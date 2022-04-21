Genasys Inc. Announces Critical Communication and Evacuation SaaS Contracts in Six U.S. States

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced new, multi-year Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) and Zonehaven software-as-a-service (SaaS) annual recurring revenue contracts in California, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, and Texas. The contracts include Colorado Springs, the first city in Colorado that will implement Zonehaven emergency evacuation resources.



“Last December's Marshall Fire that burned more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County CO, and recent fires and evacuations in Florida, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, confirm wildfires are now a year-around threat in many states," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “Zonehaven provides counties and communities with zone-specific notifications, including evacuation status, live incident updates, real-time weather, road and traffic conditions, nearby shelters, and other essential information, to better protect residents during wildfires and other crisis situations.

“In addition to the Zonehaven contract, the University of California Irvine (Cal Irvine), the City of Riverdale, Georgia, the Kentucky National Guard, Newton County, Missouri, and the City of Gladewater, Texas, have each entered into GEM agreements," Mr. Danforth continued. "The Cal Irvine contract expands the critical communication services Genasys is providing to help keep students, staff and faculty safe. More GEM and Zonehaven contracts are anticipated this quarter."

GEM empowers emergency managers to initiate and track alerts, and quickly respond to alert replies from hundreds, thousands, or even millions of people during disasters and other crises. Featuring multi-channel, multi-agency alerting, GEM delivers notifications via voice calls, SMS messages, email, desktop alerts, social media, IPAWS and other communication channels.

Zonehaven reduces evacuation time from hours to minutes by incorporating hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving disasters and the subsequent impact on evacuation zones, traffic patterns, and public safety. Zonehaven evacuation resources have been utilized to support communications and evacuations across multiple jurisdictions during major wildfires, active shooter incidents, and debris flow hazards.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety and enterprise threats. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.