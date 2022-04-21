Home BancShares Beats EPS Estimates for First Quarter

CONWAY, Ark., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2022:

MetricQ1 2022Q4 2021Q3 2021Q2 2021Q1 2021
Net Income$64.9 million$73.4 million$75.0 million$79.1 million$91.6 million
Total Revenue (net)$161.8 million$171.0 million$173.8 million$172.4 million$193.4 million
Income before income taxes$84.9 million$93.9 million$98.2 million$104.1 million$120.5 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)$84.9 million$93.9 million$98.2 million$99.4 million$120.5 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)52.48%54.94%56.50%60.42%62.32%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)52.48%54.94%56.50%57.66%62.32%
ROA1.43%1.62%1.68%1.81%2.22%
NIM3.21%3.42%3.60%3.61%4.02%
NIM, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1)3.17%3.32%3.43%3.54%3.86%
Purchase Accounting Accretion$3.1 million$4.0 million$4.9 million$5.8 million$5.5 million
ROE9.58%10.63%10.97%11.92%14.15%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)15.03%16.73%17.39%19.12%22.90%
Diluted Earnings Per Share$0.40$0.45$0.46$0.48$0.55
Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets0.25%0.29%0.29%0.35%0.38%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital14.9%15.4%15.2%15.0%14.3%
Leverage10.8%11.1%11.0%10.9%11.1%
Tier 1 Capital15.4%16.0%15.8%15.6%14.9%
Total Risk-Based Capital21.6%19.8%19.6%19.5%18.8%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans2.34%2.41%2.41%2.36%2.25%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1)2.35%2.43%2.47%2.47%2.40%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“The first quarter brought about record high wholesale prices, rising interest rates, future recession fears and global unrest, thus creating one of the most volatile quarters on record during my business career,” said John Allison, Chairman. “During this time, HOMB has stayed true to our discipline and still delivered solid performance during the quarter. We like how we have positioned ourselves in the market with over $3.5 billion in excess cash, and with rising interest rates, it seems as though we have played the chess game very well so far. We believe the Fed will be forced to continue raising rates at a faster pace in the near term. As a result, we could be poised to start deploying some of the cash in the remainder of the year,” continued Allison.

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 was $64.9 million, or $0.40 earnings per share.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company did not record any credit loss expense. The Company determined that an additional provision for credit losses on loans was not necessary as the current level of the allowance for credit losses was considered adequate as of March 31, 2022. In addition, the Company determined that the current level of the unfunded commitment reserve was adequate and no additional provision for unfunded commitments was necessary.

Our net interest margin was 3.21% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 compared to 3.42% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. The yield on loans was 5.29% and 5.48% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, as average loans increased from $9.91 billion to $9.94 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 0.19% as of March 31, 2022 from 0.20% as of December 31, 2021, as average balances increased from $10.00 billion to $10.22 billion.

As of March 31, 2022, we had $59.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans outstanding. These loans are at 1.00% plus the accretion of the origination fee. Excluding PPP loans, our net interest margin (non-GAAP) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 was 3.17%(1). The PPP loans were accretive to the net interest margin by 4 basis points for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 compared to 10 basis points for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. This was primarily due to approximately $53.2 million of the Company’s PPP loans being forgiven during the first quarter of 2022 as well as the acceleration of deferred fees for the loans that were forgiven. The deferred fee income decreased from $5.4 million to $2.0 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

As a result of excess liquidity, we had an increase of $236.0 million of average interest-bearing cash balances in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This excess liquidity diluted the net interest margin by 5 basis points for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2022, there was $1.4 million of event interest income compared to event interest income of $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in event income led to a 0.6 basis point increase to the net interest margin.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $3.1 million and $4.0 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $25.4 million and $28.9 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The reduction in accretion income reduced the net interest margin by 2 basis points for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $132.9 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 and $140.8 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 was the result of a $6.1 million decrease in interest income and a $1.8 million increase in interest expense. The $6.1 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $7.3 million decrease in loan interest income, partially offset by an $835,000 increase in investment income. The $1.8 million increase in interest expense was due to a $2.1 million increase in interest expense on subordinated debentures, which was partially offset by a $261,000 decrease in interest expense on deposits. The increase in interest expense on subordinated debentures was the result of the Company completing an underwritten public offering of $300.0 million in aggregate principal of its 3.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032 during the first quarter of 2022. The new subordinated debt was dilutive to the net interest margin by 5 basis points.

