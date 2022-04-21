VelocityEHS Launches Ignite, a New Digital Magazine for CEOs and ESG Leaders

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced the launch of the premiere issue of Ignite, a new digital magazine that provides CEOs, ESG leaders and EHS professionals with expert insights on today’s most pressing EHS/ESG challenges. The inaugural issue focuses squarely on ESG, a topic that’s top-of-mind for executives and EHS and sustainability professionals alike, with investors and corporate boards making it a key priority for 2022 and into the foreseeable future.



Ignite delivers thought-leadership from VelocityEHS professionals— the largest panel of cross-disciplined and certified health, safety and sustainability experts, and AI & machine learning scientists. The magazine will be published on a triannual basis and is free to all readers.

“Our mission at VelocityEHS is to make workplaces safer and more sustainable,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “And when you have as many experts as we have, working with as many global Fortune 1,000 enterprises as we do, you’re going to have an inside track into what’s making a difference on the frontlines of ESG. It’s not fair to keep all that knowledge to yourself, and our specialists wouldn’t stand for it—they’re passionate about making a difference. Ignite is our way of sharing their expertise with anyone looking to reduce risk, improve operations, and achieve excellent results on the sustainability front.”

The April 2022 issue of Ignite includes insights and analyses for companies at every stage of the ESG journey, including articles on:

ESG: 5 Things to Know Now

Building the Bridge from EHS to ESG

The Financial Benefits of ESG

Using Ergonomics to Attain the “S” of ESG

Strategies for Successfully Navigating Risk in the New Normal



Readers will benefit from a Q&A on getting started with ESG and engaging employees; a spotlight on CF Industries, a VelocityEHS customer that has embraced ESG and woven it into their company’s DNA; and a piece that examines ways to improve governance and insight through Control of Work programs.

Visit EHS.com/ignite to view the magazine today. For additional insights on a range of EHS/ESG topics, the VelocityEHS website has hundreds of webinars, white papers, e-books and infographics, blogs, and videos available at no cost.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

Media Contact

Brad Harbaugh

312.881.2855

bharbaugh@ehs.com