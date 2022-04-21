Goosehead Insurance Bolsters Leadership Team with Managing Director Promotions

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced the promotion of 10 new managing directors and partners, as the company continues to invest in building its leadership team.



"Following another year of very strong growth, and with 2022 underway, Goosehead remains committed to fostering a company culture that encourages professional development and growth — as highlighted by these well-deserved promotions,” said Mark E. Jones, Chairman and CEO of Goosehead Insurance. "While many businesses across the board are vying for talent during the Great Resignation, we continue to attract and retain the best people in the industry. I could not be prouder of our new managing directors and the unique skills and value sets they each bring to our team.”

Goosehead’s business model places an emphasis on growing leaders from within its organization, with the guiding principle that people should be in jobs that facilitate the highest value and best use of their professional talents. Mr. Jones pointed out that, “we don’t want well-rounded, average people. We want well-lopsided people that concentrate on maximizing their strengths. That’s how you get an extraordinary team.” The new managing directors come from six different departments within the organization — showcasing Goosehead’s focus on providing growth opportunities throughout the company.

Goosehead promoted the following individuals to managing director:

Morgan Chance contributes to Goosehead’s national expansion through corporate recruiting, training and the rapid development of the franchise sales department. She joined Goosehead in 2017 after starting her career in hospitality.

contributes to Goosehead’s national expansion through corporate recruiting, training and the rapid development of the franchise sales department. She joined Goosehead in 2017 after starting her career in hospitality. Jacob Cravens is heavily involved in training, agency partner support, franchise sales, and talent acquisition. He began his Goosehead career in 2015, after working as an insurance agent in the captive market.

is heavily involved in training, agency partner support, franchise sales, and talent acquisition. He began his Goosehead career in 2015, after working as an insurance agent in the captive market. Kaely Ferguson handles recruitment, training, and development of the franchise sales team. She joined Goosehead in 2016.

handles recruitment, training, and development of the franchise sales team. She joined Goosehead in 2016. Kaysey Hibler plays a critical role in scaling out the operations department and creating a seamless, industry-leading onboarding experience. She joined Goosehead in 2013.

plays a critical role in scaling out the operations department and creating a seamless, industry-leading onboarding experience. She joined Goosehead in 2013. Gregory Lappo oversees the sales division at Goosehead’s corporate headquarters in Westlake, Texas along with strategic initiatives for corporate recruiting. He joined Goosehead in 2011.

oversees the sales division at Goosehead’s corporate headquarters in Westlake, Texas along with strategic initiatives for corporate recruiting. He joined Goosehead in 2011. Jackie May focuses on the technological and regional advancements for the service department. She joined Goosehead in 2017.

focuses on the technological and regional advancements for the service department. She joined Goosehead in 2017. William Prassas is responsible for the geographic expansion of the Western region and oversees corporate offices located in Colorado, Nevada, and Texas. He joined Goosehead in 2015.

is responsible for the geographic expansion of the Western region and oversees corporate offices located in Colorado, Nevada, and Texas. He joined Goosehead in 2015. Anthony Roland oversees technical and corporate accounting, tax compliance, and SEC financial reporting. He joined Goosehead in 2019 with over 10 years of experience in the financial services industry.

oversees technical and corporate accounting, tax compliance, and SEC financial reporting. He joined Goosehead in 2019 with over 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. Ethan Warren manages many of the key service teams and continues to focus on process refinement within the organization. He joined Goosehead in 2016.

manages many of the key service teams and continues to focus on process refinement within the organization. He joined Goosehead in 2016. Samantha Williams oversees legal operations including litigation, geographic expansion and equity management. She joined Goosehead in 2015.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 15 corporate sales offices and over 2,151 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit goosehead.com .

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dan Farrell

Goosehead Insurance - VP Capital Markets

Phone: (214) 838-5290

Email: dan.farrell@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com

PR Contact:

Mission North for Goosehead Insurance

Email: goosehead@missionnorth.com; PR@goosehead.com