The Company reported $30.7 million of non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022. The most important components of the first quarter non-interest income were $7.7 million from other service charges and fees, $6.1 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $3.9 million in mortgage lending income, $7.9 million from other income, $2.1 million income from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities, $698,000 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $574,000 from trust fees, $492,000 increase in cash value of life insurance, $480,000 from insurance commissions and $478,000 from gain on OREO. The $7.9 million in other income includes $3.3 million in recoveries on historic losses for a single borrower.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $76.9 million. The most important components of the first quarter non-interest expense were $43.6 million from salaries and employee benefits, $16.3 million in other expense, $9.1 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $7.0 million in data processing expenses. Also included within non-interest expense was $863,000 in merger and acquisition expenses. For the first quarter of 2022, our efficiency ratio was 46.15%.

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $10.05 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $9.84 billion at December 31, 2021. Total deposits were $14.58 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $14.26 billion at December 31, 2021. Total assets were $18.62 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $18.05 billion at December 31, 2021.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company experienced approximately $216.6 million in loan growth. On February 7, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of $242.2 million of marine loans, from LendingClub Bank. Centennial CFG experienced $225.6 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $2.15 billion at March 31, 2022. Our legacy footprint experienced $198.0 million in organic loan decline and $53.2 million in PPP loan decline during the quarter.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.44% and 0.51% as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.25% and 0.29% as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Net charge-offs were $1.9 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Non-performing loans at March 31, 2022 were $13.2 million, $24.8 million, $480,000, $1.4 million and $4.8 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $44.7 million. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2022 were $13.2 million, $25.9 million, $480,000, $1.4 million and $4.8 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $45.8 million.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $234.8 million at March 31, 2022, or 2.34% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses of $236.7 million, or 2.41% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), was 2.35%(1) and 2.43%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 525.50% and 471.61% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Stockholders’ equity was $2.69 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $2.77 billion at December 31, 2021, a decrease of approximately $79.0 million. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was associated with a $115.0 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income as well as net stock repurchases and share-based compensation activity of $1.8 million, which was partially offset by a $37.8 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per common share was $16.41 at March 31, 2022 compared to $16.90 at December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $10.32(1) at March 31, 2022 compared to $10.80(1) at December 31, 2021, a decrease of 17.94% on an annualized basis. 

Branches

The Company currently has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 62 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Acquisition

The Company’s previously announced acquisition of Happy Bancshares, Inc. (“Happy”) and its bank subsidiary, Happy State Bank, was completed on April 1, 2022. As of March 31, 2022, Happy had approximately $6.76 billion in total assets, $3.60 billion in loans, and $5.85 billion in deposits. With the completion of the acquisition, the Company now operates 62 branches in Texas.

Subordinated Debt Payoff

On April 15, 2022, the Company completed the payoff of its $300.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2027. Each 2027 Note was redeemed pursuant to the terms of the Subordinated Indenture, as supplemented by the First Supplemental Indenture, each dated as of April 3, 2017, between the Company and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, the Trustee for the 2027 Notes, at the redemption price of 100% of its principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets excluding excess liquidity; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; net interest margin, excluding PPP loans; allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions (including the effect of the PPP loans) that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and measures that have been or may be implemented or imposed in response to the pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the possibility that the acquisition of Happy may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the risk that the benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, ongoing or future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Home and Happy operate; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Home and Happy; the reaction to the transaction of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the effect of any future mergers, acquisitions or other transactions to which we or our bank subsidiary may from time to time be a party, including as a result of one or more of the factors described above as they would relate to such transaction; the ability to identify, enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations, including those in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; technological changes and cybersecurity risks; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022.

Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
           
(In thousands) Mar. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		 Sep. 30,
2021		 Jun. 30,
2021		 Mar. 31,
2021
           
ASSETS          
           
Cash and due from banks $173,134  $119,908  $146,378  $182,226  $218,814 
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks  3,446,324   3,530,407   3,133,878   2,759,027   2,259,734 
Cash and cash equivalents  3,619,458   3,650,315   3,280,256   2,941,253   2,478,548 
Investment securities - available-for sale, net of allowance for credit losses  2,957,322   3,119,807   3,150,608   3,053,712   2,539,123 
Investment securities - held-to-maturity  499,265   -   -   -   - 
Loans receivable  10,052,714   9,836,089   9,901,100   10,199,175   10,778,493 
Allowance for credit losses  (234,768)  (236,714)  (238,673)  (240,451)  (242,932)
Loans receivable, net  9,817,946   9,599,375   9,662,427   9,958,724   10,535,561 
Bank premises and equipment, net  274,503   275,760   276,972   278,502   278,620 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  1,144   1,630   1,171   1,969   3,004 
Cash value of life insurance  105,623   105,135   104,638   104,132   103,599 
Accrued interest receivable  46,934   46,736   48,577   48,725   55,495 
Deferred tax asset, net  116,605   78,290   69,724   72,273   77,145 
Goodwill  973,025   973,025   973,025   973,025   973,025 
Core deposit and other intangibles  23,624   25,045   26,466   27,886   29,307 
Other assets  182,546   177,020   171,192   166,991   166,814 
Total assets $18,617,995  $18,052,138  $17,765,056  $17,627,192  $17,240,241 
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Demand and non-interest-bearing $4,311,400  $4,127,878  $4,139,149  $4,076,570  $3,859,722 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  9,461,393   9,251,805   8,813,326   8,744,900   8,477,208 
Time deposits  808,141   880,887   1,050,896   1,069,871   1,175,664 
Total deposits  14,580,934   14,260,570   14,003,371   13,891,341   13,512,594 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  151,151   140,886   141,002   150,540   162,929 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  400,000   400,000   400,000   400,000   400,000 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  131,339   113,868   113,721   118,415   148,999 
Subordinated debentures  667,868   371,093   370,900   370,707   370,515 
Total liabilities  15,931,292   15,286,417   15,028,994   14,931,003   14,595,037 
           
Stockholders' equity          
Common stock  1,638   1,637   1,640   1,645   1,651 
Capital surplus  1,485,524   1,487,373   1,492,588   1,501,615   1,516,286 
Retained earnings  1,304,098   1,266,249   1,215,831   1,163,810   1,107,818 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (104,557)  10,462   26,003   29,119   19,449 
Total stockholders' equity  2,686,703   2,765,721   2,736,062   2,696,189   2,645,204 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $18,617,995  $18,052,138  $17,765,056  $17,627,192  $17,240,241 
           


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(In thousands) Mar. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		 Sep. 30,
2021		 Jun. 30,
2021		 Mar. 31,
2021		 Mar. 31,
2022		 Mar. 31,
2021
               
Interest income              
Loans $129,442 $136,750  $142,609  $141,684  $150,917  $129,442 $150,917 
Investment securities              
Taxable  9,080  8,121   8,495   7,185   6,253   9,080  6,253 
Tax-exempt  4,707  4,827   4,839   4,905   5,071   4,707  5,071 
Deposits - other banks  1,673  1,281   1,117   707   410   1,673  410 
Federal funds sold  1  -   -   -   -   1  - 
Total interest income  144,903  150,979   157,060   154,481   162,651   144,903  162,651 
               
Interest expense              
Interest on deposits  4,894  5,155   5,642   6,434   7,705   4,894  7,705 
FHLB borrowed funds  1,875  1,916   1,917   1,896   1,875   1,875  1,875 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  108  98   102   107   190   108  190 
Subordinated debentures  6,878  4,790   4,788   4,792   4,793   6,878  4,793 
Total interest expense  13,755  11,959   12,449   13,229   14,563   13,755  14,563 
               
Net interest income  131,148  139,020   144,611   141,252   148,088   131,148  148,088 
               
Provision for credit losses  -  -   -   -   -   -  - 
Provision for credit loss - unfunded commitments  -  -   -   (4,752)  -   -  - 
Total credit loss expense  -  -   -   (4,752)  -   -  - 
               
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  131,148  139,020   144,611   146,004   148,088   131,148  148,088 
               
