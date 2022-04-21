WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Senate candidate and Tactical Rabbit Intelligence Director Everett Stern vows he will fight a defamation complaint filed against Stern and Tactical Rabbit by Oleg Firer, Grenada’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation. “I am proud of the lawsuit as it shows Tactical Rabbit is making a difference,” said Stern.



The lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County arises out of an intelligence report published by Tactical Rabbit, a Private Intelligence Agency that identified Firer as a Russian spy, a charge he claims is false. Firer is also Ambassador to Serbia and Kazakhstan. He is a citizen of Grenada and the United States, with residences in Miami and Moscow.

Firer founded Unified Payment service a provider of payment processing services that was purchased by Net Element, a NASDAQ listed company. He served as chief executive officer and executive chairman of the board from 2013 to 2019. Net Element merged with Mullen Technologies in 2021 (MULN).

According to a published 2019 report in the Miami Herald, Firer and his company were the financial conduit for a credit card fraud run by Russian gangsters in Miami known as the B-Girls scam. The article further noted published reports from Grenada that “journalists and local activists had raised concerns with Russia’s expanding influence in the region.”

In the complaint Firer claims that Tactical Rabbit is capitalizing on anti-Russian sentiment due to the Ukrainian conflict. Stern says that is not true; “This report was prepared prior to the Russian invasion and was sent to the FBI and other agencies over a year ago.”

Stern added that the lawsuit will not distract him from his US Senate campaign; “My mission is to defend the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.”

