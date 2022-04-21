IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Todd Michaels, President & CEO of Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Todd Michaels, President and CEO of Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. (OTCQB: CIPI), a provider of tech-enabled energy optimization and clean energy solutions for sustainable profit growth in buildings nationwide.

Throughout the interview, Michaels discussed Correlate’s corporate focus on improving access to optimized energy solutions for commercial and industrial property owners.

“Correlate is a portfolio-scale real estate platform that is extremely focused on eliminating barriers for large scale property owners looking to optimize their energy footprint and meet their sustainability goals,” Michaels said. “It’s no secret that a lot of companies, including the U.S. government, have massive goals to reduce their carbon footprint. You can do that in two ways – you can reduce your energy use through new technology, or you can generate clean power on site through technology like solar. However, it’s really complicated for most businesses to figure that out, so we’ve developed a business model that delivers building owners new operating income by doing these upgrades… for commercial and industrial properties across North America.”

“We use technology to do assessments very efficiently across hundreds of buildings at a time to identify the technologies that can be included and upgraded at the properties. We provide all of the capital to have those technologies deployed, then we maintain those technologies over time, including monitoring the facilities on a 24/7 basis,” he continued. “Not only do we come in and improve those buildings upfront; we ensure that they are maintained over time, which is very complex… Effectively, all a business has to do is opt into our program. We modernize the buildings into smart buildings and keep them finetuned.”

Michaels next discussed Correlate’s seasoned management team.

“We are a group of serial entrepreneurs in the clean energy space. We mostly started in the business around 2006 or 2007 and built some of the first companies to really get scale in things like solar,” Michaels added. “We built some first-to-market companies that were top-three providers for many years and also built some of the largest businesses that became publicly traded companies in the past. We ultimately ended up selling some of those businesses to large Fortune 500 energy companies like NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG), as well as some pureplay renewable energy businesses that were publicly traded like SunEdison. We’ve always had an innovation mindset, and we’ve always been blazing new trails.”

About Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc.

Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc., through subsidiaries Correlate and Solar Site Design, offers a complete suite of proprietary clean energy assessment solutions for the commercial real estate industry.

Correlate is a portfolio-scale development and finance platform offering commercial and industrial facilities access to clean electrification solutions focused on locally sited solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure and intelligent efficiency measures. Its unique data-driven approach is powered by proprietary analytics, concierge subscription services and a highly scalable national fulfillment network to help building owners profit from fully funded, turnkey decarbonization and facility health programs.

Solar Site Design is a U.S. Department of Energy Sunshot Catalyst winner that provides customer acquisition and project development tools for the commercial solar industry. Its commercial marketplace platform connects highly qualified project opportunities to leading solar construction companies nationwide.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.correlateinfra.com