Non-interest income              
Service charges on deposit accounts  6,140  6,217   5,941   5,116   5,002   6,140  5,002 
Other service charges and fees  7,733  11,133   8,051   9,659   7,608   7,733  7,608 
Trust fees  574  515   479   444   522   574  522 
Mortgage lending income  3,916  5,359   5,948   6,202   8,167   3,916  8,167 
Insurance commissions  480  387   586   478   492   480  492 
Increase in cash value of life insurance  492  501   509   537   502   492  502 
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other  698  919   2,661   2,646   8,609   698  8,609 
Gain on SBA loans  95  792   439   1,149   -   95  - 
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net  16  (19)  (34)  (23)  (29)  16  (29)
Gain on OREO, net  478  737   246   619   401   478  401 
Gain on securities, net  -  -   -   -   219   -  219 
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  2,125  85   61   1,250   5,782   2,125  5,782 
Other income  7,922  5,338   4,322   3,043   8,001   7,922  8,001 
Total non-interest income  30,669  31,964   29,209   31,120   45,276   30,669  45,276 
               
Non-interest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits  43,551  43,765   42,469   42,462   42,059   43,551  42,059 
Occupancy and equipment  9,144  9,047   9,305   9,042   9,237   9,144  9,237 
Data processing expense  7,039  6,493   6,024   5,893   5,870   7,039  5,870 
Merger and acquisition expenses  863  880   1,006   -   -   863  - 
Other operating expenses  16,299  16,865   16,815   15,585   15,700   16,299  15,700 
Total non-interest expense  76,896  77,050   75,619   72,982   72,866   76,896  72,866 
               
Income before income taxes  84,921  93,934   98,201   104,142   120,498   84,921  120,498 
Income tax expense  20,029  20,577   23,209   25,072   28,896   20,029  28,896 
Net income $64,892 $73,357  $74,992  $79,070  $91,602  $64,892 $91,602 
               


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		 Sep. 30,
2021		 Jun. 30,
2021		 Mar. 31,
2021		 Mar. 31,
2022		 Mar. 31,
2021
               
PER SHARE DATA              
               
Diluted earnings per common share $0.40  $0.45  $0.46  $0.48  $0.55  $0.40  $0.55 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses & merger and acquisition expenses (non-GAAP)(1)  0.37   0.45   0.45   0.46   0.47   0.37   0.47 
Basic earnings per common share  0.40   0.45   0.46   0.48   0.55   0.40   0.55 
Dividends per share - common  0.165   0.14   0.14   0.14   0.14   0.165   0.14 
Book value per common share  16.41   16.90   16.68   16.39   16.02   16.41   16.02 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)  10.32   10.80   10.59   10.31   9.95   10.32   9.95 
               
STOCK INFORMATION              
               
Average common shares outstanding  163,787   163,859   164,126   164,781   165,257   163,787   165,257 
Average diluted shares outstanding  164,196   164,306   164,603   165,226   165,446   164,196   165,446 
End of period common shares outstanding  163,758   163,699   164,008   164,488   165,141   163,758   165,141 
               
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS              
               
Return on average assets (ROA)  1.43%  1.62%  1.68%  1.81%  2.22%  1.43%  2.22%
Return on average assets excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses & merger and acquisition expenses: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  1.36   1.64   1.67   1.75   1.88   1.36   1.88 
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  1.54   1.75   1.81   1.95   2.39   1.54   2.39 
Return on average assets excluding excess liquidity (non-GAAP)(1)  1.74   1.96   1.98   2.09   2.42   1.74   2.42 
Return on average common equity (ROE)  9.58   10.63   10.97   11.92   14.15   9.58   14.15 
Return on average common equity excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses & merger and acquisition expenses: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  9.09   10.72   10.87   11.54   11.95   9.09   11.95 
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)  15.03   16.73   17.39   19.12   22.90   15.03   22.90 
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  15.28   16.97   17.64   19.38   23.16   15.28   23.16 
Return on average tangible common equity excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses & merger and acquisition expenses: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  14.26   16.87   17.23   18.50   19.33   14.26   19.33 
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
               


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		 Sep. 30,
2021		 Jun. 30,
2021		 Mar. 31,
2021		 Mar. 31,
2022		 Mar. 31,
2021
               
