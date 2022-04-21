New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frozen Tissues Samples Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270001/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the frozen tissues samples market is attributed to the rising application of frozen tissue samples in various research and therapeutic areas and the increasing use of frozen tissue samples due to the rising prevalence of cancer.



However, the risk associated with preserving and maintaining frozen tissue samples is hampering the market’s growth to a certain extent.



Biopsies are small samples of tissue extracted from a mass or tumor studied under a microscope to determine the cause of the bulge or tumor.Biopsies are generally used to diagnose cancer cells, infections, and other disorders.



The frozen section is a type of biopsy treatment that was created to make a quick identification of a mass during surgery.Cryosection is the technical term for the procedure, and the cryostat is the instrumentation utilized in it.



This procedure is mainly performed during oncology-related surgeries.Frozen tissue samples are helpful in the identification of lesions or tumors as they allow a surgeon to see if a sample has malignant or benign components and if the tumor has metastasized.



The surgeon can then decide whether there is a compelling reason to continue the surgery.



Furthermore, frozen tissue samples are occasionally used to confirm the presence of a lesion or skip a lesion in surgically suspect tissue areas.Determining the organ of origin using frozen tissue samples is important when dealing with tissues such as parathyroid glands that are too small and difficult to recognize.



Moreover, frozen tissue samples are utilized to determine whether the tumor has spread to the lymph nodes and nerves.It is sometimes also used to check for distant organ metastasis.



Frozen tissue samples are preferred in analyses such as mass spectrometry, next-generation sequencing, western blotting for post-translational protein modifications, and quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction.In addition, when the strands are longer than 50 pairs, frozen tissue samples are the gold standard for DNA and RNA sequencing.



Frozen tissue samples are also beneficial in immunohistochemistry as the proteins are still in their native state. Furthermore, several research studies are conducted using frozen tissue samples in various therapeutic areas such as oncology, inflammation, neurological diseases/central nervous system (CNS), normal tissues, and others. For instance, Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), a chronic autoimmune disorder causing joint inflammation and damage, is one of the most studied indications in recent years. The synovial tissue is the target organ of many rheumatic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The role of synovial tissue biopsy is to provide a better understanding of disease pathophysiology, facilitate the discovery of new biomarkers for diagnosis, prognosis, and identification of new therapeutic targets. Synovial tissue examination by frozen section provides detailed information regarding diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Frozen tissue samples have been used widely in medical research on cancer and other disorders to examine cell morphology, disease state, intra and intercellular communication, and sections of biopsied tissue. As most biological materials are fragile and perishable, special precautions are ensured for frozen tissue samples and preserved. Hence, these factors are driving the frozen tissue sample market.



Furthermore, in Canada, cancer is the leading cause of death among the population, and it is witnessed to be the second-leading cause after heart diseases in the US. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases are diagnosed, and 609,360 deaths in the US are estimated in 2022. Prostate cancers are the most commonly diagnosed cancers among males in North America; however, breast cancers remain leading in females. Additionally, lung cancer remains the most common cause of death among the population. It is estimated that the number of new cases of cancer incidence is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women per year. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cancer among the population is leading to the growth of the frozen tissue samples market worldwide.



The global frozen tissues samples market, based on product, is segmented into frozen normal tissues samples, frozen tumor tissues samples, and frozen diseased tissue samples.The frozen tissue tumor samples segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.



Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.The growth is mainly attributed to increasing tumor cases globally.



By application, the market is segmented into disease diagnosis and treatment, cancer and other diseases research, and morphological analysis.In 2021, the cancer and other diseases research segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the diseases diagnosis and treatment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2028. Based on end user, the frozen tissues samples market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, academic and research institutes, diagnostic centers, and others. In 2021, the academic and research institutes segment held the largest share of the market. However, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.9%.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the frozen tissues samples market are the National Center for Health Statistics, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institute of Statistics, Geography, and Informatics, German Biobank Alliance, National Health and Medical Research Council, and World Health Organization.

