Global Health Insurance Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Aetna, Allianz and AXA Among Others

The "Global Health Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Plan Type, Duration, Application, Coverage, Type, Age Group, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Health Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 2.76 Tn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.46 Tn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.08%.
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Health Insurance Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aetna Inc., Centene Corporation, CNP Assurances, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd., Prudential plc, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Health Insurance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses Global Health Insurance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Cost of Healthcare
4.1.2 Demand Increase with Pandemic
4.1.3 Introduction of Mandatory Health Insurance
4.1.4 Private Organisations Providing Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance Plans
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Varied Insurance Regulations across the Globe
4.2.2 Eligibility Regulations
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rise of Insurtech
4.3.2 Increased Demand for Quality Private Care
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Some Healthcare Services and Medical Expense Not Covered
4.4.2 Lack of Awareness in Emerging Countries
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Health Insurance Market, By Plan Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Medical Insurance
6.3 Critical Illness Insurance
6.4 Family Floater Health Insurance
6.5 Others
7 Global Health Insurance Market, By Duration
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Life-Time Coverage
7.3 Term Insurance
8 Global Health Insurance Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Direct Sales
8.3 Brokers and Agents
8.4 Bankers
8.5 Others
9 Global Health Insurance Market, By Coverage
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Preferred Provider Organizations
9.3 Point of Services
9.4 Health Maintenance Organization
9.5 Exclusive Provider Organisation
10 Global Health Insurance Market, By Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Group
10.3 Individual
11 Global Health Insurance Market, By Age Group
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Senior Citizen
11.3 Adult
11.4 Children
12 Americas' Health Insurance Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Argentina
12.3 Brazil
12.4 Canada
12.5 Chile
12.6 Colombia
12.7 Mexico
12.8 Peru
12.9 United States
12.10 Rest of Americas
13 Europe's Health Insurance Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Austria
13.3 Belgium
13.4 Denmark
13.5 Finland
13.6 France
13.7 Germany
13.8 Italy
13.9 Netherlands
13.10 Norway
13.11 Poland
13.12 Russia
13.13 Spain
13.14 Sweden
13.15 Switzerland
13.16 United Kingdom
13.17 Rest of Europe
14 Middle East and Africa's Health Insurance Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Egypt
14.3 Israel
14.4 Qatar
14.5 Saudi Arabia
14.6 South Africa
14.7 United Arab Emirates
14.8 Rest of MEA
15 APAC's Health Insurance Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Australia
15.3 Bangladesh
15.4 China
15.5 India
15.6 Indonesia
15.7 Japan
15.8 Malaysia
15.9 Philippines
15.10 Singapore
15.11 South Korea
15.12 Sri Lanka
15.13 Thailand
15.14 Taiwan
15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competitive Quadrant
16.2 Market Share Analysis
16.3 Strategic Initiatives
16.3.1 M&A and Investments
16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Aetna Inc.
17.2 Allianz SE
17.3 Anthem, Inc.
17.4 Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
17.5 Aviva plc
17.6 AXA S.A.
17.7 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
17.8 Centene Corporation
17.9 China Life Insurance (Group) Company
17.10 China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company, Ltd.
17.11 CNP Assurances
17.12 Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc.
17.13 Humana Inc.
17.14 Japan Post Insurance Company, Ltd.
17.15 Kaiser Foundation Group of Health Plans
17.16 Legal & General Group Plc
17.17 Life Insurance Corporation of India
17.18 MetLife Inc
17.19 MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.
17.20 Munich Reinsurance Company
17.21 National Mutual Insurance Federal Agricultural Cooperation
17.22 Nippon Life Insurance Company
17.23 People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd.
17.24 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd.
17.25 Prudential plc
17.26 State Farm Group
17.27 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
17.28 United Health Group Incorporated
17.29 Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.
18 Appendix