Efficiency ratio  46.15%  43.79%  42.26%  41.09%  36.60%  46.15%  36.60%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  47.33   43.48   42.29   42.07   40.68   47.33   40.68 
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)  3.21   3.42   3.60   3.61   4.02   3.21   4.02 
Net interest margin - FTE, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1)  3.17   3.32   3.43   3.54   3.86   3.17   3.86 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $1,738  $1,736  $1,748  $1,774  $1,821  $1,738  $1,821 
Total revenue (net)  161,817   170,984   173,820   172,372   193,364   161,817   193,364 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)  84,921   93,934   98,201   99,390   120,498   84,921   120,498 
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)  52.48%  54.94%  56.50%  60.42%  62.32%  52.48%  62.32%
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)  52.48   54.94   56.50   57.66   62.32   52.48   62.32 
Total purchase accounting accretion $3,089  $4,001  $4,868  $5,797  $5,485  $3,089  $5,485 
Average purchase accounting loan discounts  25,359   28,882   33,320   38,568   43,940   25,359   43,940 
               
               
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES              
               
Advertising $1,266  $1,411  $1,204  $1,194  $1,046  $1,266  $1,046 
Amortization of intangibles  1,421   1,420   1,421   1,421   1,421   1,421   1,421 
Electronic banking expense  2,538   2,442   2,521   2,616   2,238   2,538   2,238 
Directors' fees  404   422   395   414   383   404   383 
Due from bank service charges  270   257   265   273   249   270   249 
FDIC and state assessment  1,668   1,353   1,648   1,108   1,363   1,668   1,363 
Insurance  770   801   749   787   781   770   781 
Legal and accounting  797   749   1,050   1,058   846   797   846 
Other professional fees  1,609   1,754   1,787   1,796   1,613   1,609   1,613 
Operating supplies  754   489   474   465   487   754   487 
Postage  306   352   301   292   338   306   338 
Telephone  337   343   371   365   346   337   346 
Other expense  4,159   5,072   4,629   3,796   4,589   4,159   4,589 
               
Total other operating expenses $16,299  $16,865  $16,815  $15,585  $15,700  $16,299  $15,700 
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
               


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
           
(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		 Sep. 30,
2021		 Jun. 30,
2021		 Mar. 31,
2021
           
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS          
           
Total loans to total deposits  68.94%  68.97%  70.71%  73.42%  79.77%
Common equity to assets  14.43   15.32   15.40   15.30   15.34 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  9.59   10.36   10.36   10.20   10.12 
      .    
LOANS RECEIVABLE          
           
Real estate          
Commercial real estate loans          
Non-farm/non-residential $3,810,383  $3,889,284  $4,005,841  $4,144,375  $4,289,142 
Construction/land development  1,856,096   1,850,050   1,742,687   1,541,482   1,612,973 
Agricultural  142,920   130,674   138,881   126,293   113,382 
Residential real estate loans          
Residential 1-4 family  1,223,890   1,274,953   1,273,988   1,316,485   1,437,546 
Multifamily residential  248,650   280,837   274,131   332,256   377,661 
Total real estate  7,281,939   7,425,798   7,435,528   7,460,891   7,830,704 
Consumer  1,059,342   825,519   814,732   824,938   839,819 
Commercial and industrial  1,510,205   1,386,747   1,414,079   1,612,826   1,794,787 
Agricultural  48,095   43,920   68,272   69,152   65,017 
Other  153,133   154,105   168,489   231,368   248,166 
Loans receivable $10,052,714  $9,836,089  $9,901,100  $10,199,175  $10,778,493 
           
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans (net of discounts) (included in total loans receivable)  59,609   112,814   241,476   473,894   646,382 
           
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES          
           
Balance, beginning of period $236,714  $238,673  $240,451  $242,932  $245,473 
Loans charged off  2,310   3,125   2,469   3,023   3,047 
Recoveries of loans previously charged off  364   1,166   691   542   506 
Net loans charged off  1,946   1,959   1,778   2,481   2,541 
Provision for credit losses - loans  -   -   -   -   - 
Balance, end of period $234,768  $236,714  $238,673  $240,451  $242,932 
           
Net charge-offs to average total loans  0.08%  0.08%  0.07%  0.09%  0.09%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  2.34   2.41   2.41   2.36   2.25 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans  2.35   2.43   2.47   2.47   2.40 
           
