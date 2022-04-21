New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Functional Beverages Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270002/?utm_source=GNW

They help in maintaining the energy levels in the body, thereby boosting stamina and athletic performance.



Energy drinks, sports drinks, functional water, fortified juices, among others, fall under the functional beverages category.Energy drinks are popular among sportspersons and fitness enthusiasts.



Functional water and fortified drinks are also gaining huge traction among consumers. People are becoming health conscious due to the lack of physical activity and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as obesity and diabetes.



Based on product type, the functional beverages market is segmented into energy drinks, sports drinks, fortified juices, functional water, and others.The functional water segment is projected to register a notable CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Functional water, which falls under the category of non-alcoholic beverages, has supplementary components, sometimes known as aquaceuticals—such as vitamins, minerals, acids, herbs, and raw fruits and vegetables.Consumers prefer functional water over regular water in their daily diets to meet their daily nutritional requirements.



Moreover, the availability of a wide variety of flavors in the functional water, which is sold by multiple retailers, is also boosting their popularity among consumers.The manufacturers of functional beverages are spending huge amounts to expand their business operations across North America by introducing new flavors and innovative products.



For instance, in 2020, PepsiCo, Inc. went into an agreement, worth US$ 3.85 billion, with Rockstar Energy Beverages, an energy drink manufacturer company in the US. This acquisition was focused on extending the existing product portfolio of PepsiCo’s functional beverages.



Based on geography, the functional beverages market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM).In 2020, North America held the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market growth in North America is attributed to a surge in demand for these products among young adults and athletes and emerging fitness trends.Functional beverages, including sports and energy drinks, enhance the performance and stamina of athletes and fitness enthusiasts.



Further, the growing number of fitness enthusiasts has increased the demand for functional products, thus driving the functional beverages market growth in North America.



The leading players in the functional beverages market include PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup Company, Red Bull, The Wonderful Company LLC, Danone SA, and Monster Energy Company.These players focus on innovating their products in terms of flavors, packaging, and ingredients to expand their customer base and reach.



As the functional beverages market is a highly competitive one, the key market players are making significant investments in research and development to retain their market shares.



The overall size of the functional beverages market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights. Participants of this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the functional beverages market.

