innovid offers its clients and partners streamlined solutions that optimize the value of advertising investments across screens and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in CTV innovation, powered by proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to fuel the future of TV advertising.

Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