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
           
Non-performing loans          
Non-accrual loans $44,629  $47,158  $47,604  $55,269  $59,142 
Loans past due 90 days or more  46   3,035   3,311   3,667   4,209 
Total non-performing loans  44,675   50,193   50,915   58,936   63,351 
Other non-performing assets          
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net  1,144   1,630   1,171   1,969   3,004 
Other non-performing assets  -   -   -   -   - 
Total other non-performing assets  1,144   1,630   1,171   1,969   3,004 
Total non-performing assets $45,819  $51,823  $52,086  $60,905  $66,355 
           
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans  525.50%  471.61%  468.77%  407.99%  383.47%
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.44   0.51   0.51   0.58   0.59 
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.25   0.29   0.29   0.35   0.38 
           
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
             
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $3,497,894 $1,673 0.19% $3,261,846 $1,281 0.16%
Federal funds sold  1,751  1 0.23   33  - - 
Investment securities - taxable  2,486,401  9,080 1.48   2,278,440  8,121 1.41 
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  850,722  6,284 3.00   858,692  6,408 2.96 
Loans receivable - FTE  9,937,993  129,603 5.29   9,909,711  136,905 5.48 
Total interest-earning assets  16,774,761  146,641 3.55   16,308,722  152,715 3.72 
Non-earning assets  1,618,314      1,606,005    
Total assets $18,393,075     $17,914,727    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $9,363,793 $3,873 0.17% $9,037,302 $3,667 0.16%
Time deposits  854,593  1,021 0.48   958,309  1,488 0.62 
Total interest-bearing deposits  10,218,386  4,894 0.19   9,995,611  5,155 0.20 
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase  137,565  108 0.32   143,811  98 0.27 
FHLB borrowed funds  400,000  1,875 1.90   400,000  1,916 1.90 
Subordinated debentures  611,888  6,878 4.56   370,999  4,790 5.12 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  11,367,839  13,755 0.49   10,910,421  11,959 0.43 
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  4,155,894      4,149,978    
Other liabilities  121,362      116,023    
Total liabilities  15,645,095      15,176,422    
Shareholders' equity  2,747,980      2,738,305    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $18,393,075     $17,914,727    
Net interest spread     3.06%     3.29%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $132,886 3.21    $140,756 3.42 
             


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/
Rate		 Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/
Rate
             
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $3,497,894 $1,673 0.19% $1,610,463 $410 0.10%
Federal funds sold  1,751  1 0.23   119  - - 
Investment securities - taxable  2,486,401  9,080 1.48   1,637,061  6,253 1.55 
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  850,722  6,284 3.00   848,158  6,700 3.20 
Loans receivable - FTE  9,937,993  129,603 5.29   11,023,139  151,109 5.56 
Total interest-earning assets  16,774,761  146,641 3.55   15,118,940  164,472 4.41 
Non-earning assets  1,618,314      1,599,950    
Total assets $18,393,075     $16,718,890    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $9,363,793 $3,873 0.17% $8,338,791 $4,716 0.23%
Time deposits  854,593  1,021 0.48   1,209,431  2,989 1.00 
Total interest-bearing deposits  10,218,386  4,894 0.19   9,548,222  7,705 0.33 
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase  137,565  108 0.32   159,697  190 0.48 
FHLB borrowed funds  400,000  1,875 1.90   400,000  1,875 1.90 
Subordinated debentures  611,888  6,878 4.56   370,421  4,793 5.25 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  11,367,839  13,755 0.49   10,478,340  14,563 0.56 
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  4,155,894      3,480,050    
Other liabilities  121,362      134,882    
Total liabilities  15,645,095      14,093,272    
Shareholders' equity  2,747,980      2,625,618    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $18,393,075     $16,718,890    
Net interest spread     3.06%     3.85%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $132,886 3.21    $149,909 4.02 
             


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		 Sep. 30,
2021		 Jun. 30,
2021		 Mar. 31,
2021		 Mar. 31,
2022		 Mar. 31,
2021
               
