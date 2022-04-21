Simply Better Brands Corp and Jones Soda Co. Sign Binding LOI With Merger Leading to Accelerated Scale and Momentum in High Growth Categories

Business combination intended to enable accelerated growth in plant-based wellness, food and beverage and health and beauty growth markets

Full Year post acquisition annual sales expected to be in excess of USD $60 Million with a combined gross margin of approximately 48%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. (the “Simply Better Brands” or “SBBC”) (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) and Jones Soda Co. (“Jones”) (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) are pleased to announce the execution of a binding letter of intent on April 16, 2022 (“LOI”) pursuant to which Simply Better Brands and Jones will complete an arm’s length business combination by the acquisition by Simply Better Brands of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Jones (the “Transaction”), the iconic craft soda company which has recently added to their product line-up cannabis-derived food and beverages. The combination of SBBC and Jones, two rapidly growing companies, is expected to increase shareholder value through operational synergies and accelerated sales growth in three global verticals:

Food and Beverage – Jones Soda and TRUBAR

Plant-Based Wellness – CBD and THC – PureKana, Seventh Sense, Herve, Mirage and Mary Jones

Health and Beauty – No B.S. Skincare



Kathy Casey, CEO of SBBC said, “Our growth model remains consistent: acquire and build emerging Gen Z ‎and Millennial brands in the wellness space through category, channel and geographic expansion. We see ‎joining forces with Jones as an incredible fit due to a common wellness mission, consumer cohort, ‎and leadership approach. Our previous acquisitions of PureKana, TRUBAR and No BS brands have yielded ‎tremendous opportunities to fuel our growth and we are thrilled to have the opportunity for the iconic Jones brand to join our ‎expanding portfolio. We believe that in addition to solving consumer problems in the wellness place, this latest move will be ‎fundamental to driving shareholder value.”‎

With this proposed business combination, it is believed that opportunities will exist for commercial, functional and financial synergies to ‎address all three market verticals including leveraging Jones’ distribution network and SBBC’s direct to ‎consumer strengths and its key brick and mortar customer relationships. ‎

Mark Murray, CEO of Jones said, “We are very excited to be bringing together the two companies to ‎further accelerate top line growth and bottom line improvements. For Jones, this combination will deliver ‎diversification to our core business. We are bringing together not only strong consumer brands but also ‎two strong management teams that we believe will deliver growth and operational synergies.”‎

Transaction Summary

Pursuant to the Transaction, SBBC will purchase 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Jones ("Jones Shares") at a deemed value of US$0.75 per Jones Share, payable in fully paid and non-assessable common shares of SBBC (“SBBC Shares”) based on a price per SBBC Share equal to US$3.65 (“Share Consideration”). In addition, SBBC will assume all outstanding debt of Jones and exchange any dilutive securities of Jones for materially similar securities of SBBC based on an implied ratio of 0.20548 SBBC Shares for each one (1) Jones Share held, with the aggregate value being of the Transaction being approximately US$98,902,257 on a fully-diluted basis (“Transaction Value”). The Transaction, Transaction Value and price of the Share Consideration will be subject all relevant polices, rules and approvals‎ of the TSX ‎Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) or such other recognized stock exchange upon which ‎the ‎Share Consideration is listed for trading. The Share Consideration represents a premium of US$0.39 to Jones shareholders based on the closing price of each company as of the market close on April 14, 2022.

The Transaction is subject to a number of terms and conditions, including, but not limited to, the parties entering into a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) with respect to the Transaction on or before June 30, 2022 (such agreement to include representations, warranties, conditions and covenants typical for a transaction of this nature), mutually favourable tax and corporate structuring, the approval by shareholders in Simply Better Brands and Jones, and the approval of the TSXV or such other recognized stock exchange as the SBBC Shares may become listed after completion of the Transaction, and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Trading in the securities of SBBC and Jones should be considered highly speculative.

Name Change

Upon completion of the Transaction, Simply Better Brands intends to change its name to "Jones Soda" or some derivation thereof‎ and a new trading symbol may be chosen by SBBC.

Board of Directors

Upon completion of the Transaction, the senior executive team and the Board of Directors of the combined company will draw from the extensive experience and expertise of both companies. It is proposed that the Board of Directors, subject to SBBC approving the proposed nominees and such nominees complying with applicable corporate laws and stock exchange rules in connection with such appointment, will be as follows:

Paul Norman, Chairman

Mark Murray

Alex Spiro

Jamie Colbourne

Clive Sirkin

Chad Bronstein

Plus an additional director to be nominated by Simply Better Brands



Due Diligence

In order to advance the Transaction to the point where a Definitive Agreement can be negotiated, each of the parties will conduct customary due diligence on the other party and following completion of satisfactory due diligence reviews, the parties expect to negotiate and execute a Definitive Agreement on or before June 30, 2022.

Transaction Structure and Definitive Agreement

The proposed Transaction will be set out in mutually acceptable, negotiated, definitive transaction agreements, including the Definitive Agreement with Jones, voting and support agreements with all officers, directors and insiders of Jones, including any shareholder holding in excess of 5% of the issued and outstanding Jones Shares, and voting support agreements including any shareholder holding in excess of 15% of the issued and outstanding SBBC Shares. The Definitive Agreement will include customary provisions for a transaction of this nature including representations and warranties, covenants, deal protections and conditions to closing, including fiduciary-out provisions, covenants not to solicit other acquisition proposals and the right to match any superior proposal and a termination fee as a result of either party accepting a superior proposal.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Jones’s Shares will be de-listed from the Canadian Securities Exchange and it is expected that Simply Better Brands will apply to cause Jones to cease being a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws. No finder's fee or commission will be payable in connection with the Transaction.

Shareholder Meeting

Approval for the Transaction, if necessary, will be sought from the shareholders of Simply Better Brands and Jones on a date to be determined.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. Simply Better Brands’ mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. Simply Better Brands continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

About Jones

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones markets and distributes premium craft beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium craft soda category, Jones is made with cane sugar and other high‐quality ingredients and is known for packaging that incorporates ever‐ changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – cane sugar soda, zero‐calorie soda and Lemoncocco non‐carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants, and alternative accounts.

For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com. For further information, please contact Mark Murray, the Jones’ President and Chief Executive Officer at (206) 624‐3357

