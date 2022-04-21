Measurabl Acquires Hatch Data, a Leading Real Estate Decarbonization Platform

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG data management solution for commercial real estate, announced today the acquisition of Hatch Data, a smart building platform designed to decarbonize real estate portfolios.



“Our product vision is to deliver a comprehensive, meter-to-market ESG technology solution that allows every real estate stakeholder to measure, manage, and act upon ESG,” says Matt Ellis, Founder and CEO of Measurabl. “Hatch Data completes our product vision by extending our platform to include real-time, building-level insights, project recommendations, and tools that directly help customers improve ESG performance and meet carbon and compliance targets.”

Measurabl is the only end-to-end ESG platform to automate the full scope of utility, project, physical climate risk, and other sustainability data, providing a centralized, global hub for customers to measure, manage, and report ESG performance. Companies across 90 countries trust Measurabl to manage and disclose ESG data from across 12 billion square feet of commercial real estate.

Built on open standards and designed for interoperability, Hatch Data’s platform provides access to even more granular, real-time data—from existing IoT sensors, meters, and building systems—as well as intuitive tools to further empower customers to drive asset performance across their portfolios. The two products will be fully integrated over time.

“Measurabl and Hatch Data have been key partners in advancing our sustainability program. The results have been greater control of energy-related operating costs, improved energy efficiency, and a robust data management system that enables our teams to meet the rising sustainability demands of our stakeholders,” says Ben Myers, Vice President of Sustainability at Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States. “BXP was an early adopter of both solutions, so we are pleased to see this integration of ESG technologies that enable proactive management of environmental performance and continued decarbonization. This acquisition provides a valuable toolkit for the real estate industry that supports disclosure, implementation, and stakeholder engagement.”

“Measurabl has earned the trust of the real estate industry as evidenced by its unparalleled global scale and impressive customer base,” says Zach Robin, Hatch Data’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We’ve known the Measurabl team for a long time and deployed our solution side-by-side for years. We believe Hatch Data’s focus on data-driven performance improvement is a natural extension of their mission. Our teams’ combined depth of expertise in real estate and expanded suite of solutions will be a true force for clients on the path to decarbonization.”

“Measurabl and Hatch Data are invaluable tools for effectively managing performance, advancing our sustainability initiatives, and tracking progress on ESG goals,” says Anita Jeerage, Director of Sustainable Real Estate at Unico Properties, a private full-service real estate investor and operator. “We’ve advanced our sustainability journey faster than we had thought possible thanks to Measurabl and Hatch Data.”

About Hatch Data

Hatch Data is the leading decarbonization platform for real estate in the US, serving more than 2,500 properties representing more than 500 million square feet of commercial real estate. The company is a spinoff of clean-tech pioneer EnerNOC, where more than a decade of innovation and investment led to a deep understanding of the critical role buildings play in global energy consumption and carbon emissions. Hatch Data became an independent, employee-owned venture in 2019. To learn more, visit www.hatchdata.com.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) data management solution for real estate. Customers use Measurabl to measure, manage, and report ESG data on more than 12 billion square feet of commercial real estate across 90 countries. Measurabl empowers customers to optimize ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, drive decarbonization, and secure sustainable finance opportunities. To learn more, visit www.measurabl.com .

