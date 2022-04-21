MS Million Dollar Tower Challenge Aims to Raise $4m for MS Research by Sending More Than 140 Donors Rappelling Off Toronto Office Tower

English French

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada is pleased to introduce the MS Million Dollar Tower Challenge, a breathtaking new event with the goal of raising $4 million for critical multiple sclerosis (MS) research initiatives in Canada. The Tower Challenge, sponsored by KingSett Capital to celebrate the firm’s 20th anniversary, will see fundraisers rappel from the rooftop of 700 University Avenue in downtown Toronto on May 9, 10 and 11, 2022. To donate to the MS Million Dollar Tower Challenge and support the participants as they take the leap for MS on May 9 to 11, please visit: www.mstowerchallenge.ca .



Funds raised by the Tower Challenge, which have already surpassed $3 million to date, will contribute to the MS Acts of Greatness campaign, a bold vision to raise $75 million, accelerate the pace of MS breakthroughs in Canada and empower people living with MS to live their best lives. The event will see over 140 participants across approximately 30 teams take the leap for MS. The fundraising teams include KingSett Capital employees, KingSett Advisory Board members, and the firm’s business partners, as well as members of the Canadian MS community.

“I am thrilled by the tremendous support the MS Million Dollar Tower Challenge has received from our friends, colleagues, business partners, and members of the MS community,” said Jon Love, CEO of KingSett Capital. “Like many others across Canada, this is a personal cause for my family. Our son Jason was diagnosed with MS 11 years ago. While he is doing well, the experience focused our family’s attention on fighting this disease, which impacts more Canadians per capital than anywhere else in the world. I will proudly be one of the first off the side of 700 University in May.”

“The MS Society is honoured to collaborate with Jon, his wife Nancy, and the team at KingSett to create this inspiring event as part of our Acts of Greatness Campaign,” said David White, Vice President of Philanthropy, MS Society of Canada. “Thanks to the generous support of KingSett, all proceeds from the MS Million Dollar Tower Challenge will go directly to accelerating research and enhancing the quality of life of those affected by MS. Based on the incredible support we’ve received so far, I am confident it will move us closer to finding a cure for this complex and unpredictable disease.”

Founded in 2002, KingSett Capital has grown to be Canada’s leading real estate private equity investment business with assets approaching $20 billion. The KingSett platform includes the ownership of 700 University. In 2023, 700 University will undergo a substantial repositioning, including a revamped retail base, the addition of four floors of new Life Science office space added to the top of the office tower, and the addition of a 56-storey purpose built rental residential tower.

About KingSett Capital

KingSett Capital is Canada's leading private equity real estate investment firm. Founded in 2002, KingSett has raised $13.4 billion of equity for its Growth, Income, Urban, Mortgage and Affordable Housing strategies, executing over $50 billion in transactions life to date. Currently, KingSett has $17 billion of assets under management in a $19 billion portfolio. KingSett continues to seek further opportunities to invest in a wide range of real estate properties, developments, joint ventures and mortgage lending.

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.