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED              
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $64,892  $73,357  $74,992  $79,070  $91,602  $64,892  $91,602 
Pre-tax adjustments              
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  (2,125)  (85)  (61)  (1,250)  (5,782)  (2,125)  (5,782)
Special dividend from equity investment  -   -   (2,227)  (2,200)  (8,073)  -   (8,073)
Gain on securities  -   -   -   -   (219)  -   (219)
Recoveries on historic losses  (3,288)  -   -   -   (5,107)  (3,288)  (5,107)
Merger and acquisition expenses  863   880   1,006   -   -   863   - 
Total pre-tax adjustments  (4,550)  795   (1,282)  (3,450)  (19,181)  (4,550)  (19,181)
Tax-effect of adjustments  (1,220)  188   (587)  (888)  (4,937)  (1,220)  (4,937)
Total adjustments after-tax (B)  (3,330)  607   (695)  (2,562)  (14,244)  (3,330)  (14,244)
Earnings, as adjusted (C) $61,562  $73,964  $74,297  $76,508  $77,358  $61,562  $77,358 
               
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)  164,196   164,306   164,603   165,226   165,446   164,196   165,446 
               
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $0.40  $0.45  $0.46  $0.48  $0.55  $0.40  $0.55 
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)  (0.03)  0.00   (0.01)  (0.02)  (0.08)  (0.03)  (0.08)
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses & merger and acquisition expenses: (C/D) $0.37  $0.45  $0.45  $0.46  $0.47  $0.37  $0.47 
               
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS              
               
Return on average assets: (A/G)  1.43%  1.62%  1.68%  1.81%  2.22%  1.43%  2.22%
Return on average assets excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses & merger and acquisition expenses: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+F)/G)  1.36   1.64   1.67   1.75   1.88   1.36   1.88 
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+E)/(G-H))  1.54   1.75   1.81   1.95   2.39   1.54   2.39 
Return on average assets excluding excess liquidity: (A/(G-I))  1.74   1.96   1.98   2.09   2.42   1.74   2.42 
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $64,892  $73,357  $74,992  $79,070  $91,602  $64,892  $91,602 
Amortization of intangibles (D)  1,421   1,420   1,421   1,421   1,421   1,421   1,421 
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (E)  1,049   1,054   1,055   1,055   1,055   1,049   1,055 
Adjustments after-tax (F)  (3,330)  607   (695)  (2,562)  (14,244)  (3,330)  (14,244)
Average assets (G)  18,393,075   17,914,727   17,695,226   17,491,359   16,718,890   18,393,075   16,718,890 
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (H)  997,338   998,760   1,000,175   1,001,598   1,003,011   997,338   1,003,011 
               
Average interest bearing cash balance  3,497,894   3,261,846   2,914,785   2,577,101   1,610,463   3,497,894   1,610,463 
Average historical interest bearing cash balance  225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000 
Average excess cash balance (I)  3,272,894   3,036,846   2,689,785   2,352,101   1,385,463   3,272,894   1,385,463 
               


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		 Sep. 30,
2021		 Jun. 30,
2021		 Mar. 31,
2021		 Mar. 31,
2022		 Mar. 31,
2021
               
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY              
               
Return on average common equity: (A/D)  9.58%  10.63%  10.97%  11.92%  14.15%  9.58%  14.15%
Return on average common equity excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses & merger and acquisition expenses: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)  9.09   10.72   10.87   11.54   11.95   9.09   11.95 
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))  15.03   16.73   17.39   19.12   22.90   15.03   22.90 
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))  15.28   16.97   17.64   19.38   23.16   15.28   23.16 
Return on average tangible common equity excluding fair value adjustment for marketable securities, special dividend from equity investment, gain on securities, recoveries on historic losses & merger and acquisition expenses: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))  14.26   16.87   17.23   18.50   19.33   14.26   19.33 
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $64,892  $73,357  $74,992  $79,070  $91,602  $64,892  $91,602 
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)  65,941   74,411   76,047   80,125   92,657   65,941   92,657 
Adjustments after-tax (C)  (3,330)  607   (695)  (2,562)  (14,244)  (3,330)  (14,244)
Average common equity (D)  2,747,980   2,738,305   2,710,953   2,660,147   2,625,618   2,747,980   2,625,618 
Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (E)  997,338   998,760   1,000,175   1,001,598   1,003,011   997,338   1,003,011 
               
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR              
               
Efficiency ratio: ((D-F)/(B+C+E))  46.15%  43.79%  42.26%  41.09%  36.60%  46.15%  36.60%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-F-H)/(B+C+E-G))  47.33%  43.48%  42.29%  42.07%  40.68%  47.33%  40.68%
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))  52.48%  54.94%  56.50%  60.42%  62.32%  52.48%  62.32%
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $84,921  $93,934  $98,201  $99,390  $120,498  $84,921  $120,498 
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)  52.48%  54.94%  56.50%  57.66%  62.32%  52.48%  62.32%
               
Pre-tax net income (A) $84,921  $93,934  $98,201  $104,142  $120,498  $84,921  $120,498 
Net interest income (B)  131,148   139,020   144,611   141,252   148,088   131,148   148,088 
Non-interest income (C)  30,669   31,964   29,209   31,120   45,276   30,669   45,276 
Non-interest expense (D)  76,896   77,050   75,619   72,982   72,866   76,896   72,866 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)  1,738   1,736   1,748   1,774   1,821   1,738   1,821 
Amortization of intangibles (F)  1,421   1,420   1,421   1,421   1,421   1,421   1,421 
               
Adjustments:              
Non-interest income:              
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities $2,125  $85  $61  $1,250  $5,782  $2,125  $5,782 
Gain on OREO  478   737   246   619   401   478   401 
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net  16   (19)  (34)  (23)  (29)  16   (29)
Special dividend from equity investment  -   -   2,227   2,200   8,073   -   8,073 
Gain on securities  -   -   -   -   219   -   219 
Recoveries on historic losses  3,288   -   -   -   5,107   3,288   5,107 
Total non-interest income adjustments (G) $5,907  $803  $2,500  $4,046  $19,553  $5,907  $19,553 
               
Non-interest expense:              
Merger and acquisition expenses  863   880   1,006   -   -   863   - 
Total non-interest expense adjustments (H) $863  $880  $1,006  $-  $-  $863  $- 
               


 
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Mar. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		 Sep. 30,
2021		 Jun. 30,
2021		 Mar. 31,
2021		 Mar. 31,
2022		 Mar. 31,
2021
               
ANNUALIZED NET INTEREST MARGIN              
               
Net interest margin: (A/C)  3.21%  3.42%  3.60%  3.61%  4.02%  3.21%  4.02%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans:(B/D)  3.17   3.32   3.43   3.54   3.86   3.17   3.86 
               
Net interest income - FTE (A) $132,886  $140,756  $146,359  $143,026  $149,909  $132,886  $149,909 
PPP loan interest & discount accretion income  2,196   5,786   10,162   7,802   11,878   2,196   11,878 
Net interest income - FTE, excluding PPP loans (B) $130,690  $134,970  $136,197  $135,224  $138,031  $130,690  $138,031 
               
Average interest-earning assets (C) $16,774,761  $16,308,722  $16,110,526  $15,892,519  $15,118,940  $16,774,761  $15,118,940 
Average PPP loans  78,008   162,969   371,523   581,371   633,790   78,008   633,790 
Average interest-earning assets, excluding PPP loans (D) $16,696,753  $16,145,753  $15,739,003  $15,311,148  $14,485,150  $16,696,753  $14,485,150 
               
               
  Quarter Ended    
  Mar. 31,
2022		 Dec. 31,
2021		 Sep. 30,
2021		 Jun. 30,
2021		 Mar. 31,
2021		    
               
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE              
               
Book value per common share: (A/B) $16.41  $16.90  $16.68  $16.39  $16.02     
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)  10.32   10.80   10.59   10.31   9.95     
               
Total stockholders' equity (A) $2,686,703  $2,765,721  $2,736,062  $2,696,189  $2,645,204     
End of period common shares outstanding (B)  163,758   163,699   164,008   164,488   165,141     
Goodwill (C)  973,025   973,025   973,025   973,025   973,025     
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  23,624   25,045   26,466   27,886   29,307     
               
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS              
               
Equity to assets: (B/A)  14.43%  15.32%  15.40%  15.30%  15.34%    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))  9.59   10.36   10.36   10.20   10.12     
               
Total assets (A) $18,617,995  $18,052,138  $17,765,056  $17,627,192  $17,240,241     
Total stockholders' equity (B)  2,686,703   2,765,721   2,736,062   2,696,189   2,645,204     
Goodwill (C)  973,025   973,025   973,025   973,025   973,025     
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  23,624   25,045   26,466   27,886   29,307     

 